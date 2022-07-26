ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 hours ago
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now.

The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf ’s Chicago Fire , Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year extensions for each. Going into the fall season, the shows will be entering season 11, season 8 and season 10, respectively.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in statement at the time . “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Grey’s Anatomy was also given an early renewal, with ABC announcing in January 2022 that the medical drama will be coming back for season 19.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “This is a true testament to [showrunner] Krista Vernoff , the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

While the medical series has been a success for the network for years, its return for season 19 came as a surprise to some after Ellen Pompeo previously called for the end of the show .

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” Pompeo, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey since its 2005 beginning, told Insider in December 2021. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

When they were still on the bubble, the CW's Nancy Drew showrunners hinted at what to expect if they get a season 4 pickup after a big season 3 cliffhanger in January 2022 left fans wanting more.

“What's going to be fun about season 4 is we're very consciously returning to our roots, putting Nancy back in a graveyard with her beanie and her flashlight,” showrunner Noga Landau told Entertainment Weekly in January 2022. “And the beginning of a new mystery that should feel a little bit more like the mysteries that we tackled in season 1 and season 2 — for a bit of a palate cleanser.”

Showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor added, “We have our fingers crossed” for a renewal. Two months after the season 3 finale aired, Nancy Drew was renewed.

Scroll down to see which TV shows have been renewed or canceled so far for 2022-2023:

