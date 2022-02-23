ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Love Is Blind: Which couples from season one are still together?

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCNiY_0eLkqfdF00

The second season of Love Is Blind has been … wild, to say the least.

From one couple breaking up on their honeymoon (Kyle and Shaina) to another who just can’t seem to hit the right beat (Nick and Danielle), at this stage we’re not sure if any of the season two couples are going to last long-term.

Season two of the hit Netflix reality show also marks two years since the first season aired on the streaming platform.

The first season dropped in February 2020 and saw 30 men and women form deep connections over the space of 10 days while speaking to, but not seeing, each other in “pods”.

This resulted in six couples getting engaged, with the goal to decide whether or not to commit to marriage by the end of the season — all in less than two months.

Of the couples who made it past season one’s post-engagement vacation (a trip which saw Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack split), who’s still together? Only two pairs are still going strong.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

The fan favourite from the start, Lauren and Cameron were the first to fall in love, get engaged and see each other face-to-face for the first time post-engagement.

Their relationship continued to get stronger throughout the series, and the pair both said “I do” in the final episode.

Two years on since the show and the pair still seem to be joined at the hip, regularly posting pictures of each other on Instagram, enjoying holidays together and they even have their own YouTube channel, Hanging With the Hamiltons.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

Giannina and Damian’s relationship was very up and down during their season, with it resulting in Damian saying “no” when the pair reached the altar and Giannina running off in tears.

However, the pair did get back together following the split, with Giannina telling E!Online that she reached out to Damian in March 2020. “After everything went down, I reached out to him [Damian] because I just wanted to see where we stand,” she said at the time.

The pair continued their on-again, off-again relationship until the Love Is Blind reunion, which aired in July 2021. Here, in a weird reality TV-crossover, Damian brough Too Hot To Handle ’s Francesca Fargo to the cast’s reunion. It was later revealed that Giannina and Damian had split for good.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

It was clear that Kelly and Kenny wouldn’t last when, on the morning of their wedding, Kelly said: “I don’t know if I’m 100 per cent in love with him [Kenny]… that love that I had for my ex-boyfriend, I don’t have that crazy infatuation for that man.” Ouch.

Needless to say, the pair didn’t get married on the show and haven’t reconnected since.

Kelly is an entrepreneur and podcast host and has caught up with some of her other cast members a few times. Kenny is now engaged to photographer named Robyn.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica and Mark faced a series of trials and tribulations during their short-lived romance, with Jessica still crushing on fellow contestant Matt and harbouring concerns about their 10-year age gap.

Ultimately, Mark was on board with the romance and said “I do” at the altar, to which Jessica replied: “I cannot.”

Both Jessica and Mark have since moved on, with Jessica engaged to doctor, Ben McGrath and Mark engaged to Aubrey Rainey. Mark and Aubrey now have two children together, Ace and Axton, both less than a year old.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

After some initial drama, if there was one couple determined to say “I do” at the end of the first season, it was Amber and Matt.

Amber said at the time: “Considering where I was in life before I came into this experience, I would never have guessed I’d be in a wedding gown right now, with a ring on my finger, and whole new last name. I wouldn’t have believed it!”

Two years on since the show aired, the couple regularly post pictures of each other on Instagram and in the Love Is Blind reunion revealed that they are potentially thinking about starting a family. Watch this space.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

The one Love Is Blind couple surprising viewers with their commitment

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee are the unexpected couple everyone is rooting for from Love Is Blind season 2. The finale episode is due to come out on February 25, where we'll finally see if they decide to get married, and fans can’t believe how much they love the pair together.
TV SERIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Chase
Person
Robyn
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy 'welcomes first child' after secret pregnancy

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has reportedly welcomed her first child after keeping her pregnancy a secret. The former City lawyer is said to have given birth to a baby boy in January at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, according to The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, naming the newborn, Leo. Chelsy has yet to publicly announce the birth of her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Wedding#Love Is Blind#Cameronreidhamilton#Hamiltons
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
Marie Claire

Are Jarrette and Iyanna Together After 'Love is Blind'?

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely have a rough journey to the altar on Love Is Blind season 2. Even the path to their engagement isn't smooth. Though they immediately like each other, Jarrette also builds a connection with Mallory Zapata. He shares that his choice changes day by day in the confessionals, saying at one point, "Right now it's Iyanna. Yesterday it was Mallory. It's tough."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cosmopolitan

Fans have discovered another Love is Blind couple who were cut from the show

Last week Love Is Blind viewers were pretty shocked to discover that there one couple's engagement was completely cut from the show. Well, now fans have found yet another romance and proposal that wasn't included in the Netflix series, and we're all pretty baffled. We're so deeply invested in Love...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Here’s Whether Shayne & Natalie From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After Their Big Finale Shocker

Click here to read the full article. Since their love triangle with Shaina, viewers have wanted to know if Shayne and Natalie are still together from Love Is Blind season 2 or if their relationship lasted as long as their time in The Pods. Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each other. During the...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Here’s if Shaina & Kyle From ‘Love Is Blind’ Are Still Together After Their ‘Extreme’ Religious Differences

Click here to read the full article. As one of the most tumultuous couples this season, viewers want to know if Shaina and Kyle are still together after Love Is Blind season 2 or if their relationship ended once they went from The Pods to real life. Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams are two of 30-plus contestants on Love Is Blind season 2. Love Is Blind, which first premiered on Netflix in February 2020, follows 30 men and women over the course of 10 days as they speed-date in “Pods,” where they can talk to each other but not see each...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy