ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

14 Duvets & Comforters That Will Keep You Warm All Winter

By Kelsey Mulvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdury_0eLsjsgn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is here, and between the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures, we pretty much want to do nothing else but lounge in our cozy beds . And if you don’t already have an ultra-warm comforter to add to your bed , now’s the time to do so. Think of a comforter as the home design-equivalent to your favorite sweater: this stylish layer will make you feel nice and toasty without the skin-drying, budget-breaking effects of cranking your heater all the way up to full blast.

But, while an insulating comforter is a winter essential, finding the right one for your needs isn’t as cut-and-dry as you might think. Not only do you have to find a layer that matches your home decor and shopping allowance, but you’ll also have to think about what’s on the inside. Case in point: fill. Feathers might’ve reigned supreme for decades, but a new assortment of down alternatives offer hypoallergenic and eco-friendly options. It’s also worth checking on the fill power, which quantifies a comforter’s fluff factor. (Read: the higher the fill power number, the cozier and warmer it typically is.)

So, where to start? To help streamline your search, we’ve scoured the market for the very best comforter that will keep you warm as the winter winds howl outside . Sweet dreams!

The Company Store Ava Percale Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rq0u7_0eLsjsgn00
Courtesy of The Company Store.

There’s a lot to love about this cozy cotton percale comforter with OEKO-TEX® certified poly fiber fill from The Company Store. It has a beautiful print that comes in several colors, but you can slip it into a duvet cover if you want to switch up your decor now and then, too.

The Company Store Ava Percale Comforter $159+ Buy now

Oaken-Cat Cotton Down Alternative Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iSeI_0eLsjsgn00
Courtesy of Oaken-Cat.

This down alternative comforter is cozy enough to use all winter, but lightweight enough to use during the warmer months, too. It has a soft, breathable, quilted cotton exterior, and ClimaLoft fill to keep you comfy all night long, even on the chilliest nights of the season.

Oaken-Cat Cotton Down Alternative Comforter $69.90 Buy now

Buffy Cloud Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJqk6_0eLsjsgn00
Courtesy of Buffy.

What’s so special about the Buffy Cloud Comforter ? It’s a super-soft, eco-friendly, breathable duvet insert made from TENCEL Lyocell, with a recycled PET fill that will keep you comfortable no matter the temperature outside. It’s even machine washable.

Buffy Cloud Comforter

Price: 149+

Buy Now

Serta Simply Clean Alex Plaid Comforter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDLlt_0eLsjsgn00
Image: QVC.

You don’t get more classic fall than a plaid comforter set (which comes with a comforter and two shams). This chic black and white style will match any kind of decor aesthetic your room has. Plus, it’ll match any of your favorite throw pillows. Better yet: it’s just $75 for a full/queen size .

Serta Simply Clean Alex Plaid Comforter Set $75 Buy now

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU15L_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Wayfair.

With almost 12,000 positive reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Wayfair, this 100% polyester comforter set is perfectly stuffed with the right amount of poly fiber to provide a level of warmth that is comfortable in all seasons. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and machine washable for effortless upkeep. Pintuck and pleated details give it a classic style, and it comes in eight fade-resistant hues. Matching shams complete the look.

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set $46.25 Buy now

Ophelia & Co. Peavler Comforter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzOX2_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Wayfair.

Made from 100% polyester microfiber for softness and all-season warmth, this elegant comforter features dimensional beads in the shape of floral medallions and sports a fashionable fade-resistant hue. As one of the 6,000+ 5-star reviewers raved on Wayfair, “It’s lightweight and so incredibly soft, but also warm!” Complete with matching shams, this hypoallergenic set is machine washable and dryable for effortless upkeep.

Ophelia & Co. Peavler Comforter Set $46.99 Buy now

Sijo CLIMA All Season Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndQDB_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Nordstrom.

This all-season comforter features moisture-wicking and phase-changing technology for a sweat-free, cozy slumber. Thermoregulating CLIMA technology promotes healthier sleep by helping maintain your optimal body temperature, while moisture-wicking, antimicrobial lyocell fibers are embedded with refined plant-derived paraffin, an additive that acts as a heat accumulator, to absorb and store heat in the yarn when you or the air around you becomes too hit. Then, it is dispersed later upon cooling down. Do we really understand exactly how this works? Not really. But we believe the happy reviews on Nordstrom: “I’m a hot sleeper but really wanted bedding that felt cozy like a hotel,” says one. “This comforter checks all the boxes!” Another notes it feels “like I’m sleeping under a cloud.” That we understand!

Sijo CLIMA All Season Comforter $245 Buy now

Marimekko Fokus Comforter & Sham Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0no6F3_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Nordstrom.

