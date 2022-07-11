The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Click here to read the full article.

Some of the most popular beauty brands will soon be or are already available to shop at Ulta Beauty .

The last year has marked a major one for the beauty store chain, which announced last summer it has teamed up with Target to open its own stores inside 100 Target stores.

Additionally, major beauty brands such as Chanel Beauty and Fenty Beauty , among others, have announced in the last few months that their popular products will also be available at the beauty chain.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the new labels that are now or will soon be available at Ulta Beauty . Scroll on for more.

Chanel Beauty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1)

The prestige beauty label shocked consumers when it was revealed on Jan. 5 that its products are now available at Ulta Beauty. Some of the products include a clean line derived from natural ingredients and sustainable packaging, as well as a few of the brand’s other popular products such as its lipstick or water-fresh tint.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

In February, it was announced on Rihanna’s official Instagram account that her popular line Fenty Beauty will soon be available to shop at Ulta Beauty starting March 6. The brand’s account also announced the news on its own page.

“Bout to be in my ULTA bag!!” the singer-entrepreneur’s caption read. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.”

Hero Cosmetics

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hero Cosmetics (@herocosmetics)

In February, the label revealed that its products will be at Ulta Beauty starting Feb. 14, including some of its most popular ones such as the Mighty Patch and Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen, among others.

“I am thrilled to expand our relationship with Ulta Beauty, cementing our position as the leading functional skin solutions brand with the premier beauty retailer in the U.S.,” Ju Rhyu, the cofounder and chief executive officer of Hero, said in a statement.

BeautyStat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BeautyStat Cosmetics (@beautystat)

BeautyStat initially started as a blog and social media site that reviewed different beauty products before launching its own line. Created by Ron Robinson, a cosmetic chemist, the line has been featured on multiple outlets, with its Universal C Skin Refiner one of its best-selling products.

Last month, it was revealed BeautyStat will be going into 260 Ulta Beauty doors and online , with a deluxe trial size of its top product, the Universal C Skin Refiner, in all doors.

Sk*p

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sk*p hair + body care (@skpkind)

The clean beauty line, which is aimed specifically at Gen Z, offers nontoxic products focused on sustainability, down to its packaging. Created by April Hardwick and Mark Veeder, who was also behind the award-winning natural skin care brand Farmacy, Sk*p will reportedly soon be available at 100 Ulta Beauty stores starting this spring. No specific date has yet been announced.

Olaplex

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OLAPLEX (@olaplex)

The popular, cult-favorite haircare brand arrived in Ulta Beauty stores shortly after the New Year. Olaplex has been around for a while now, and though users acknowledge its popularity and reviews since YouTubers loved the brand in 2016, it seems its products’ demand is surging with a second life on TikTok.

Supergoop

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Supergoop! (@supergoop)

The skincare brand, which carries plenty of SPF and sunscreen products, arrived in Ulta stores in February. Supergoop’s most popular items, such as the Matte Sunscreen, Glow Stick, Play, Sheer Screen and Unseen Sunscreen, among others, are now available at Ulta Beauty.

Rosen Skincare

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ROSEN Skincare (@rosenskincare)

The skincare line arrived at Ulta stores in February, with their products such as the Tropics Moisturizer, Tropics Toner and Break-Out, among others, now available to shop. Rosen was founded by Jamika Martin and focuses on skincare concentrating on mass acne care.

Eilish

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eilish Fragrance (@billieeilishfragrances)

The award-winning singer’s first-ever fragrance, which she launched last fall and also happens to be cruelty-free and vegan, landed in Ulta stores and online in January. In a world of celebrity endorsements and cosmetics lines, Eilish told WWD she chose fragrance because of her specific relationship with scent. “It’s involved in every ounce of my life, and in everything I do,” she said.

Tresluce Beauty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Treslúce Beauty by Becky G (@treslucebeauty)

Founded by Becky G, the Latinx-founded beauty brand became available on Ulta.com on March 7 and in stores March 13. The brand is dedicated to celebrating and supporting Latinx heritage and culture. Tresluce launched in June 2021, with its products featuring a key ingredient in blue agave, sourced from Jalisco, Mexico.

R.E.M. Beauty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The brand, which launched last year, is going into more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty doors next month with its full assortment. At present, it is only sold via the brand’s website, and spans makeup and skin care. Prices range from $16 to $24. R.E.M. Beauty may be new to Ulta, but Grande is not. The retailer has carried Grande’s perfume lines, which initially launched in 2015.

Hally Hair

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hally (@colormehally)

Hally Hair is the first ammonia-free foam hair dye ever, marketed toward Gen Z. The brand features products such as Color Cloud, which is a foaming hair dye that washes out in four to six weeks, and Fluffy G, a hair gloss treatment for all hair. Aside from normal hair colors such as brown, black, blonde and red, Color Cloud also comes in vibrant hues such as Blue Crush, Rose Gold and Purple Avalanche.

Andrew Fitzsimons Hair

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons)

Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity hairstylist, launched his namesake beauty brand, incubated by Maesa , in March. With an initial offering of 27 products, all priced at $14 each, the brand has entered the U.K. and Ireland markets at Boots, Ulta Beauty in April, and a June launch in Germany at retailer Müller.

Mielle Organics

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mielle Organics LLC (@mielleorganics)

The popular haircare and beauty brand is best known for their best-selling products such as the Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner, White Peony Leave In Conditioner and the Moisturizing Avocado Hair Milk, among others. Since its launch in 2014, Mielle Organics became extremely popular for it blend of amino acids, herbs and minerals to offer a line of natural beauty products.

Womaness

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Womaness™️ (@mywomaness)

Founded by two women, Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, the line offers innovative solutions for women going through menopause, with products that help with hot flashes, low libido and trouble with sleeping while also offering beauty staples such as retinol cream and antioxidant face serum.

Good Light

The personal care brand, which is also clean, vegan and cruelty-free, offers an array of products for everyone, regardless of one’s gender identity, highlighting inclusivity, diversity and fluidity. Its products include the New Moon Balm, the Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser and the Luna Pimple Patches.

Vacation

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vacation® (@vacationinc)

Known as the best-smelling sunscreen, Vacation emphasizes the importance of “leisure-enhancing” and “excessively good” when it comes to their products, making sure its users are both protected from the sun while also having a good time.

About-Face by Halsey

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by about-face beauty by Halsey (@aboutfacebeauty)

The brand, founded by award-winning artist Halsey last year, entered Ulta Beauty on June 14, starting with the full assortment online and its Matte Fluid Eye Paint available in 550 doors, via the Ulta Beauty Sparked program.

Born Dreamer by Charli D’Amelio

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by born dreamer by charli d’amelio (@borndreamerbycd)

In partnership with Ulta, the famous TikTok star created first-ever fragrance, which is vegan, dye-free and formulated with natural ingredients.

Check this article for further updates as brands enter Ulta Beauty.

READ MORE HERE:

BeautyStat Teams Up With Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Ulta Beauty Sales Rise on Increased Shopping