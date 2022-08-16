Best laptops with 32GB of RAM 2022

The best laptops with 32GB of RAM range from thin and light Ultrabooks to durable business laptops to gaming PCs with high-end hardware. Not everyone needs 32GB of RAM in their laptop, but if you're focusing on apps for design, editing, or modelling, it will no doubt make a big difference. This is especially true if you're often working with large file sizes. The same goes for gaming, as modern titles eat up RAM without remorse. If you're looking for some of the best Windows laptops out there that can be configured with 32GB of RAM, we've rounded them up right here.

Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320)

One great Ultrabook

The XPS 13 Plus (9320) is a top pick thanks to a flawless design, gorgeous displays, modern performance hardware (including up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM), and decent battery life. The edge-to-edge keyboard and haptic touchpad are outstanding, and the audio is better than you'd expect from something this compact. If you don't want to spend quite as much, the XPS 13 (9315) is also a great choice.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Best 2-in-1 PC

Microsoft really hit its full potential with the Surface Pro 8 . This 2-in-1 has a high-res 120Hz touch display that's now sized at 13 inches, excellent performance and battery, a clear camera, and Thunderbolt 4. You will need to add a Type Cover for the full experience, plus a Slim Pen 2 will allow for inking. This is a great pick if you'd like to split your time between tablet and notebook without compromising on either front.

Razer Blade 15

Best gaming

The Razer Blade 15 has long been our choice for best gaming laptop thanks to high-end performance hardware — 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 30-series laptop GPUs — stunning display options with blistering refresh rates, outstanding audio, and a premium build quality that's hard to beat. If you'd like to experience portable PC gaming with a big budget, give this one a look.

Dell XPS 15 (9520)

Powerful 15-inch PC

Like its smaller sibling, the XPS 15 (9520) has a flawless design, gorgeous display options, and the performance needed to get into specialized work. It's our pick for best 15-inch laptop , and if you prefer a larger display, top-firing audio, discrete graphics, and a massive battery, it probably makes more sense than the XPS 13. Plenty of configuration options are available at the official Dell site.

HP Spectre x360 16

Convertible 16-inch PC

The 13.5-inch Spectre x360 is one of the best Windows laptops out there, but the larger Spectre x360 16 is also impressive. The larger touch display has up to a UHD+ resolution with OLED panel, you can get a discrete Intel Arc A370M GPU, and it's built to the same high standard with sleek design, top-firing audio with quad speakers, lots of ports, and an IR camera with fingerprint reader. This is a top convertible option for anyone who needs a good boost to performance.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10)

Best business

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) sits at the top of Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup. It's also our pick for best business laptop . This 14-inch laptop has beautiful display options, long battery life, solid performance, and a ton of extra security and privacy features. The thin design is durable in true ThinkPad performance, and the keyboard is one of the best around.

Surface Laptop Studio

Redefined PC

The Surface Laptop Studio is a flexible, versatile laptop that borders on workstation territory. Its high-res, colorful touch display can fold down and forward, essentially acting as a tablet or drawing station with the Slim Pen 2. The touchpad is outstanding, as is the keyboard. It comes with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA RTX discrete GPUs for solid performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15

Thin and light convertible

Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes at you with an exceptionally thin and light build, especially for a 15-inch device. It packs in a gorgeous AMOLED display with inking capabilities, solid battery life, FHD webcam, speakers with Dolby Atmos , and modern performance hardware with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED

When one screen isn't enough

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a unique laptop that includes an impressive 15.6-inch main display as well as a secondary 12.7-inch display that's raised above the keyboard. It's a perfect laptop for creators who want some secondary inking abilities, and it has the power to back it up thanks to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, and LPDDR5-4800 RAM.

Choosing the best laptop with 32GB of RAM

Answering the question of how much RAM you need in your laptop isn't always easy. If you're looking to accomplish anything beyond simple email and web browsing, 8GB is recommended. And if you like multitasking or if you want to keep your laptop relevant longer into the future, 16GB will make things a lot smoother. This is also applicable as you start getting into tasks like photo editing.

Gamers can almost always take advantage of more RAM, as can those who are working with intensive design, development, and modelling apps. Stepping up to 32GB of RAM will give you more leeway when it comes to multitasking and working with multiple large files. If you've deemed 32GB of RAM necessary for your workload, the above laptops should be a good place to start.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) is our pick for best laptop with 32GB of RAM. Its overall design is essentially flawless. It's thin, it's light, and it's made entirely from aluminum. There are plenty of gorgeous display options available, and Dell has a lot of configuration options to help get what you want.

If you're more interested in something with extra versatility, the Surface Pro 8 is the best 2-in-1 you can buy today. It can act as a tablet or a notebook thanks to a built-in stand and attachable Type Cover. It's an ideal PC for inking, and the new 13-inch display has thinner bezel and a lot more space with which to work.

