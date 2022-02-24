ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Parade Livestream sponsored by AARP Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZ7j7_0eM8d3iH00 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade

Bust out your boots and dust off your buckles...it's rodeo season in Houston! Kick off this special time by watching the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade! Since 1938, our city has transformed from a bustling metropolis to a down-home celebration of Western heritage. Decorative floats intermingle with thousands of men and women on horseback to fill the streets with hoof beats and marching bands. Enthusiastic Houstonians join out-of-town spectators to line the streets and sidewalks to be involved in one of Houston's most popular celebrations! If you can't be there in person, ABC13 has you covered: Watch the
Parade Livestream, Saturday February 26 at 10AM !

This year the Parade Grand Marshall and opening performer will be Cody Johnson! Make lasting memories this year as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade will have something for everyone in the family! Get more info here.

PARADE RESOURCES

PARADE ROUTE | STREET CLOSURES | PARKING

VEWING TIPS:

- Arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route.

- Downtown streets close starting early on the morning of the parade.

- The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

- Bagby and Walker streets, from Sabine Street to Bagby, will be off limits for viewing.

- Parking: Alley Theater Garage, Lyric Center, 1100 Smith Garage, Theater District Parking, Street Parking, Texas and Smith, Smith and Preston, Smith and Dallas, Smith and Clay, Walker and Main

- The ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run will run the entire parade route and can be seen on Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepherd/Kirby.

SPONSORED BY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Johnson
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy