Sneaker Releases: Amiri Launches MA-1 Style Inspired by ‘90s West Coast Skate Culture + More News

Dec. 13, 2022: Amiri has launched the new MA-1 sneaker , a bold ode to ‘90s West Coast skate culture. Crafted on an oversized, translucent rubber outsole with custom chevron texture, the MA-1’s leather body is contrasted with soft toweling lining alongside signature details such as perforated panels, double lace fastening and branded eyelets along with Amiri motif embellishments and distinctive star perforations. The MA-1 adopts the design language of the chunky skate shoe, the dimensions are exaggerated, amplifying the tongue, upper and laces. What’s more, the quilted nubuck tongue on the MA-1 is signed in founder and designer Mike Amiri’s own words: “Engineered in California, inspired by precious memories. For the young and the young at heart.” The new Amiri MA-1 sneaker, which retails for $790, is now available at amiri.com .

Dec. 5, 2022: Atmos has teamed up with New Balance to become the exclusive retail partner of the New Balance MT580 in the “Olive Leaf” and “Workwear” colorways, a re-release of two formerly Japan-exclusive styles. New Balance has described the 580 as a shoe that is as close of a one-to-one recreation of the OG as possible in terms of materials, compounds and features, but is modernized with a slimmed down toe and reduced collar height. It features the brand’s Abzorb midsoles and C-Cap midsole cushioning, its Rollbar stability post system for support and mesh uppers with nubuck leather overlays. The New Balance MT580 “Olive Leaf” and “Workwear” are available now via AtmosUSA.com and in-store at Atmos’ doors in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York. Retail price is $130.

Nov. 30, 2022: Hoka is back with another Challenger shoe. The Hoka Challenger 7, which arrives Dec. 1 via Hoka.com, is look described as a brand that’s built “at the intersection of road and trail.” The shoe is executed with lightweight and breathable mesh uppers made with recycled content, soft compression molded EVA midsoles for continuous comfort and outsoles with tightly spaced 4mm lugs that are inspired by gravel tires that were added to deliver improved traction on uneven terrain. Retail price is $145.

Nov. 9, 2022: Nobull has launched its annual Unicorn Collection , a range of gym-ready looks executed in bold hues and the brand’s popular prints of years past. The collection features its longtime favorite Trainer silhouette, and for the first time it the collection will feature Nobull’s new Trainer+ shoe. The Trainer+ was introduced in February and was built with comfort and stability in mind. The looks are priced at $149 and $169 and are available now via Nobullproject.com .

Nov. 8, 2022: Casablanca will officially launch its first sneaker this month. The Parisian brand, which has had a steady footwear collaboration with New Balance, is going it alone with the all-new Atlantis sneaker. Lifting its name from the lost city of Atlantis, the mythological connection between water and storytelling is considered within liquid movement of the shoe’s wave sole. While the upper, in direct contrast, adopts the classic design elements of a sport sneaker like perforated leather and punchy suede accents. The new Atlantis sneaker will be available exclusively at Casablancaparis.com from Nov. 16, with a wider global launch on Nov. 18.

Nov. 2, 2022: With the cooler weather here, Etnies has revealed its Winterized Collection for the year. The range includes features the durable and weather-resistant Jones MTW , Jameson HTW , Jefferson MTW and the Scout Slipper . The looks, Etnies said, were all designed and engineered to keep your feet warm and dry for winter adventures. The Jameson HTW, Jones MTW and the Jefferson MTW all feature a thermal heat retention aluminum stroble board, and the highlights of the Scout Slipper include its STI Evolution Outsoles and rubber pods for traction. The collection is available now via Etnies.com .

Oct. 31, 2022: Under Armour has released the UA SlipSpeed in limited quantities, a training shoe made with both performance and all-day wear in mind. The look features a convertible — or “crushable” — heel design, ideal for the athlete who crushes the heel of a training shoe for comfort, which deteriorates its performance attributes. Additionally, Under Armour loaded the UA SlipSpeed with tech including Flow cushioning for ground contact and traction, a Boa Fit System for a personalized fit, Iso-Chill padded interior for cooling, and more. Also, the shoes are machine washable, and Under Armour provides a laundry bag to keep them fresh and clean. It can be purchased via UA.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $150 retail price. New colorways and a full global launch, according to Under Armour, is slated for spring 2023.

Sept. 9, 2022: Pharrell and Adidas Originals have teamed up to deliver another exotic colorway of the Hu NMD, this time using an earthy amber hue with the fall approaching. This iteration of the Hu NMD “Animal Print” features an all-over print, which adds texture to the sock-like Primeknit uppers, as well as plush Boost midsoles and the style’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. Also, the look comes with rope laces with reflective elements. The look arrives Sept. 17 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers.

Sept. 1, 2022: Berluti has launched a new statement sneaker for fall. Called the “ Playoff ,” the new style is inspired by high top basketball sneakers of the ‘80s and ‘90s. It also pays homage to Berluti’s first-ever sneaker, the “Playtime.” Made from Venezia leather, the upper’s assembled cutouts are the result of an impressive artisanal work composed by 80 leather pieces. Sporty features such as padded Venezia leather tongue, perforations, an anatomic insole, and a mesh lining for comfort are also seen on the shoe. A thick and comfortable rubber outsole features a leather insert on the heel with a pop of color matching the laces. Playoff comes in two different uppers, an eye-catching high top and a low top option embellished by the Berluti Scritto signature. Four different renditions are available, with two specific patina treatments. All Playoff styles include an extra pair of white laces and come in a special canvas pouch matching their heel tab color. The new Playoff sneakers are now available at Berluti stores and Berluti.com .

Aug. 11, 2022: Vans has revealed what it is calling its “next step on a journey to sustainable footwear” with the UltraRange VR3 . Vans said it followed its strict materials guidelines with the UltraRange VR3, which includes one or a combination of regenerative, responsibly sourced renewable and recycled materials that make up at least 30% of the shoe. What’s more, Vans said it partnered with surfboard shaper Pepe Rivas “to understand his approach using reclaimed materials such as leftover foam scraps that occur from the initial surfboard shaping process.” The UltraRange VR3 features EcoCush midsoles made of at least 50% biobased EVA foam partially derived from plant-based sources, as well as EcoWaffle rubber compound on the outsoles that is made with responsibly sourced natural rubber obtained from sources that is engineered to maintain grip and durability. Also, the one-piece knit uppers are made from a blend of 50% organic cotton, 36% recycled PET and 14% recycled nylon, and the leather used is sourced from a tannery rated gold or silver for environmental responsibility by the Leather Working Group. The Vans UltraRange VR3 — which is available now via Vans retail locations and Vans.com — dropped in chive and cobblestone colorways for the season. Retail price is $120.

Aug. 9, 2022: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals will soon drop another colorway of the Hu NMD Animal Print, this time in blue. The Hu NMD Animal Print is dressed with an embroidered all-over print that provides texture to the bold blue Primeknit sock-like uppers, which sit atop plush Boost midsole cushioning. Also, the shoes come with reflective rope laces and features the model’s signature heel cage that allows the wearer to customize how they’re laced. The Adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD Animal Print “Blue” will arrive Aug. 13 via Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at select retailers. It will retail for $220.

Aug. 5, 2022: Salvatore Ferragamo has released its latest sneaker style. Called the Iggy sneaker, the silhouette reinterprets the classic running shoe in a “cross gender and contemporary way,” the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. The upper is made of Econyl, a fiber 100% regenerated from fishing nets and other nylon waste, and details are in leather made giving a second life to manufacturing scraps resulting from a production process with reduced carbon emissions. Available in a variation of leathers, colors, straps and monogramming, the vintage style and bright color combinations are enhanced by the slender silhouette and comfortable fit. The alternation of fabrics, suede and leather inserts, and a rubber running sole provides a customized tread, from heel to toe. The Iggy sneaker, which retails for $795, is now available.

July 14, 2022: Puma is bringing street style to the basketball court with the TRC Blaze Court , a court-ready shoe inspired by the classic, stylish Blaze of Glory silhouette. Also, the look features Trinomic outsoles, which Puma said is its most advanced cushioning technology since 1990, to provide both stability and style. Aside from the classic Trinomic outsole, Puma added ProFoam+ midsoles to the shoe for optimal cushioning. The Puma TRC Blaze Court will retail for $115 and arrives July 14 via Puma.com , the Puma NYC store, Hibbet stores and other select retailers.

J uly 14, 2022: Saucony has released the 3D Grid Hurricane in its original colors. The style, which debuted in 1997, is a retro running sneaker made with Grid technology for comfort. The upper is made of premium full-grain leather in the overlays and features the same mesh from the original shoe. The style, which kicked off at Milan Design Week, is now available for $120.

June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4 . Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG version.

June 23, 2022: Fila has revealed its Speedserve Energized performance tennis shoe, a responsive, agile and comfort-focused look. The shoe builds off of Fila’s court-ready Axilus 2 Energized style, the brand said, and is equipped with updates to make it more responsive and form-fitting than its predecessors. It features Fila’s Energized Rubber cushioning in the forefoot and heel, an enhanced herringbone traction pattern on the outsole made for multiple surfaces, structured midsole support and midfoot a TPU stabilizer, and molded and breathable sockliners. Fila said it was tested and developed with feedback from its sponsored athletes including Ann Li, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Tommy Haas and Soonwoo Kwon. The Fila Speedserve Energized will debut in four colorways and retail for $130. Fila will release the shoe exclusively at select tennis apparel and footwear providers such as Tennis Warehouse, Tennis Express, Tennis Point and Tennis Plaza, as well as Fila.com this summer.

June 20, 2022: Wilson has released a new performance tennis shoe, the Rush Pro 4.0 , which is ideal for those who are ready to hit the courts throughout the summer. The brand described the Rush Pro 4.0 as an evolution of its Rush Pro 3.5, which features new midsole and outsole innovations. Most notably, the forefoot of the shoe features the brand’s Energy Cell lightweight EVA foam made to optimize the transfer of body weight through impact for more propulsion. Also, another notable innovation is the 4D Support Chassis 2.0, which splits the chassis into two pieces. One piece, Wilson said, runs underfoot to help with support and propulsion, and the other piece runs laterally for additional stability and control. The Wilson Rush Pro 4.0 is available via Wilson.com for $135.

June 13, 2022: Cariuma is set to launch what the brand is calling its most-requested silhouette ever, the Slip-On Skate Pro , on June 21. The Slip-On, according to Cariuma, was designed to meet the demands of professional skateboarders and casual wearers alike. From a sustainability standpoint, the sneaker features raw natural rubber, organic cotton, responsibly sourced LWG-certified suede and its signature cork and bio-foam insoles. For the person interested in performance, it is built with a rip-resistant toe area, uppers and heel collars padded with a lightweight foam for comfort and protection, thicker diagonal stripes on the foxing for side traction and sticky-grip outsoles made with raw natural rubber for board feel. The look will come with an $85 price tag.

May 12, 2022: Reebok is set to release a new iteration of the Question Low, the first signature shoe of NBA icon Allen Iverson, that is dedicated to his impact on multiple generations of ballers and basketball fans. The Reebok Question Low “Blueprint,” a heritage basketball shoe dressed entirely in blue, arrives May 20 via Reebok.com and select retailers. The sneaker will retail for $130. The “Blueprint” will come equipped with smooth nubuck and suede uppers, as well as elevated sockliners.

May 9, 2022: Givenchy has released its newest sneaker by creative director Matthew M. Williams. Dubbed his “dream shoe,” Williams’ new shoe for the luxury house was first spotted on the runway for spring 2022. Called the TK-360 , the name alludes to its singular “total-knit” construction. It’s fully knitted, single-piece structure serves up a bold, custom-molded silhouette featuring a classic stretch knit upper that is fully integrated with the sole, making it possible to walk directly on the knit. A singular tread motif ensures an exclusive footprint, while subtle plays on texture and contrasting Givenchy lettering complete this style. The Givenchy TK-360 men’s sneaker, which retails for $895, comes in classic black or white as well as seasonal shades of acid yellow, graphite gray, camel beige, navy, and light pink. The style is now available in-store and online in select markets before rolling out worldwide through July 1.

May 9, 2022: Ewing Athletics is back with another sneaker inspired by a classic rap album. Available now for preorder via Shop.ewingathletics.com is the Ol’ Dirty Bastard x Ewing Rogue in two colorways inspired by “Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version” from 1995. For this release, Ewing Athletics partnered with the late rapper’s estate to deliver a predominantly yellow and a predominantly white iteration of the retro basketball shoe, with the yellow look featuring translucent blue outsoles and white speckled midsoles and the white look delivered with yellow translucent outsoles and white speckled midsoles. The look also comes with premium packaging featuring the album cover on the box and photos on the inside of the box. Retail price is $150 and the sneakers will ship mid-May.

April 28, 2022: Prince has unveiled its newest off court footwear line for men and women. Designed under the creative direction of David Grutman, the spring ’22 collection takes the elevated tennis club aesthetic to the streets. Styles such as the FST838 are a staple in the collection featuring a lace-up street sneaker silhouette that is crafted in vegan napa leather, neon pops, terry cloth lining, and heritage woven labels. “We’re so excited about the launch of the FST838 as part of Prince’s Off Court collection,” Grutman told FN. “Prince is a brand built on athletic performance, yet its look and heritage, translate well into modern casualwear. I love that this shoe mixes nostalgia and the now.” The collection, which retails between $45 and $120, is available now online at Pajar.com and at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada including Pajar Canada’s SoHo location.

April 28, 2022: Pro-Keds has teamed up with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce the Skyhawk sneaker. According to Keds, this is the first time the shoe has ever been re-introduced and the Franchise collaboration is the first model in the re-introduction collection. Pulled straight out of the Pro-Keds archives, the Skyhawk is a ‘80s court classic with all the original details. This genuine bring back features a rubber cupsole construction, a pebbled archival-inspired midsole, and a herringbone outsole for added traction. The style is updated for this launch, however, with a retro nylon padded tongue and a tonal mix of suede, tumbled nubuck, and leather. The Pro-Keds Skyhawk sneaker is now available exclusively at Bdgastore.com .

April 17, 2022: Reebok has released an iteration of its iconic Pump Omni Zone 2 basketball shoe that was largely made famous by Dee Brown during the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Dubbed “Parquet Court,” the shoe is inspired by the hues of the Boston Celtics, Brown’s team in 1991, and the team’s famed court. The look is delivered in a black and green color palette, and features sockliners reminiscent of Boston’s home court woodgrain. And as always, the shoe features the brand’s iconic custom-fit Pump technology system. The Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2 “Parquet Court” is available now via Reebok.com , as well as Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Finish Line and other select retailers. Retail price is $160.

April 15, 2022: Crosty , the Georgian Born, Italian-made sneaker brand from brother duo George and Shota Mikaia, has launched its newest sneaker drop, adding seven additional colorways to the brand’s best-selling “Onda” line. The new colorways include green, purple, blue marble, azure, orange, jam marble, and brown. Crosty is known for its street style designs favored by celebrities including Stephen Curry, Pete Davidson and more. Crosty’s newest Onda collection retails for $290 and is now available at Crostyshoes.com .

March 31, 2022: Saucony has released its latest iteration of its classic silhouette, the Grid Azura . Dubbed “Changing Tides,” the updated style draws inspiration from the “constantly fluctuating nature of tidal forces,” according to the brand in a statement. Saucony added in the statement that the theme of this new update is a natural progression for the mono mesh of the Grid Azura, accentuating the eye-catching toothy overlays and thick cushioning. The design uses premium pigskin and resin-treated close nylon. Available in unisex sizing, the Changing Tides Grid Azura, which retails for $120, is available starting on Thursday at Saucony.com .

March 17, 2022: Reebok is set to release the Instaump Fury Zone in the “Citron” colorway. This iteration of the sneaker, which Reebok described as a modern interpretation of Instapump Fury design language that is paired with Pump technology, will retail for $150. It will release on March 18 via Reebok.com. Also, it can be purchased at Foot Locker, Finish Line and Champs Sports, as well as other retailers.

March 16, 2022: After refreshing its run product range in February 2021 , Puma is continuing to deliver road-ready looks to the market. The latest is the Puma Velocity Nitro 2 , which is available now in men’s and women’s sizing via Puma.com for $120. The look features the brand’s lightweight and responsive Nitro Foam cushioning underfoot, Pumagrip high-traction rubber outsoles and reflective accents for running in low-light conditions.

March 7, 2022: Puma is set to release a Charlotte-inspired colorway of the MB.01 , the signature shoe of NBA star LaMelo Ball, dubbed “Queen City.” The look, which Ball debuted on-court during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, is executed in a purple hue with hits of teal. In terms of tech, the MB.01 is built with the brand’s responsive Nitro Foam midsole cushioning. The Puma MB.01 “Queen City” will retail for $125 and arrive March 18 via Puma.com, at the Puma NYC Flagship store and at the Foot Locker Inc. banners ( Foot Locker , Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay).

March 1, 2022: Burberry has launched its latest shoe, the Sub high-top sneaker. Designed by the British heritage brand’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, the new high-top style features a textured upper and ankle strap and is available in rubber and neoprene in contrasting black and white, bright red and white and all over black. The style is also available in stretch nylon in black and vanilla beige. Burberry’s new Sub high-top sneaker was first unveiled in the brand’s spring/summer 2022 “Universal Passport” menswear presentation in June. According to Burberry, the collection aims to experiment and challenge classic silhouettes to bring a fresh sense of individuality, sensuality, and fluidity. The Burberry Sub high-top sneaker, which retails between $850 and $920, is now available on Burberry.com and at select Burberry retail locations worldwide.

Feb. 28, 2022: Adidas Skateboarding is set to launch a signature colorway of its Superstar ADV shoe for 19-year-old pro team rider Kader Sylla. The Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla is dressed in black and features Sylla’s signature in gold on the lateral side next to the brand’s Three Stripes branding. The rider’s signature also appears on the insoles. It is executed with premium tumbled leather uppers, as well as pony hair on the stripes and the heel. The Adidas Skateboarding Superstar ADV by Kader Sylla arrives March 5 on Adidas.com/skateboarding or $100.

Feb. 24, 2022: Under Armour continues to build on its performance running range with the release of the UA Flow Velociti Wind 2, a look the brand said was designed with speed over longer distances in mind and built “to provide great responsiveness, energy return and grippy traction so you can run with confidence.” It is equipped with the brand’s UA Warp upper innovation that was made to adapt to the runner’s foot throughout their stride, as well as its one-piece responsive Flow midsole that eliminates the rubber outsole for a lightweight and seamless ride. It is available now via Underarmour.com in men’s and women’s sizing and retails for $160.

Feb. 22, 2022: Converse is set to debut the All Star BB Shift, a stylish sneaker that’s court-ready and designed for positionless basketball players. The shoe, according to Converse, was built around three tentpoles: control, weight and lockdown. In terms of tech, Converse equipped the look with textile and synthetic leather uppers, Nike Air Zoom in the forefoot for responsiveness, a TPU shield for lateral containment and multidirection outsoles. Also, it features padded collars for heel and ankle security and a customizable lace system to lock the foot down. The Converse All Star BB Shift arrives Feb. 28 via Converse.com and at select retailers for $120.

Feb. 21, 2022: Altra has a new trail runner that is ideal for elite athletes who require high-level performance in a shoe. The Altra Mont Blanc, which is available now via Altrarunning.com in men’s and women’s sizing for $180, is equipped with the brand’s light and durable Altra Ego Max midsole cushioning for a plush ride, as well as its Balanced Cushioning platform that was added to encourage natural alignment, support and propulsion. Also, it features Vibram LiteBase outsoles with both micro and macro lugs for all-terrain traction, a 30mm stack height and the brand’s Footshape toe box.

Feb. 1, 2022: Reebok and Kanghyuk have teamed up on a Classic Leather collaboration that will release in unisex sizing in two colorways: “Collegiate Royal Blue” and “White/Primal Red.” Reebok said the looks were created with automotive inspirations, specifically industrial products such as airbags. The collab features cobranding on the sockliners, woven labels and zigzag stitching. The “Collegiate Royal Blue” iteration is exclusive to Dover Street Market London, and will arrive Feb. 5. The “White/Primal Red” colorway will drop via Reebok.com and at select retailers on Feb. 11. Pricing is $150.

Jan. 6, 2022: Dior has released its newest women’s sneaker. Called the Dior Vibe , the shoe was first spotted in the French luxury label’s Cruise 2022 collection as an updated take on a running sneaker. The eye-catching style is constructed with transparent materials enhanced by gold or silver inserts. For comfort, they feature a flexible rubber sole. A star — one of the key codes of the house — adorns the sneakers, which are finished off with the “Christian Dior” signature. In celebration of the launch, Dior has tapped Greek athlete Athina Koini, Somali boxer Ramla Ali, Afghan-Danish soccer player Nadia Nadim, director of Rome Opera House Ballet and Italian prima ballerina Eleonora Abbagnato, Chinese National Team fencer Sun Yiwen, Chinese surfer Darsea Liu and American skateboarder Briana King for its new Dior Vibe campaign. The Dior Vibe women’s sneaker is now available for $1,190 at Dior.com .

Dec. 28, 2021: If running is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, Hoka One One may have the shoe for you. Arriving Jan. 1, 2022, is the Hoka One One Kawana , which will be available in men’s and women’s sizing via Hoka.com for $140. A broader release with the brand’s retail partners is slated for Jan. 15, 2022. Hoka One One said the Kawana was been designed for both runners and fitness enthusiasts alike who are interested in premium comfort in a stylish offering. The shoe is a lightweight trainer that was made to go from a run to the gym, and is made for both new and experienced runners.

Dec. 15, 2021: Pyer Moss will release the latest edition of its Sculpt sneaker in a “Teal” colorway this weekend. Dropping on Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. ET, this is the fifth colorway of the brand’s first independent shoe. This version joins the brand’s other four previously released colorways in black and yellow, white and yellow, black and blue, and black and red. The sneakers will retail for $595 and will be available on Pyermoss.com .

Dec. 14, 2021: Fendi has released its newest sneaker designed by artistic director Kim Jones . Called the Fendi Match, the sneaker is constructed using super soft pebbled leather and suede, featuring a thin “FF” logo with rounded edges and a vintage label on the tongue. The unisex sneaker has a sporty shape, available in a range of four colorways, for women’s and men’s and is part of the Italian luxury label’s Winter Capsule collection. The new Fendi Match is now available at Fendi boutiques and on fendi.com .

Dec. 8, 2021: After a launch on Greenhouse yesterday, the Foot Locker Inc. banners have dropped the New Balance 574 collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist and designer Louis De Guzman . The shoe is executed with bold geometric color-blocked motifs and hues from the artist’s personal color palette from his ongoing body of work entitled “In Between the Lines.” The Louis De Guzman x New Balance 574 is available now via Footlocker.com and retails for $85. It can also be picked up online via Footaction and Champs Sports.

Dec. 7, 2021: Adidas has revealed its latest running silhouette, the Adistar , which the brand said was created “to help runners go beyond what they thought was possible and take on their longest runs yet.” The shoe, according to the brand, provides support and protection, as well as a consistent rocking motion that aims to deliver “a rhythmic flow from stride to stride.”

The Adistar features dual density midsoles made with both soft Repititor foam and a firmer Repititor+ foam, which Adidas said is made of 15% recycled materials. Also, it is equipped with its integrated internal Support Cage Fit System to wrap and hug the foot when tying the laces for lockdown, a forefoot rocker and was made on a tailored dual-gender last that adjusts to the anatomical differences of the male and female foot.

“For SS22, we wanted to focus on supporting all runners on their long, slow runs. With this in mind, we created the adidas Adistar, which is designed to give runners the confidence on long runs through the perfect combination of cushioning, protection and support,” Adidas Running senior product manager Simon Lockett said in a statement. “The brand new midsole — Repititor — combined with forefoot rocker geometry creates a smooth motion that consistently helps runners onto the next step. Adistar is also built on a specifically tailored last to adjust for the anatomical differences of the male and female foot — meaning every runner will be supported on their long, slow run.”

The Adidas Adistar arrives Dec. 15 via Adidas.com and will retail for $130.

Nov. 24, 2021: John Geiger will deliver another colorway of his popular GF-01 sneaker on Thanksgiving , dubbed “Tweed Boucle.” The low-top luxe look is executed with uppers featuring a blend of two fabrics that intertwine with both bold and neutral colors that sits atop white midsoles and outsoles. Also, the shoe comes with white laces and the designer’s yellow “JG” logo is embroidered onto the heels. The John Geiger GF-01 “Tweed Boucle” will be available exclusively via Johngeigerco.com starting at 8 p.m. ET and will retail for $220.

Nov. 15, 2021: Cariuma has delivered its first-ever 100% vegan skate shoe, dubbed the Vallely , which was created in collaboration with skateboarding icon Mike Vallely . The look, which is available now via Cariuma.com , was designed with the brand’s newest sustainable material: high-performance vegan suede. Cariuma added the material to the shoe for its toughness, stating it is 2.7-times more resistant to abrasion than animal suede. In addition to the vegan suede, the Vallely is constructed with other eco-friendly materials such as heavy duty recycled nylon, recycled mesh lining, natural rubber outsoles and the brand’s plant-based insoles that are made with mamona oil.

“The must-have for this shoe was for it to be free of animal-based materials yet still be tough and long lasting. We’ve sourced some excellent materials for this shoe, namely vegan suede and recycled heavy duty nylon that make the shoe strong, light and give it a reduced carbon footprint,” Vallely said via statement.

As for its look, Cariuma said style was not sacrificed for performance. The shoe was created with subtle nods to basketball shoes Vallely skated in throughout the 1980s, including the contrasting materials, the silhouette itself and the detailed stippling on the toe.

The Cariuma Vallely can be purchased now in four different colorways for $89.

Oct. 5, 2021: Adidas is set to release a new, skate-ready version of the brand’s iconic Superstar with the help of skateboarding legend and artist Mark Gonzales . Arriving on Oct. 9 is an all-black colorway of the shoe that’s adorned with Gonzales’ custom “Shmoo” birds. The look is executed with full-grain leather uppers and bold nubuck “Shmoo” patches in neon hues. The Adidas Skateboarding x Superstar ADV by Mark Gonzales will retails for $100 and will be available on the Adidas Confirmed app, at Adidas.com/skateboarding and at select skate retailers globally.

Sept. 28, 2021: Converse -backed NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , one of the more style-driven athletes in the league, has given a pair of the brand’s classic sneakers a new look for the “Chase the Drip” pack. For this collection, the baller reimagined the Pro Leather Ox and the Chuck 70 Hi .

The “Chase the Drip” x SGA Chuck 70 Hi features white tear-away denim uppers that distresses over time, revealing a blue tie-dye graphic underneath, which the brand said is inspired by Gilgeous-Alexander’s passion for thrifting. The storytelling continues to the hacked midsole with additional vulcanized tape pieces on the heels.

The “Chase the Drip” x SGA Pro Leather Ox is a monochromatic look, dressed in a university blue hue, also featuring the baller’s initials where the signature stamp on each lateral side would be.

The Converse “Chase the Drip” x SGA Chuck 70 Hi and Pro Leather Ox arrives Sept. 30 both in-store and online at Foot Locker , Champs Sports and Footaction . Also, the sneakers will be available via Converse.com .

Aug. 23, 2021: Like many, Lane Eight loves the summer, and it’s latest drop is an ode to the season with warm weather and sunshine. Arriving Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. ET via Laneeight.com is the Sunshine Pack, featuring two monochromatic iterations of its Trainer AD 1 sneaker: “Sunrise Yellow” and “Sunset Orange.” The sustainability-focused shoe is built with recycled knit uppers and vegan microfiber overlays and algae-based Bloom midsoles.

Aug. 17, 2021: John Geiger is going bold with his next GF-01 colorway. The designer will deliver the GF-01 “Triple Volt” on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. ET via Johngeigerco.com. The designer executed the look from top to bottom in the neon green hue. The sneaker, which Geiger said was created with summertime in mind, will come with a $195 retail price.

Aug. 17, 2021: York Athletics Mfg. is now making performance footwear for all terrains. Available on Yorkathleticsmfg.com for $185 is the Via , an all-terrain performance shoe created in collaboration with sustainable material company Oceanworks and industry-leading outsole manufacturer Vibram. The upper material, according to York, is textile produced from recycled ocean-bound plastics off the coast of Asia, and the outsole is composed of at least 30% recycled material. York will deliver the Via in three different colorways, including a triple black shoe and two limited-edition looks designed by beloved gymnast Aly Raisman: sun-bleached yellow and dusk pink. Raisman’s iterations are limited to 250 pairs each.

July 14, 2021: Reebok is continuing to deliver must-have Question Low colorways in late-July with a Philadelphia-inspired release. Executed in the brand’s digital blue, classic burgundy and white hues, the latest iteration of Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson’s debut signature sneaker is reminiscent of jerseys worn by the city’s baseball team, the Phillies, in the 1980s. The sneaker arrives July 23 via Reebok.com and will retail for $120.

June 2, 2021: Adidas has just released its “All Day I Dream About Summer” pack, and its available exclusively at Foot Locker banners. This summer-inspired collection features sustainable footwear selections including new colorways of the NMD_R1, the Superstar, the Adilette Lite Slides and the ZX 2K Boost. The collection, executed with bold prints and bright hues, are created with Primegreen, the brand’s material for uppers made with 50% recycled content. Prices for the footwear ranges from $30 to $150.

June 2, 2021: New Balance has a pair of new gray-based 327 sneakers available now, and they can be purchased via the Foot Locker banners. The looks, which pay homage to the brand’s iconic gray color blocking, features one look with a darker gray upper and a second with lighter gray tones throughout. Both pairs retail for $90 and are available via Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Footaction, Champ Sports, Eastbay and Champ Sports Canada.

May 28, 2021: Ewing Athletics has once again teamed up with Death Row Records , resulting in a new-look 33 Hi shoe. This sneaker, according to Ewing, was created to celebrate the iconic record label’s 30th anniversary. To pull this off, the brand executed the shoe with black leather uppers and gold paisley print, reminiscent of a bandana. Additionally, the look will come in special Death Row packaging.

The Ewing Athletics x Death Row Records 33 Hi “Black/Gold 30th Anniversary” is available for preorder via Ewingathletics.com for $150, and will ship in early June.

May 27, 2021: Ewing Athletics has released the “Montreal” iteration of its acclaimed 33 Hi silhouette, a look executed in the Canadian city’s w hite, royal and red hues. Also, the shoe features the Fleur De Lis symbol on the heel and comes packaged in a special commemorative box. From a materials and components perspective, the 33 Hi is built with a reversible ankle strap and a full-length PU midsoles for cushioning.

The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi “Montreal” is available now via Ewingathletics.com for $150 .

May 26, 2021: Sneaker fans love the Puma RS-Dreamer , the debut signature basketball sneaker for rap megastar J. Cole . And over the next few months, the German athletic giant will deliver several bold new colorways. The first iteration to drop is a neon red look , which arrives May 28. After that, Puma will release a neon blue shoe on July 2 and a lime green style on Sept. 3. The stylish court-ready shoe is built with a cord lacing system for a snug fit, ProFoam midsoles and RS foam in the heel for energy return and high-abrasion rubber outsoles.

The three new Puma RS-Dreamer colorways will retail for $125 and drop via Puma.com and at the Puma store in New York City. Also, they will be sold via Footlocker.com and at the Foot Locker banners (Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay).

May 21, 2021: A Bathing Ape is bringing new colorways of the iconic Bape Sta silhouette to retail as the weather heats up. Arriving May 29 is the color camo Bape Star collection, featuring a wide range of colors, ranging from muted designs with black, blue or green hues, as well as bold options delivered red, purple and pink. All of the looks feature patent leather on the uppers, heels and side branding. All of the shoes come with a $279 retail price and will arrive via Bape.com .

May 19, 2021: John Geiger has another iteration of his GF-01 shoe arriving before week’s end, a look that’s part of the designer’s “The New Everydayz” program. The John Geiger GF-01 “White Pebbled Leather Black Chenille” is the next colorway to drop, with a release date of May 21. This shoe features white uppers and outsoles, with the signature “G” logo on the side of the shoe delivered in black. The John Geiger GF-01 “White Pebbled Leather Black Chenille” will retail for $195 and will be available starting at 12 pm ET via Johngeigerco.com .

April 29, 2021: Boston-based Reebok is set to release an iteration of the iconic Question Low basketball shoe inspired by its hometown NBA franchise. The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” — dressed in green and white hues reminiscent of the Boston Celtics — will arrive on May 14, marking the shoe’s first release since 2006. The upper is predominantly white and features green throughout, including consuming the shoe’s signature toe cap.

The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” will retail for $120 and will drop exclusively via Reebok.com .

April 28, 2021: With its latest collection, Vans is paying tribute to skate legend Jeff Grosso , who died in March 2020. To mark his birthday, April 28, the brand delivered the Grosso Forever collection , which features two iterations of the Sk8-Hi using reissued colorways from important moments in his career. The first employs designs that he wore for his inclusion in Powel Peralta’s 1985 video “Future Primitive,” where he laced up the red and black checkerboard look. The second is the black look with palm trees, which he wore in 1988’s Santa Cruz/Hosoi Rockets ads. Both shoes retail for $85. The collection also features long- and short-sleeved T-shirts.

What’s more, Vans released a special episode of its “Love Letters to Skateboarding” video series on YouTube dedicated to Grosso.