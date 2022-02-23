ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi, Robert Irwin share emotional tributes to late father Steve on his birthday

GMA
 5 days ago

Bindi and Robert Irwin shared touching tributes to their late father, Steve Irwin, on his birthday Tuesday.

The "Crocodile Hunter" star who died Sept. 4, 2006 after he was stabbed by a stingray barb off the coast of Australia was 44. He would have turned 60 years old Tuesday. His children reflected on his legacy and shared photos of their father.

Alongside a photo of herself as a child with her dad and a snake, Bindi, 23, wrote: "Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile."

"I love you with all my heart," she added. "Your legacy lives on."

Bindi's younger brother, Robert, 18, shared a photo of himself with his dad on a bike. "Happy birthday Dad," he wrote as a caption. "I love you and I miss you more every single day."

"My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you," his tribute continued. "Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you'd take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every minute spent with you was a blessing."

Robert, Steve and Bindi Irwin pose with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast in Australia, June 25, 2005.

He also shared how he was going to honor his dad on his birthday. "I'm gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon," he wrote.

The Irwin family continues to honor his legacy through their wildlife conversation efforts and through the Australia Zoo. A message posted on the zoo's Instagram account encouraged fans of the late "Crocodile Hunter" to "take a minute to do something kind for our planet today in honour of Steve."

GMA

