14 Duvets & Comforters That Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Winter is here, and between the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures, we pretty much want to do nothing else but lounge in our cozy beds . And if you don’t already have an ultra-warm comforter to add to your bed , now’s the time to do so. Think of a comforter as the home design-equivalent to your favorite sweater: this stylish layer will make you feel nice and toasty without the skin-drying, budget-breaking effects of cranking your heater all the way up to full blast.

But, while an insulating comforter is a winter essential, finding the right one for your needs isn’t as cut-and-dry as you might think. Not only do you have to find a layer that matches your home decor and shopping allowance, but you’ll also have to think about what’s on the inside. Case in point: fill. Feathers might’ve reigned supreme for decades, but a new assortment of down alternatives offer hypoallergenic and eco-friendly options. It’s also worth checking on the fill power, which quantifies a comforter’s fluff factor. (Read: the higher the fill power number, the cozier and warmer it typically is.)

So, where to start? To help streamline your search, we’ve scoured the market for the very best comforter that will keep you warm as the winter winds howl outside . Sweet dreams!

The Company Store Ava Percale Comforter

There’s a lot to love about this cozy cotton percale comforter with OEKO-TEX® certified poly fiber fill from The Company Store. It has a beautiful print that comes in several colors, but you can slip it into a duvet cover if you want to switch up your decor now and then, too.

Oaken-Cat Cotton Down Alternative Comforter

This down alternative comforter is cozy enough to use all winter, but lightweight enough to use during the warmer months, too. It has a soft, breathable, quilted cotton exterior, and ClimaLoft fill to keep you comfy all night long, even on the chilliest nights of the season.

Buffy Cloud Comforter

What’s so special about the Buffy Cloud Comforter ? It’s a super-soft, eco-friendly, breathable duvet insert made from TENCEL Lyocell, with a recycled PET fill that will keep you comfortable no matter the temperature outside. It’s even machine washable.

Serta Simply Clean Alex Plaid Comforter Set

You don’t get more classic fall than a plaid comforter set (which comes with a comforter and two shams). This chic black and white style will match any kind of decor aesthetic your room has. Plus, it’ll match any of your favorite throw pillows. Better yet: it’s just $75 for a full/queen size .

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set

With almost 12,000 positive reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Wayfair, this 100% polyester comforter set is perfectly stuffed with the right amount of poly fiber to provide a level of warmth that is comfortable in all seasons. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and machine washable for effortless upkeep. Pintuck and pleated details give it a classic style, and it comes in eight fade-resistant hues. Matching shams complete the look.

Ophelia & Co. Peavler Comforter Set

Made from 100% polyester microfiber for softness and all-season warmth, this elegant comforter features dimensional beads in the shape of floral medallions and sports a fashionable fade-resistant hue. As one of the 6,000+ 5-star reviewers raved on Wayfair, “It’s lightweight and so incredibly soft, but also warm!” Complete with matching shams, this hypoallergenic set is machine washable and dryable for effortless upkeep.

Sijo CLIMA All Season Comforter

This all-season comforter features moisture-wicking and phase-changing technology for a sweat-free, cozy slumber. Thermoregulating CLIMA technology promotes healthier sleep by helping maintain your optimal body temperature, while moisture-wicking, antimicrobial lyocell fibers are embedded with refined plant-derived paraffin, an additive that acts as a heat accumulator, to absorb and store heat in the yarn when you or the air around you becomes too hit. Then, it is dispersed later upon cooling down. Do we really understand exactly how this works? Not really. But we believe the happy reviews on Nordstrom: “I’m a hot sleeper but really wanted bedding that felt cozy like a hotel,” says one. “This comforter checks all the boxes!” Another notes it feels “like I’m sleeping under a cloud.” That we understand!

Marimekko Fokus Comforter & Sham Set

Looking for warm bedding that makes a cool design statement? The mesmerizing Fokus motif features tiny dots in concentric circles, creating an exploded-scale circular pattern on this eye-catching Marimekki comforter set . Nordstrom shoppers note the 100% cotton, 200-thread count set is “extremely comfy” and has a “great weight to it,” making it perfect for cozy sleeping on chilly nights.

Casper Down Alternative Duvet

Though down has been long regarded as the ultimate fill for comforters, it’s made with animal products, which may not be ideal for anyone with allergies or personal objections. That’s where Casper comes in. The brand might be touted as the “it” mattress brand; however, its expansion into bedding was designed with only the sweetest of dreams in mind. Casper’s down alternative duvet is filled with recyclable polyester, this layer offers a hypoallergenic way to keep you warm. The comforter also has a TENCEL Lyocell fiber shell, so you’ll stay warm without overheating. And, thanks to its two weight options—lightweight and mid-weight—you can find the best one for your snoozing needs.

Brooklinen Down Comforter

Looking for a classic comforter that can hold up nicely over time? You can’t go wrong with Brooklinen. The direct-to-consumer company is known for making high-quality bedding minus the markup—and its down comforter is no exception. This option uses premium down clusters and feathers sourced from Canada, plus it has a fill power of 650. (In other words, this pick is cozy .) But, what makes this layer a top contender is its versatility. Not only does this comforter come in various sizes, but it also is available in three weights. Brooklinen’s lightweight version is perfect for hot sleepers, while the all-season option can be used year-round. And, if you really want to stay warm this winter? Reach for the ultra-warm comforter.

APSMILE Heavyweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter

With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6/5 rating on the site, APSMILE’s comforter is practically the bedding-equivalent to a winter parka. Made with a fluffy interior—75 percent waterfowl feathers and 25 percent down, to be exact—this comforter has a whopping 750 fill power. But, if you’re worried about overheating in the early hours of the morning, don’t: the quilting in a baffle box format distributes the filling evenly, so you won’t have to sweat it. (Literally.)

Parachute Down Duvet Insert

If you want to dress up your bedding, you might want to consider a duvet, which comprises an insert and decorative cover. That said, finding a duvet cover that will keep you warm during those frigid winter nights is a tall order. Fortunately, Parachute’s Down Duvet Insert ticks off all of the boxes and then some. This layer uses top-tier, all-natural European materials—85 percent down and 15 feather down—to get the job done in style. With 750 fill power and a sateen shell, this option will keep you warm, yet it’s slim enough to fit inside a duvet cover. The best of both worlds? We certainly think so.

Latitude Run ​​Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

Currently, Latitude Run’s comforter has more than 11,000 positive reviews and a near perfect score on Wayfair—and for good reason. With a fill weight of 275 grams per square meter (or gsm), this layer will make shivering slumbers a thing of the past. Not only does its down alternative filling make this pick hypoallergenic, but it’s also available in four hues, offering a fun pop of color. And, to make the offer even more enticing, it’s machine-washable so you can keep it in tip-top shape.

LINENSPA All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter

In case you didn’t get the memo, a great winter comforter doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this comforter has it all. A hefty, 300 gsm? Check. A hypoallergenic polyfill? Of course. The plush feel of a microfiber shell? You bet. An affordable price point? That’s the best part. (It’s even reversible, so you can basically get two comforters for the price of one.)

