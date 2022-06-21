ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Cities with the most expensive homes in Winston-Salem metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqq1K_0eLitKBR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rlcv_0eLitKBR00
scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Winston-Salem metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Winston Salem using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXfkP_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#30. Cooleemee, NC

- Typical home value: $86,347
- 1-year price change: +25.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8hdZ_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#29. Jonesville, NC

- Typical home value: $111,547
- 1-year price change: +20.6%
- 5-year price change: +59.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzQSx_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#28. Pine Hall, NC

- Typical home value: $128,864
- 1-year price change: +16.9%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGkT1_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#27. Sandy Ridge, NC

- Typical home value: $144,589
- 1-year price change: +22.8%
- 5-year price change: +45.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUK1E_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#26. Danbury, NC

- Typical home value: $146,373
- 1-year price change: +12.4%
- 5-year price change: +33.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SseVZ_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#25. Walnut Cove, NC

- Typical home value: $154,981
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +39.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WX2VW_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#24. Lawsonville, NC

- Typical home value: $163,558
- 1-year price change: +17.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7JCr_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#23. Pinnacle, NC

- Typical home value: $175,988
- 1-year price change: +9.9%
- 5-year price change: +38.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqWvj_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#22. Germanton, NC

- Typical home value: $186,977
- 1-year price change: +15.5%
- 5-year price change: +48.9%

Stacker

#21. Boonville, NC

- Typical home value: $187,433
- 1-year price change: +19.5%
- 5-year price change: +56.3%

Stacker

#20. Thomasville, NC

- Typical home value: $197,828
- 1-year price change: +21.3%
- 5-year price change: +74.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjzt1_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#19. Hamptonville, NC

- Typical home value: $200,106
- 1-year price change: +20.1%
- 5-year price change: +58.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFuw2_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#18. Yadkinville, NC

- Typical home value: $200,669
- 1-year price change: +18.4%
- 5-year price change: +51.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF4wU_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#17. King, NC

- Typical home value: $203,877
- 1-year price change: +15.4%
- 5-year price change: +47.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HrT5_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#16. Denton, NC

- Typical home value: $214,380
- 1-year price change: +20.0%
- 5-year price change: +64.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyQeo_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#15. Linwood, NC

- Typical home value: $214,391
- 1-year price change: +29.0%
- 5-year price change: +79.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC1lq_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#14. East Bend, NC

- Typical home value: $216,621
- 1-year price change: +19.4%
- 5-year price change: +55.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPAG8_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#13. Tobaccoville, NC

- Typical home value: $218,763
- 1-year price change: +20.3%
- 5-year price change: +67.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qn4Ip_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#12. Mocksville, NC

- Typical home value: $223,199
- 1-year price change: +20.6%
- 5-year price change: +50.7%

Stacker

#11. Winston-Salem, NC

- Typical home value: $227,412
- 1-year price change: +24.6%
- 5-year price change: +77.3%

Stacker

#10. Walkertown, NC

- Typical home value: $229,011
- 1-year price change: +22.7%
- 5-year price change: +69.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lx3j7_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#9. Lexington, NC

- Typical home value: $229,362
- 1-year price change: +26.4%
- 5-year price change: +76.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155839_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#8. Rural Hall, NC

- Typical home value: $236,456
- 1-year price change: +24.1%
- 5-year price change: +73.2%

Stacker

#7. Bethania, NC

- Typical home value: $264,797
- 1-year price change: +25.1%
- 5-year price change: +69.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouSVe_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#6. Belews Creek, NC

- Typical home value: $288,990
- 1-year price change: +22.8%
- 5-year price change: +66.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGYpx_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#5. Kernersville, NC

- Typical home value: $289,061
- 1-year price change: +24.2%
- 5-year price change: +68.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf9dq_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#4. Wallburg, NC

- Typical home value: $293,591
- 1-year price change: +24.8%
- 5-year price change: +69.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5BWZ_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#3. Clemmons, NC

- Typical home value: $339,134
- 1-year price change: +21.6%
- 5-year price change: +63.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRmA8_0eLitKBR00
Stacker

#2. Advance, NC

- Typical home value: $342,335
- 1-year price change: +18.5%
- 5-year price change: +43.7%

Stacker

#1. Lewisville, NC

- Typical home value: $347,370
- 1-year price change: +22.2%
- 5-year price change: +62.2%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Lewisville, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
East Bend, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
City
Danbury, NC
City
Tobaccoville, NC
City
Cooleemee, NC
City
Linwood, NC
City
Denton, NC
City
Rural Hall, NC
City
Belews Creek, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
City
Boonville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy