The TikTok-Famous BB Cream That Has Been Sold Out for Months Is Finally Back In Stock & Under $10

By Kristine Cannon
 1 day ago

Last summer, L’Oréal likely saw a decent boost in sales when one of the brand’s products went viral on TikTok for its moisturizing and redness-eliminating benefits. And now, the rave-worthy product, which boasts more than 12,000 mostly positive reviews on Amazon and has been sold out for months , is finally back in stock — and on sale for less than $10, no less. So, if there was ever a time to pick up a bottle (or two!) of L’Oréal’s TikTok-famous BB cream , today’s the day. You can snag the BB cream while it’s on sale for Prime Day, but remember that Amazon Prime Day deals are only available for those who are members. Don’t have a membership yet? Don’t worry. It’s not too late to take advantage of the deals. Just log in and sign up for a completely free trial and get all the benefits for the final day of the sale.

“If you hate foundation, try this product,” writes The Real Faith Allison in her viral TikTok video that’s amassed 1 million likes and nearly 4,000 shares since it was posted last July. “This is my second bottle.”

@therealfaithallison

This is my second bottle 🤍 (not for pale skin I use this w a tan) #makeup #makeuptutorial #foundation #makeuphacks #skincare

♬ gm to all light stans – yagamista

An original version of this story was published in February 2022.

Climbing the Amazon ranks to reach the No. 1 spot in the BB Facial Creams category, L’Oréal Paris’ Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream continues to reign as the best-selling BB Cream on Amazon — and for good reason. Not only does the cream neutralize the look of redness and correct one’s skin color for a more even complexion (thanks to its color-transforming pigments), but the product also hydrates one’s skin and helps to hide imperfections. What’s also great about the product is it boasts a universal formula that works on all skin tones.

“This skin beautifier instantly matches your skin and transforms to your perfect shade for a flawless, bare skin finish, making it perfect for all skin tones,” the product description states.

And now, you can get your own bottle for 26 percent off. Originally $10.99 a bottle, the BB cream is currently on sale at Amazon for $8.97.


L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream

$8.90, originally $11.99



Buy now

“This product is AMAZING,” raves another TikToker, Adi Malnick.

@adimalnick

This product is AMAZING 😍 #lorealparis #bbcream #lorealbbcream #greencream #dupe #makeupdupes #drugstore

♬ SZA – Remix – Kidtendo!

“I just put a little bit, and then I just go in with my hands and as you’ll see, it’ll start transforming into my skin color. It’s literally amazing.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0eLr4DIB00