Looking for warm bedding that makes a cool design statement? The mesmerizing Fokus motif features tiny dots in concentric circles, creating an exploded-scale circular pattern on this eye-catching Marimekki comforter set . Nordstrom shoppers note the 100% cotton, 200-thread count set is “extremely comfy” and has a “great weight to it,” making it perfect for cozy sleeping on chilly nights.

Marimekko Fokus Comforter & Sham Set $199.99 Buy now

Casper Down Alternative Duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0JGc_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Casper.

Though down has been long regarded as the ultimate fill for comforters, it’s made with animal products, which may not be ideal for anyone with allergies or personal objections. That’s where Casper comes in. The brand might be touted as the “it” mattress brand; however, its expansion into bedding was designed with only the sweetest of dreams in mind. Casper’s down alternative duvet is filled with recyclable polyester, this layer offers a hypoallergenic way to keep you warm. The comforter also has a TENCEL Lyocell fiber shell, so you’ll stay warm without overheating. And, thanks to its two weight options—lightweight and mid-weight—you can find the best one for your snoozing needs.

Down Alternative Duvet $179.10 Buy now

Brooklinen Down Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAwof_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Brooklinen.

Looking for a classic comforter that can hold up nicely over time? You can’t go wrong with Brooklinen. The direct-to-consumer company is known for making high-quality bedding minus the markup—and its down comforter is no exception. This option uses premium down clusters and feathers sourced from Canada, plus it has a fill power of 650. (In other words, this pick is cozy .) But, what makes this layer a top contender is its versatility. Not only does this comforter come in various sizes, but it also is available in three weights. Brooklinen’s lightweight version is perfect for hot sleepers, while the all-season option can be used year-round. And, if you really want to stay warm this winter? Reach for the ultra-warm comforter.

Down Comforter $368.10 Buy now

APSMILE Heavyweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZnmq_0eLsjsgn00
Image: APSMILE.

With more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6/5 rating on the site, APSMILE’s comforter is practically the bedding-equivalent to a winter parka. Made with a fluffy interior—75 percent waterfowl feathers and 25 percent down, to be exact—this comforter has a whopping 750 fill power. But, if you’re worried about overheating in the early hours of the morning, don’t: the quilting in a baffle box format distributes the filling evenly, so you won’t have to sweat it. (Literally.)

Buy: APSMILE Queen Size Heavyweight Goose Feathers Down Comforter $179

Parachute Down Duvet Insert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ulud6_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Parachute Home.

If you want to dress up your bedding, you might want to consider a duvet, which comprises an insert and decorative cover. That said, finding a duvet cover that will keep you warm during those frigid winter nights is a tall order. Fortunately, Parachute’s Down Duvet Insert ticks off all of the boxes and then some. This layer uses top-tier, all-natural European materials—85 percent down and 15 feather down—to get the job done in style. With 750 fill power and a sateen shell, this option will keep you warm, yet it’s slim enough to fit inside a duvet cover. The best of both worlds? We certainly think so.

Down Duvet Insert $279+ Buy now

Latitude Run ​​Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118i9o_0eLsjsgn00
Image: Latitude Run.

Currently, Latitude Run’s comforter has more than 11,000 positive reviews and a near perfect score on Wayfair—and for good reason. With a fill weight of 275 grams per square meter (or gsm),  this layer will make shivering slumbers a thing of the past. Not only does its down alternative filling make this pick hypoallergenic, but it’s also available in four hues, offering a fun pop of color. And, to make the offer even more enticing, it’s machine-washable so you can keep it in tip-top shape.

Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter $25.51 Buy now

LINENSPA All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaN3s_0eLsjsgn00
Image: LINENSPA.

In case you didn’t get the memo, a great winter comforter doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. With more than 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this comforter has it all. A hefty, 300 gsm? Check. A hypoallergenic polyfill? Of course. The plush feel of a microfiber shell? You bet. An affordable price point? That’s the best part.  (It’s even reversible, so you can basically get two comforters for the price of one.)

Buy: LINENSPA All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter $49.99

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRJ7H_0eLsjsgn00

Watch: Watch This Soothing, Healing Sound Bath for a 3-Minute Relaxation Session

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 25 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming, which means it’s time to stock up on warm wardrobe essentials like chunky knits, cozy cashmere, sweater dresses, and leather pants. But there’s no better way to take on the cold weather and freezing temps than in a puffer jacket. Whether you’re hitting the slopes in Aspen or making a Trader Joe’s run, the best puffer jackets for women can work for every occasion — from ultra-warm, long puffer coats for snow days to lightweight jackets for...
People

This Cropped Puffer Jacket from Amazon Kept Me Super Warm During a Major Winter Storm, and It's on Sale

It’s water-resistant, comes in multiple colors, and is so comfy, my sisters keep stealing it from me After moving to an island in 2020, I never have to worry about being cold (temperatures rarely fall beneath 75 degrees). But this makes traveling back to the east coast during the winter tricky, because not only am I extra freezing, but it's also a pain to lug my heavy winter parka back and forth.  This year while going home for the holidays, I decided to travel with a puffer jacket...
Parade

Elevate Your Winter Style With Knee-High Boots

Back in the day, cold weather called for snow boots...end of story. But adulting calls for more style. Uggs are having a moment, but let's be real: They're still rather polarizing. And some fashionistas refuse to try to make "Uggs" happen, especially when out and about, let alone at happy hour.
Well+Good

I Have Cold Toes All the Time, and These Slipper Boots Are Like Wearable Blankets for Your Feet

When it comes to any product that makes you feel like you're still in bed, you can go ahead and sign me right up. Robes, slippers, blankets—these are a few of my favorite things. I’ve lived in California for years, but as a born-and-raised New England girl where the winter season lasts from basically November to May, I know the importance of bundling up—especially when it comes to your tootsies. “Cold feet” isn’t just the thing Julia Roberts gets at the beginning of Runaway Bride. I have actual cold hands and feet because I run naturally cold, but I also have poor circulation—which is fairly common and causes cold extremities, especially feet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

This Trendy Ottoman Is Actually a Litter Box Enclosure — Your Guests Won’t See a Thing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents who live in small homes know how difficult it is to keep their cat’s litter box discreet. Sometimes they’re forced to just leave it out in the open in the bathroom or they try to hide it away in a back corner. But thanks to this genius new litter box enclosure on Amazon, you can leave your cat’s litter box in the middle of the room and your guests won’t notice a thing. The MEEXPAWS Litter Box Enclosure is...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
People

There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13

Including turtlenecks, crewnecks, cardigans, and more winter-wardrobe staples As fun as it can be to throw on a blazer or a pair of high heels every now and then, there's truly nothing better than slipping into seriously cozy clothes, especially in the winter. Really, who doesn't love curling up on the couch drinking a hot coffee while wearing some super soft leggings or a snug pair of slippers?  And of course, no cozy outfit would be complete without an ultra-comfortable sweater, like one of the many options on...
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
People

Shoppers Want to 'Live in' These Fleece-Lined Joggers with Pockets, and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale

Reviewers think they’re “flattering” and “warm but not heavy” December 21 marks the official first day of winter, meaning that temperatures will continue to dip for the next few weeks. Although you may have stocked up on sweatpants for the season, they might just not be cutting it with this ice-cold weather. So, it may be time to give fleece-lined pants a try. Luckily, Amazon just put a pair with hundreds of five-star ratings on sale.  Right now, you can get the Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Joggers for up to...
Well+Good

Start the New Year on the Right Foot With the Best Podiatrist-Approved Shoes of 2022

The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
TEXAS STATE
SheKnows

The French Drugstore Skincare Brand That Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Swear By Is Having a Rare Sale on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s rare that a drugstore brand comes highly recommended by celebs, especially big names like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. But these Hollywood titans, along with countless others, can’t get enough of Avène, a French drugstore skincare brand known for its highly effective products that are safe for those with sensitive skin. While their products are already fairly affordable on a regular day, the brand is holding a rare sale on Amazon just in time for the...
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in Teddy Bear Coat & Shearling Utility Boots for Ice Skating

Kristin Cavallari went ice skating in style in Chattanooga, Tenn. She coordinated creme hues with camel-colored shearling collar utility boots and the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat. The winter coat was left unbuttoned and her snug round-neck sweater was tucked in diagonally to one side of her light-wash jeans. As for her hair, she styled it in soft curls and complemented the neutral look with a glossed-pink lip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) Before slipping into ice skates for the activity, Cavallari arrived in boots. Her hiking utility boots featured a chunky black sole,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Punk in Miu Miu Combat Boots, Latex Leggings & Blue Faux-Fur Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — complete with a high fashion take on the ultimate punk-rock shoe. In a reposted image on one of her fan pages on Instagram, the FN cover star was spotted in a fluffy blue faux-fur coat, layered over black latex leggings and what appeared to be frayed denim shorts. Simpson complemented the outfit with an ombre orange knit beanie, an unlined black leather tote bag and a large statement necklace....
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
SheKnows

Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Swear By This Moisturizer to Hydrate Dry Winter Skin & You Can Get One for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about Christmas. It’s time to transition our skincare routines for the winter season. Even though you might have already done this weeks ago, it’s never too late to add a thicker moisturizer that can combat cold and extreme winter elements to your lineup. If you have no clue what formulas to consider, take shoppers’ advice and add Dermelect’s Facial Moisturizer to your cart immediately — it hydrates, leaves...
SheKnows

SheKnows

90K+
Followers
10K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy