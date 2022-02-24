ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Industry Moves: Former Splice, SB Projects Execs Launch Crypto and Web3 Investment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad and Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rcQf_0eM72pcf00

Click here to read the full article.

Brett Kernan , formerly of music tech company Splice, and Michael George , who was previously at Scooter Braun’s SB Projects (where he managed Martin Garrix), have teamed with Carlo Fox, Benjamin Willis and Joshua Andriano , co-founders of Indie-Pop and Independent Co., to self-fund and launch investment and advisory group Wave7 . Each serves as a managing partner, collaborating to identify and help support companies innovating in crypto and web3.

The booming sector of web3 technologies surpassed $25 billion in 2021, the same year Wave7 began its operations when it committed a seven-figure sum to provide seed capital to more than 30 early stage companies. Among the projects with which Wave7 was involved were the native digital collectible studio WAGMI Beach, powered by the Solana blockchain, and the Catalina Whale Mixer.

Among Wave7’s offerings is the collective experience of its founders — having worked across music, tech and culture — which includes identifying partnerships, negotiating rights, and other strategies that help bridge creative and tech.

“Through our unique professional backgrounds at the intersection of technology and creativity, we understand how to reach consumer audiences and tell stories that permeate culture,” said Kernan. “It’s been exciting to onboard our shared networks into this space. We’re grateful to the many founders who have recognized our value and invited us on their journey.”

Added George: “We believe Web3 is the future. A decentralized world puts ownership in the community’s hands; music and media need to start deciding what role they want to play in it.”

+ The full concert catalog and some of the film scores of legendary composer Franz Waxman have been acquired by G. Schirmer, a subsidiary of the Wise Music Group . The deal includes all his works that were composed for live performance, as well as concert versions of some of his best-known scores, including Waxman’s back-to-back 1950-51 Oscar winners, “Sunset Boulevard” and “A Place in The Sun.”  His other works include classic scores for films like “The Philadelphia Story” and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” and “Suspicion.”

Schirmer Theatrical, Wise Music Group’s concert production company, produces film-with-live-orchestra concerts, and the company indicated an interest in exposing Waxman’s scores further through those kinds of uses as one reason for picking up a significant part of the Waxman catalog.

“I’ve entrusted my father’s legacy to G. Schirmer/Wise Music Group because I know they will protect and value his work,” said his son, John Waxman. “I’m grateful that generations to come will now have the opportunity to experience the breadth of Franz Waxman’s music around the world.”

Beyond his library of film scores, some of the works that Waxman wrote for the concert stage include the oratorio “Joshua,” “Carmen Fantasie” and “The Song of Terezin,” from the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

+ Warner Music Latina has unveiled a new leadership, with Roberto Andrade Dirak joining the company as managing director and expanded roles for Hector Rivera , who becomes senior VP/ head of A&R for Latin music and Ruben Abraham , now senior VP of marketing and artist strategy. According to the announcement, one objective of the strategy is to further improve the synergies between Warner’s Latin American and U.S. Latin operations.

Dirak has managed Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra for much of the artist’s career, and previously worked as Carlos Vives manager and tour manager. He also founded the management company NIU Entertainment. Abraham has been at Warner Music Group for more than 17 years, initially starting as a label manager in Mexico City and rising to commercial director for Warner Mexico. He moved to Miami on 2019 to become VP of Marketing at Warner Music Latina. Rivera has worked at Warner Music Latina since 2017, taking up his previous role of VP of A&R two years later.  He started out in the industry as a studio engineer at Audio Vision Studios in Miami.

Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latin America, said, “I’m delighted that Roberto has joined us at Warner Music and that Hector and Ruben have stepped up into these expanded roles.  With Roberto on board we can accelerate our vision to be a truly artist-first label with a globalized approach to artist development.  This will help us empower the careers of our artists and develop more Latin superstars who can take their rightful place on the global stage.”

+ Sony Music ’s $255 million acquisition of powerhouse Brazilian label Som Livre , announced last April, has been confirmed by the country’s government regulator, the Tribunal of the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica.

In a statement, Sony Music said: “We welcome today’s conclusion of the approval process from CADE of Sony Music Entertainment’s acquisition of Som Livre. Som Livre’s roster of artists and songwriters, as well as employees, will now benefit from Sony Music’s global network of resources and partnerships, offering greater worldwide reach for Brazil’s creative community.”

+ Republic Records has named Alyssa LoPresti VP of marketing strategy, SVP Alex Coslov announced on Wednesday. Based in the company’s New York headquarters, acts under her purview include James Bay, Bastille, Of Monsters and Men, BoyWithUke and others.

Previously, LoPresti spent a decade at Columbia Records, rising from marketing assistant to director, working closely with AC/DC, BTS, the Chainsmokers, Hozier, and others.

Coslov said, “Alyssa is a forward thinking marketer with a very robust, diverse and impressive campaign portfolio. She will be an integral part of Republic’s Marketing Strategy team moving forward and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her join the Republic family.”

+ Artist management company YM&U has promoted Anthony Rodol to managing director of U.S. Music. Based in Los Angeles, he will report directly to Matt Colon, president of the company’s music division. He previously held marketing roles at Universal and Warner Music before moving over to Complete Control Management

Rodol joined YM&U in 2017, when Deckstar Management was acquired by U.K.-based management firm James Grant Group. During his time at the company, Rodol has worked on teams representing Common, Steve Aoki, Vicetone, and others. The company’s current roster also includes B link-182, Travis Barker, Pentatonix, Liz Phair, 3LAU, Take That, and James Arthur.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Def Jam India , a new label division within India and South Asia dedicated to representing the best hip-hop and rap talent from the region. According to the announcement, Def Jam India “will follow the blueprint of the Def Jam Recordings label.” The first flagship artist signings to join Def Jam India are rappers Dino James and Fotty Seven, who will release singles this month titled “Lost” and “Banjo,” respectively. The news follows the 2020 launch of Def Jam labels in Africa and Vietnam.

Since its founding by Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons in 1984, Def Jam has been one of the most important and influential labels of the past decades, with classic releases over the years from LL Cool J, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Method Man, Ghostface, DMX, Ludacris, the Roots, Young Jeezy, Frank Ocean, Logic and, via a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation labels, Jay, Kanye West, Rihanna and others.

Speaking on launch, Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music India & South Asia said, “The launch of Def Jam India could not come at a better time for music in India . Our domestic hip-hop and rap artists are rapidly growing into some of the most exciting talents in the region, taking their rightful space alongside mainstream national & regional pop, and what better home for those artists than Def Jam, the pioneering global home of hip-hop. Def Jam India will be infused and inspired by local street and rap culture, India n sounds and unique multi-lingual flows, which will enable us to introduce new artists across the country and region, and beyond.”

Tunji Balogun, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings said, “We’re excited to welcome Def Jam India to the worldwide Def Jam family, following our recent launches in the U.K., Europe, Africa and Asia. Hip-hop reflects the pulse of global youth culture and chronicles new stories and voices in real time. Def Jam India will provide audiences worldwide the opportunity to discover and experience India n hip-hop culture at its finest and introduce the next generation of cutting-edge artists emerging from the region.”

+ Primary Wave Musi c has entered into an agreement to market and administer the catalog of legendary American composer Henry Mancini . As part of the agreement, Primary Wave will now represent the late composer’s music publishing catalog as well as his name and likeness.

Considered to be one of the greatest composers in the history of film, Mancini won four Academy Awards (including two for the songs “Moon River” and “Days of Wine and Roses”), a Golden Globe, and an incredible twenty Grammy Awards over his unparalleled five decades long career.

Included in this agreement is music that encompasses some of Mancini’s most popular compositions, such as the Oscar-nominated songs “Charade” and “Dear Heart” and such themes as “The Music from Peter Gunn” — which in 1959 was the first album to win the Grammy for Album of the Year — and the indelible “Pink Panther Theme.”

+ The Academy of Country Music has made new hires across several departments. Lori Kraft has joined the staff as director of brand creative & design; Steve Mekler has joined as director of brand marketing & partnerships; Jennifer Davis has joined as manager of events; Rebecca Fisher has joined as manager of strategic partnerships; Jesse Knutson has joined as manager of publicity & media relations; and Kristan Pridgen has joined as executive assistant to CEO Damon Whiteside.

“With the ACM Awards just weeks away, there couldn’t be a better time to continue expanding our team with the additions of Lori, Steve, Jennifer, Becca, Jesse, and Kristan,” said Whiteside. “Every new member of our team is already making an impact and bringing a unique set of skills to the Academy . Their passion and enthusiasm will no doubt help the Academy reach new levels of success for our members and the country music community as a whole.”

+ Universal Music Group has named Richard Cusick chief product officer, global e-commerce. According to the announcement, in the newly created role, Cusick will build a product team charged with translating UMG’s business objectives into innovative products and experiences across E-Commerce, Web3.0 and direct artist and fan-focused initiatives. He will serve as a key liaison and partner between UMG’s executive management team and the engineering organization. Cusick will be based in Santa Monica and report to Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development.

