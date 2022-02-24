Watch the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Parade Livestream sponsored by AARP Houston

Bust out your boots and dust off your buckles...it's rodeo season in Houston! Kick off this special time by watching the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade! Since 1938, our city has transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands. Enthusiastic Houstonians join out-of-town spectators to line the streets and sidewalks to be involved in one of Houston's most popular celebrations! If you can't be there in person, ABC13 has you covered: Watch the

This year the Parade Grand Marshall and opening performer will be Cody Johnson! Make lasting memories this year as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade will have something for everyone in the family! Get more info here.

- Arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route.

- Downtown streets close starting early on the morning of the parade.

- The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

- Bagby and Walker streets, from Sabine Street to Bagby, will be off limits for viewing.

- Parking: Alley Theater Garage, Lyric Center, 1100 Smith Garage, Theater District Parking, Street Parking, Texas and Smith, Smith and Preston, Smith and Dallas, Smith and Clay, Walker and Main

- The ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run will run the entire parade route and can be seen on Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepherd/Kirby.

