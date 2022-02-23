ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K prize to winner of native birdsong coding competition

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiʻi has lost 68% of its bird species. A bioacoustics laboratory at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo that specializes in the ecology and conservation of Native Hawaiian forests and birds is co-sponsoring a competition to help develop song detection algorithms for Hawaiian birds. The Hart Lab, which is also known...

www.hawaii.edu