Cusick’s experience in the music industry started at Gemstar-TV Guide (now Xperi), where he led business development and digital media. Cusick subsequently managed the entertainment and lifestyle properties at Yahoo!, including Yahoo! Music. Cusick led the acquisition of six companies that became Gracenote, a leading data provider to the entertainment industry. Until recently, he was an advisor to Audible Magic, a content-ID solution for social platforms such as SoundCloud, DailyMotion and Facebook.

Parham said, “To help our artists maximize their creative and commercial potential, UMG continues to expand our mission well beyond the typical boundaries of a traditional music business, particularly in the products, services and experiences that we’re able to provide. With Richard joining us in the newly created role of Chief Product Officer, we will accelerate our efforts to bring fans even closer to their favorite artists and music through expanded products and ‘always on’ experiences.”

+ Sony Music Publishing today announced the promotion of Alison Hook to senior vice president, sampling and copyright infringement, U.K. & international.

In her new role, Alison will oversee the company’s sampling and copyright infringement matters and further strengthen relationships with societies in the U.K. and internationally. In addition, Hook will continue modernizing the sampling process to ensure efficient royalty and credit processing. She is based in the company’s U.K. office and reports to co-managing directors David Ventura and Tim Major.

“Alison’s elevation within the company is pivotal in our relentless efforts to improve our service to songwriters. We all have seen the explosion of sampling activity in the last years, which has become key in how music is made by new music creators,” Ventura and Major said. “This new role is tailor made for Alison, who has never stopped protecting songwriters’ interests for the last two decades. Her experience, professionalism and fairness make her a one-of-a-kind senior executive and we are lucky to work with her.”

+ Indian pop singer Armaan Malik has partnered with Warner Music India to launch a new label, Always Music Global. The label will release, market and position Hindi pop music across the world.

As part of the partnership, Always Music Global will release Malik’s Hindi non-film music, while working with him on building IPs, backed by the infrastructure and extensive distribution network of Warner Music India . The deal is also an extension of WM India ’s intention to expand its outstanding artist roster by identifying talent that can enable them to strengthen their position and reach.

Malik said, “I’m humbled and honored to embark on a new chapter of my career with this unique collaboration between my label Always Music Global and Warner Music India . Showcasing India n pop music at a global level has been a long-running dream of mine, and I can’t wait to work towards fulfilling it. ”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, Warner Recorded Music’s president of emerging markets, added, “This is a landmark signing for Warner Music India . Armaan comes from a family of musicians and his music education ranges from Hindustani classical music to Berklee College of Music. He is a truly creative artist, who has enjoyed incredible success as a singer and actor. His songs already touch fans around the world and we’re excited to help build an even larger global audience for his incredible music.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michael Keaton Dedicates SAG Win to Late Nephew During Tearful Acceptance Speech

Click here to read the full article. Michael Keaton was teary-eyed as he accepted the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for best male actor in a television movie or limited series. He won the award for “Dopesick,” which tells stories of people and families struggling with opioid addiction while focusing on PurduePharma, the company that developed and promoted OxyContin. The project was a personal one for Keaton, whose own nephew died of fentanyl overdose. In his acceptance speech, he took a moment to commemorate his nephew, along with sharing his gratitude for his career and his hopeful thoughts for Ukraine. “There’s an...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

SoundCloud Strikes Joint Venture With Quality Control’s Solid Foundation Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SoundCloud has entered into a joint venture with Solid Foundation, the management and creative services arm of QC Media Holdings, which both are owned and operated by Quality Control Music founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. In this deal SoundCloud and Solid Foundation are joining forces to “discover new talent and revolutionize artist partnerships by empowering creatives with bespoke resources, tools and access,” according to the announcement. As part of the joint venture, QC Media has made an investment in SoundCloud and as a result, Lee, Thomas and their Atlanta-based Solid...
BUSINESS
Variety

London Screenings: Russian, Ukrainian Buyers Pull Out, But Week of Events Kicks Off in Stride (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. In 2020, one of the first indications that all wasn’t right for a global TV industry just waking up to the threat of COVID was the Chinese delegation of buyers pulling out of the BBC Studios Showcase. As revealed by Variety on Feb. 5, 2020, around 20 Chinese companies skipped the early February event due to travel bans in place for parts of China following the coronavirus outbreak, whose death toll had just surpassed that of SARS. Two years later, world events are again affecting London Screenings. Several senior distribution sources have told Variety that...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Stronghold launches $100M venture arm to invest in underrepresented founders and fintech

Stronghold offers a suite of fintech and blockchain APIs and services, including embedded payments, clearing and settlement, according to its website. The startup, founded in 2017, partnered with IBM to create a blockchain-based stablecoin for instant payment processing. It has raised $3.3 million in funding to date through its 2017 seed round, which was led by Freestyle Capital’s Dave Samuel and featured participation from a host of angel investors in venture and fintech.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armaan Malik
Person
Rihanna
Person
Hozier
Person
Tarantino
Law.com

Big Player in Music Industry Brings Back Former Exec as GC

David Dormon has rejoined Downtown Music Holdings as general counsel. He'd been vice president of legal and business affairs before departing last fall. Downtown Music manages more than 23 million music assets. Downtown Music Holdings, a big player in the music business despite only being around since 2007, has hired...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Universal Music#Warner Music#Splice#Web3 Investment Venture#Scooter Braun#The Catalina Whale Mixer#The Wise Music Group
The Associated Press

Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. Australia closed its...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalog, Master Recordings to Universal Music Group

Click here to read the full article. Universal Music Publishing Group  has acquired Neil Diamond’s entire song catalog, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, the company announced Monday. The deal covers songs, masters and videos and includes 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album. It will also cover any future music Diamond may record. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move reunites Diamond’s early recordings and post-1972 output with his tracks from the late 1960s and early 1970s, which were recorded with UMG’s MCA Records and include “Sweet Caroline,” “Holly Holy,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and “Song...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Music
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Female-Focused Streaming Platform Clean OTT Sets 2023 Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Entrepreneur Karnesh Ssharma is launching Clean OTT, a streaming service focusing on female-oriented original content, in the first quarter of 2023. Female actors, directors and producers will be at the heart of the service, which aims to move away from the male gaze that plagues Indian content and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, while also removing age barriers. The content will include originally curated and produced works by Clean and pre-selected projects that meet the Clean OTT messaging framework by other producers from India,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ed Westwick Film ‘Deep Fear’ Goes Into Production in Malta, Adds Stany Coppet, Macarena Gomez

Click here to read the full article. “Deep Fear,” the upcoming shark thriller starring “Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick and “House of Gucci’s” Madalina Ghenea, has gone into production in Malta. The feature has also added Stany Coppet (“Vikings: Valhalla”) and Macarena Gomez (“Shrew’s Nest”), who will play drug traffickers Jose and Maria, as well as Ibrahima Gueye (“The Life Ahead”) who will play a boat hand called Barney. “Deep Fear” sees Ghenea star as accomplished yachtswoman Naomi who embarks on a solo trip through the Caribbean to meet her boyfriend Jackson (played by Westwick) in Grenada. When a storm forces Naomi of course,...
MOVIES
Variety

Marna Grantham, Epix Programming Acquisitions Executive, Dies at 63

Click here to read the full article. Marna Grantham, senior vice president of programming acquisitions at Epix and a longtime TV industry veteran, has died due to complications related to COVID-19. She was 63. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Marna twice, both at Turner Broadcasting and here at Epix,” Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television, said in a statement to Variety Monday. “Marna was one of the most thoughtful people I’ve ever worked with, and her deep and loyal relationships built over decades in the business were one of the reasons she excelled at her job....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

A Bunch of Apple Watch Models Are Hugely Discounted on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There are more than a few Apple Watch models that are on sale right now, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. Currently, the best two deals are on the Apple Watch Series 5 (45% off on Amazon) and the Series 3 (40% on Walmart). Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale so you’ll want to jump...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Emily Mortimer, Jim Cummings Board Pioneering European Crypto-Funded Feature ‘Calladita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Emily Mortimer (“Transiberian,” “Match Point”) and writer-director Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road,” “The Beta Test”) boarded Miguel Faus’ feature debut “Calladita,” whose financing is expected to be raised entirely through NFTs and Web3 systems. It would mark the first time ever that a European film is backed by NTFs (non-fungible tokens) and decentralized web software handled by the crypto community Web3. Based on the eponymous short film which played at the Palm Springs Short and London Short Film festivals, “Calladita” will offer a character study of its protagonist and, through her eyes, a portrait of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Bill Livek Plans to Retire as Comscore CEO

Click here to read the full article. Bill Livek plans to retire as CEO of Comscore, capping a career in media measurement spanning more than 40 years. Comscore said its board of directors will consider external and internal candidates to succeed Livek as CEO and has engaged headhunting firm Spencer Stuart for the search. Once a replacement is named, Livek plans to transition to non-executive vice chairman and serve on Comscore’s board through the end of his term in mid-2024. Livek previously served as CEO of Rentrak and helped facilitate the company’s 2016 acquisition by Comscore, which combined Rentrak’s movie and TV...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy