Sneaker Releases: Saucony Drops Updated Grid Azura Style + More

By FN Staff
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

March 31, 2022: Saucony has released its latest iteration of its classic silhouette, the Grid Azura . Dubbed “Changing Tides,” the updated style draws inspiration from the “constantly fluctuating nature of tidal forces,” according to the brand in a statement. Saucony added in the statement that the theme of this new update is a natural progression for the mono mesh of the Grid Azura, accentuating the eye-catching toothy overlays and thick cushioning. The design uses premium pigskin and resin-treated close nylon. Available in unisex sizing, the Changing Tides Grid Azura, which retails for $120, is available starting on Thursday at Saucony.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1DKE_0eLuW3Ra00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

March 17, 2022: Reebok is set to release the Instaump Fury Zone in the “Citron” colorway. This iteration of the sneaker, which Reebok described as a modern interpretation of Instapump Fury design language that is paired with Pump technology, will retail for $150. It will release on March 18 via Reebok.com. Also, it can be purchased at Foot Locker, Finish Line and Champs Sports, as well as other retailers.

March 16, 2022: After refreshing its run product range in February 2021 , Puma is continuing to deliver road-ready looks to the market. The latest is the Puma Velocity Nitro 2 , which is available now in men’s and women’s sizing via Puma.com for $120. The look features the brand’s lightweight and responsive Nitro Foam cushioning underfoot, Pumagrip high-traction rubber outsoles and reflective accents for running in low-light conditions.

March 7, 2022: Puma is set to release a Charlotte-inspired colorway of the MB.01 , the signature shoe of NBA star LaMelo Ball, dubbed “Queen City.” The look, which Ball debuted on-court during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, is executed in a purple hue with hits of teal. In terms of tech, the MB.01 is built with the brand’s responsive Nitro Foam midsole cushioning. The Puma MB.01 “Queen City” will retail for $125 and arrive March 18 via Puma.com, at the Puma NYC Flagship store and at the Foot Locker Inc. banners ( Foot Locker , Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay).

March 1, 2022: Burberry has launched its latest shoe, the Sub high-top sneaker. Designed by the British heritage brand’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, the new high-top style features a textured upper and ankle strap and is available in rubber and neoprene in contrasting black and white, bright red and white and all over black. The style is also available in stretch nylon in black and vanilla beige. Burberry’s new Sub high-top sneaker was first unveiled in the brand’s spring/summer 2022 “Universal Passport” menswear presentation in June. According to Burberry, the collection aims to experiment and challenge classic silhouettes to bring a fresh sense of individuality, sensuality, and fluidity. The Burberry Sub high-top sneaker, which retails between $850 and $920, is now available on Burberry.com and at select Burberry retail locations worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9Zje_0eLuW3Ra00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Feb. 28, 2022: Adidas Skateboarding is set to launch a signature colorway of its Superstar ADV shoe for 19-year-old pro team rider Kader Sylla. The Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla is dressed in black and features Sylla’s signature in gold on the lateral side next to the brand’s Three Stripes branding. The rider’s signature also appears on the insoles. It is executed with premium tumbled leather uppers, as well as pony hair on the stripes and the heel. The Adidas Skateboarding Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla arrives March 5 on Adidas.com/skateboarding or $100.

Feb. 24, 2022: Under Armour continues to build on its performance running range with the release of the UA Flow Velociti Wind 2, a look the brand said was designed with speed over longer distances in mind and built “to provide great responsiveness, energy return and grippy traction so you can run with confidence.” It is equipped with the brand’s UA Warp upper innovation that was made to adapt to the runner’s foot throughout their stride, as well as its one-piece responsive Flow midsole that eliminates the rubber outsole for a lightweight and seamless ride. It is available now via Underarmour.com in men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $160.

Feb. 22, 2022: Converse is set to debut the All Star BB Shift, a stylish sneaker that’s court-ready and designed for positionless basketball players. The shoe, according to Converse, was built around three tentpoles: control, weight and lockdown. In terms of tech, Converse equipped the look with textile and synthetic leather uppers, Nike Air Zoom in the forefoot for responsiveness, a TPU shield for lateral containment and multidirection outsoles. Also, it features padded collars for heel and ankle security and a customizable lace system to lock the foot down. The Converse All Star BB Shift arrives Feb. 28 via Converse.com and at select retailers for $120.

Feb. 21, 2022: Altra has a new trail runner that is ideal for elite athletes who require high-level performance in a shoe. The Altra Mont Blanc, which is available now via Altrarunning.com in men’s and women’s sizing for $180, is equipped with the brand’s light and durable Altra Ego Max midsole cushioning for a plush ride, as well as its Balanced Cushioning platform that was added to encourage natural alignment, support and propulsion. Also, it features Vibram LiteBase outsoles with both micro and macro lugs for all-terrain traction, a 30mm stack height and the brand’s Footshape toe box.

Feb. 1, 2022: Reebok and Kanghyuk have teamed up on a Classic Leather collaboration that will release in unisex sizing in two colorways: “Collegiate Royal Blue” and “White/Primal Red.” Reebok said the looks were created with automotive inspirations, specifically industrial products such as airbags. The collab features cobranding on the sockliners, woven labels and zigzag stitching. The “Collegiate Royal Blue” iteration is exclusive to Dover Street Market London, and will arrive Feb. 5. The “White/Primal Red” colorway will drop via Reebok.com and at select retailers on Feb. 11. Pricing is $150.

Jan. 6, 2022: Dior has released its newest women’s sneaker. Called the Dior Vibe , the shoe was first spotted in the French luxury label’s Cruise 2022 collection as an updated take on a running sneaker. The eye-catching style is constructed with transparent materials enhanced by gold or silver inserts. For comfort, they feature a flexible rubber sole.  A star — one of the key codes of the house — adorns the sneakers, which are finished off with the “Christian Dior” signature. In celebration of the launch, Dior has tapped Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim, director of Rome Opera House Ballet and Italian prima ballerina Eleonora Abbagnato, Chinese National Team fencer Sun Yiwen, Chinese surfer Darsea Liu and American skateboarder Briana King for its new Dior Vibe campaign. The Dior Vibe women’s sneaker is now available for $1,190 at Dior.com .

Dec. 28, 2021: If running is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, Hoka One One may have the shoe for you. Arriving Jan. 1, 2022, is the Hoka One One Kawana , which will be available in men’s and women’s sizing via Hoka.com for $140. A broader release with the brand’s retail partners is slated for Jan. 15, 2022. Hoka One One said the Kawana was been designed for both runners and fitness enthusiasts alike who are interested in premium comfort in a stylish offering. The shoe is a lightweight trainer that was made to go from a run to the gym, and is made for both new and experienced runners.

Dec. 15, 2021: Pyer Moss will release the latest edition of its Sculpt sneaker in a “Teal” colorway this weekend. Dropping on Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. ET, this is the fifth colorway of the brand’s first independent shoe. This version joins the brand’s other four previously released colorways in black and yellow, white and yellow, black and blue, and black and red. The sneakers will retail for $595 and will be available on Pyermoss.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU0to_0eLuW3Ra00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

Dec. 14, 2021: Fendi has released its newest sneaker designed by artistic director Kim Jones . Called the Fendi Match, the sneaker is constructed using super soft pebbled leather and suede, featuring a thin “FF” logo with rounded edges and a vintage label on the tongue. The unisex sneaker has a sporty shape, available in a range of four colorways, for women’s and men’s and is part of the Italian luxury label’s Winter Capsule collection. The new Fendi Match is now available at Fendi boutiques and on fendi.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNoTh_0eLuW3Ra00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Dec. 8, 2021: After a launch on Greenhouse yesterday, the Foot Locker Inc. banners have dropped the New Balance 574 collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist and designer Louis De Guzman . The shoe is executed with bold geometric color-blocked motifs and hues from the artist’s personal color palette from his ongoing body of work entitled “In Between the Lines.” The Louis De Guzman x New Balance 574 is available now via Footlocker.com and retails for $85. It can also be picked up online via Footaction and Champs Sports.

Dec. 7, 2021: Adidas has revealed its latest running silhouette, the Adistar , which the brand said was created “to help runners go beyond what they thought was possible and take on their longest runs yet.” The shoe, according to the brand, provides support and protection, as well as a consistent rocking motion that aims to deliver “a rhythmic flow from stride to stride.”

The Adistar features dual density midsoles made with both soft Repititor foam and a firmer Repititor+ foam, which Adidas said is made of 15% recycled materials. Also, it is equipped with its integrated internal Support Cage Fit System to wrap and hug the foot when tying the laces for lockdown, a forefoot rocker and was made on a tailored dual-gender last that adjusts to the anatomical differences of the male and female foot.

“For SS22, we wanted to focus on supporting all runners on their long, slow runs. With this in mind, we created the adidas Adistar, which is designed to give runners the confidence on long runs through the perfect combination of cushioning, protection and support,” Adidas Running senior product manager Simon Lockett said in a statement. “The brand new midsole — Repititor — combined with forefoot rocker geometry creates a smooth motion that consistently helps runners onto the next step. Adistar is also built on a specifically tailored last to adjust for the anatomical differences of the male and female foot — meaning every runner will be supported on their long, slow run.”

The Adidas Adistar arrives Dec. 15 via Adidas.com and will retail for $130.

Nov. 24, 2021: John Geiger will deliver another colorway of his popular GF-01 sneaker on Thanksgiving , dubbed “Tweed Boucle.” The low-top luxe look is executed with uppers featuring a blend of two fabrics that intertwine with both bold and neutral colors that sits atop white midsoles and outsoles. Also, the shoe comes with white laces and the designer’s yellow “JG” logo is embroidered onto the heels. The John Geiger GF-01 “Tweed Boucle” will be available exclusively via Johngeigerco.com starting at 8 p.m. ET and will retail for $220.

Nov. 15, 2021: Cariuma has delivered its first-ever 100% vegan skate shoe, dubbed the Vallely , which was created in collaboration with skateboarding icon Mike Vallely . The look, which is available now via Cariuma.com , was designed with the brand’s newest sustainable material: high-performance vegan suede. Cariuma added the material to the shoe for its toughness, stating it is 2.7-times more resistant to abrasion than animal suede. In addition to the vegan suede, the Vallely is constructed with other eco-friendly materials such as heavy duty recycled nylon, recycled mesh lining, natural rubber outsoles and the brand’s plant-based insoles that are made with mamona oil.

“The must-have for this shoe was for it to be free of animal-based materials yet still be tough and long lasting. We’ve sourced some excellent materials for this shoe, namely vegan suede and recycled heavy duty nylon that make the shoe strong, light and give it a reduced carbon footprint,” Vallely said via statement.

As for its look, Cariuma said style was not sacrificed for performance. The shoe was created with subtle nods to basketball shoes Vallely skated in throughout the 1980s, including the contrasting materials, the silhouette itself and the detailed stippling on the toe.

The Cariuma Vallely can be purchased now in four different colorways for $89.

Oct. 5, 2021: Adidas is set to release a new, skate-ready version of the brand’s iconic Superstar with the help of skateboarding legend and artist Mark Gonzales . Arriving on Oct. 9 is an all-black colorway of the shoe that’s adorned with Gonzales’ custom “Shmoo” birds. The look is executed with full-grain leather uppers and bold nubuck “Shmoo” patches in neon hues. The Adidas Skateboarding x Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales will retails for $100 and will be available on the Adidas Confirmed app, at Adidas.com/skateboarding and at select skate retailers globally.

Sept. 28, 2021: Converse -backed NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , one of the more style-driven athletes in the league, has given a pair of the brand’s classic sneakers a new look for the “Chase the Drip” pack. For this collection, the baller reimagined the Pro Leather Ox and the Chuck 70 Hi .

The “Chase the Drip” x SGA Chuck 70 Hi features white tear-away denim uppers that distresses over time, revealing a blue tie-dye graphic underneath, which the brand said is inspired by Gilgeous-Alexander’s passion for thrifting. The storytelling continues to the hacked midsole with additional vulcanized tape pieces on the heels.

The “Chase the Drip” x SGA Pro Leather Ox is a monochromatic look, dressed in a university blue hue, also featuring the baller’s initials where the signature stamp on each lateral side would be.

The Converse “Chase the Drip” x SGA Chuck 70 Hi and Pro Leather Ox arrives Sept. 30 both in-store and online at Foot Locker , Champs Sports and Footaction . Also, the sneakers will be available via Converse.com .

Aug. 23, 2021: Like many, Lane Eight loves the summer, and it’s latest drop is an ode to the season with warm weather and sunshine. Arriving Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. ET via Laneeight.com is the Sunshine Pack, featuring two monochromatic iterations of its Trainer AD 1 sneaker: “Sunrise Yellow” and “Sunset Orange.” The sustainability-focused shoe is built with recycled knit uppers and vegan microfiber overlays and algae-based Bloom midsoles.

Aug. 17, 2021: John Geiger is going bold with his next GF-01 colorway. The designer will deliver the GF-01 “Triple Volt” on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. ET via Johngeigerco.com. The designer executed the look from top to bottom in the neon green hue. The sneaker, which Geiger said was created with summertime in mind, will come with a $195 retail price.

Aug. 17, 2021: York Athletics Mfg. is now making performance footwear for all terrains. Available on Yorkathleticsmfg.com for $185 is the Via , an all-terrain performance shoe created in collaboration with sustainable material company Oceanworks and industry-leading outsole manufacturer Vibram. The upper material, according to York, is textile produced from recycled ocean-bound plastics off the coast of Asia, and the outsole is composed of at least 30% recycled material. York will deliver the Via in three different colorways, including a triple black shoe and two limited-edition looks designed by beloved gymnast Aly Raisman: sun-bleached yellow and dusk pink. Raisman’s iterations are limited to 250 pairs each.

July 14, 2021: Reebok is continuing to deliver must-have Question Low colorways in late-July with a Philadelphia-inspired release. Executed in the brand’s digital blue, classic burgundy and white hues, the latest iteration of Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson’s debut signature sneaker is reminiscent of jerseys worn by the city’s baseball team, the Phillies, in the 1980s. The sneaker arrives July 23 via Reebok.com and will retail for $120.


June 2, 2021: Adidas has just released its “All Day I Dream About Summer” pack, and its available exclusively at Foot Locker banners. This summer-inspired collection features sustainable footwear selections including new colorways of the NMD_R1, the Superstar, the Adilette Lite Slides and the ZX 2K Boost. The collection, executed with bold prints and bright hues, are created with Primegreen, the brand’s material for uppers made with 50% recycled content. Prices for the footwear ranges from $30 to $150.


June 2, 2021: New Balance has a pair of new gray-based 327 sneakers available now, and they can be purchased via the Foot Locker banners. The looks, which pay homage to the brand’s iconic gray color blocking, features one look with a darker gray upper and a second with lighter gray tones throughout. Both pairs retail for $90 and are available via Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Footaction, Champ Sports, Eastbay and Champ Sports Canada.


May 28, 2021: Ewing Athletics has once again teamed up with Death Row Records , resulting in a new-look 33 Hi shoe. This sneaker, according to Ewing, was created to celebrate the iconic record label’s 30th anniversary. To pull this off, the brand executed the shoe with black leather uppers and gold paisley print, reminiscent of a bandana. Additionally, the look will come in special Death Row packaging.

The Ewing Athletics x Death Row Records 33 Hi “Black/Gold 30th Anniversary” is available for preorder via Ewingathletics.com for $150, and will ship in early June.

May 27, 2021: Ewing Athletics has released the “Montreal” iteration of its acclaimed 33 Hi silhouette, a look executed in the Canadian city’s w hite, royal and red hues. Also, the shoe features the Fleur De Lis symbol on the heel and comes packaged in a special commemorative box. From a materials and components perspective, the 33 Hi is built with a reversible ankle strap and a full-length PU midsoles for cushioning.

The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Montreal” is available now via Ewingathletics.com for $150 .

May 26, 2021: Sneaker fans love the Puma RS-Dreamer , the debut signature basketball sneaker for rap megastar J. Cole . And over the next few months, the German athletic giant will deliver several bold new colorways. The first iteration to drop is a neon red look , which arrives May 28. After that, Puma will release a neon blue shoe on July 2 and a lime green style on Sept. 3. The stylish court-ready shoe is built with a cord lacing system for a snug fit, ProFoam midsoles and RS foam in the heel for energy return and high-abrasion rubber outsoles.

The three new Puma RS-Dreamer colorways will retail for $125 and drop via Puma.com and at the Puma store in New York City. Also, they will be sold via Footlocker.com and at the Foot Locker banners (Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay).

May 21, 2021: A Bathing Ape is bringing new colorways of the iconic Bape Sta silhouette to retail as the weather heats up. Arriving May 29 is the color camo Bape Star collection, featuring a wide range of colors, ranging from muted designs with black, blue or green hues, as well as bold options delivered red, purple and pink. All of the looks feature patent leather on the uppers, heels and side branding. All of the shoes come with a $279 retail price and will arrive via Bape.com .

May 19, 2021: John Geiger has another iteration of his GF-01 shoe arriving before week’s end, a look that’s part of the designer’s “The New Everydayz” program. The John Geiger GF-01 “White Pebbled Leather Black Chenille” is the next colorway to drop, with a release date of May 21. This shoe features white uppers and outsoles, with the signature “G” logo on the side of the shoe delivered in black. The John Geiger GF-01 “White Pebbled Leather Black Chenille” will retail for $195 and will be available starting at 12 pm ET via Johngeigerco.com .

April 29, 2021: Boston-based Reebok is set to release an iteration of the iconic Question Low basketball shoe inspired by its hometown NBA franchise. The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” — dressed in green and white hues reminiscent of the Boston Celtics — will arrive on May 14, marking the shoe’s first release since 2006. The upper is predominantly white and features green throughout, including consuming the shoe’s signature toe cap.

The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” will retail for $120 and will drop exclusively via Reebok.com .


April 28, 2021: With its latest collection, Vans is paying tribute to skate legend Jeff Grosso , who died in March 2020. To mark his birthday, April 28, the brand delivered the Grosso Forever collection , which features two iterations of the Sk8-Hi using reissued colorways from important moments in his career. The first employs designs that he wore for his inclusion in Powel Peralta’s 1985 video “Future Primitive,” where he laced up the red and black checkerboard look. The second is the black look with palm trees, which he wore in 1988’s Santa Cruz/Hosoi Rockets ads. Both shoes retail for $85. The collection also features long- and short-sleeved T-shirts.

What’s more, Vans released a special episode of its “Love Letters to Skateboarding” video series on YouTube dedicated to Grosso.


