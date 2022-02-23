ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jonathan Akubu Charged With Murder In Connection To Multiple Philadelphia Carjackings, Officials Say

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UezWf_0eLnRXlZ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police announced Tuesday they are making major progress, including an arrest, in the city’s carjacking crisis. Police officials say the progress is the result of a multi-jurisdictional effort that includes city, state, federal and other organizations.

Some of the biggest legal, political and law enforcement heavy hitters, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and others, discussed the out-of-control carjackings in the city and the progress they’re making.

Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Lansdowne, has been arrested in connection to multiple carjackings. He is now charged with the murder of two people, including George Briscella from Northeast Philadelphia, and a woman named Aya Gabasi.

Akubu also faces aggravated assault charges for two more shooting victims. Sources say Akubu may be responsible for close to four dozen carjackings.

Police did not say an exact number on the record. Investigators coordinated with the Philadelphia Parking Authority to track vehicles using red light cameras and other technology.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported exclusive new details on what happened to the vehicles.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS3 they’ve traced some carjacked vehicles to shipping ports in Newark, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, where those stolen cars are then exported out of the country.

Sources say some of the vehicles taken at gunpoint off city streets ended up in Africa.

Akubu and as many as four others would target Toyotas.

“We think that Jonathan was the ringleader for this, and we think the individuals that he was working with, more than unlikely, were younger than him,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

A University of Pennsylvania officer engaged Akubu outside Penn Presbyterian Hospital last Thursday. He would eventually be arrested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1az7_0eLnRXlZ00

Investigators say ballistic evidence links the two homicides and two other shootings. Detectives say they recovered an AK-47 from Akubu’s Lansdowne apartment, among other firearms.

“Look at what our people are up against. I mean, our officers are equipped with Glocks generally and body armor,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Some of these guys are running around with AK47s, AR-15s and multi-shot clips.”

Police say Akubu was previously arrested for aggravated assaults, robbery and rape. It’s unclear the outcomes of those cases.

“During this warrant service, Mr. Akubu was located inside and taken into custody without incident. Recovered from inside this location were two firearms — a Century arms 9MM Draco AK47 style rifle, with an obliterated serial number and an FN Herstal, 5.7 caliber handgun,” Smith said. “Although Mr. Akubu had been taken into custody, there are believed to have been seven other individuals in concert with him during the commissioning of these carjackings. We’re diligently continuing to work these investigations and remain optimistic that these other perpetrators will be identified shortly. And like Mr. Akubu, also be brought to justice.”

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams was also at the press conference. She said she couldn’t comment on any possible investigation her office may be handling, but did say carjackings are a federal crime.

Krasner congratulated the police for building strong cases.

Akubu is in jail without bail.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner has a message for wrongdoers.

“If you’re doing wrong, if you’re engaging in illegal activities, the PPD and all of these people behind me — local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that you see — are coming for you,” Outlaw said.

“There is nothing more important to myself, or the police than fighting the surge of violent crime that continues to plague our city,” Outlaw said.

In the midst of the disturbing crime spike, Outlaw and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson virtually hosted a carjacking public safety awareness meeting Tuesday night.

Police say carjackings are a crime of opportunity. Victims are targeted when they take out their key fob to unlock their car or when they’re getting out and they turn to lock their car.

Another tactic is a bump and run. That’s where the carjackers bump your car and wait for you to get out. Police are even offering tips to rideshare and delivery drivers.

“Keep your head on a swivel, don’t run in real quick and say ‘I am going to grab this,’ and keep the car running and then come back,” Outlaw said.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

