Miami Police Searching For Driver Who Hit A Man After Falling Into Street After Being Attacked

By Peter D&#039;Oench
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je3k1_0eM3lY2800

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver who struck a 29-year-old man who fell onto Biscayne Boulevard after he was attacked.

The incident, which happened Monday around 7:40 a.m., was captured by a security camera at a business. Surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows the man falling in front of cars at 73rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard after he was assaulted.

Police say the vehicle that took off is a newer-model, black Audi Q 7.

Jonasz Leczynski had just left his hotel on Biscayne Boulevard for a morning walk with his wife when he was suddenly attacked by 27-year-old Enrico Desravines, according to police. Leczynski was hit on the back of the head with a closed fist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO2LL_0eM3lY2800

Enrico Desravines (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Miami police spokesman Officer Mike Vega told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench “They did nothing to provoke him and we don’t know why this happened. The victim was injured more by the vehicle and if the driver had stayed on scene probably nothing would have happened because this was an accident. Now it is much more serious because he took off.”

A family member who contacted CBS4 said he was here for a week with his wife Anna on a wedding trip. He said Leczynski had a “badly broken leg.” The family member told us he is 29.

Jackson Memorial Hospital said he is in serious condition.

Leczynski issued the following statement:

“Dear people of Miami, it’s not the honeymoon me and my wife have hoped for.

Around 8 a.m. we were crossing the street along Biscayne Boulevard. A man with dreadlocks, walking from the opposite direction, suddenly got in our way. Then, without a single word he punched me in the head, breaking my glasses. I blacked out for a second. The next thing I remember was an SUV car in front of me. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t stop to help me.

The whole thing seems still so surreal to me that I can barely comprehend it. But I’m really glad that nothing bad has happened to my wife and that she quickly found friends here. Also, I’d like to thank the amazing staff of my Miami hospital. They are putting a lot of effort into my recovery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAaYv_0eM3lY2800

Jonasz Leczynski and his wife. (Source: Jonasz Leczynski)

Police initially believed Leczynski was elderly but they now say that is not true.

They say that it turns out that 10 minutes prior to the attack on Leczynski, Desravines stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant nearby at 81st Street and Biscayne Boulevard and assaulted two people, one of whom is elderly.

Desravines is charged with battery on a person older than 65 and resisting arrest without violence.

In court on Tuesday, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and bond was set at $14,500.

A check of records shows that Desravines had been arrested once before in April of 2017 and charged with two first-degree misdemeanors: assaulting a first offender and resisting arrest without violence. Records also show those cases were not prosecuted.

Vega says Miami Police are still looking for the vehicle that hit Leczynski.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Police of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
