My birthday was last week. At first, my only plan was to order my favorite tacos and churros after work. Then, my friend invited me to stay overnight the following weekend. She asked me what foods I avoid eating, in case they aggravated my Crohn’s disease, and prepared meals to accommodate that. Of course, we did other fun stuff, but that kind of care and consideration meant so much to me.

