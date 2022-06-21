ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Cities with the most expensive homes in York metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGZev_0eLgi9Nk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103wHV_0eLgi9Nk00
scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in York metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it's good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in York using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. Cities with at least three years of historical data were included. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ziff_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#25. Emigsville, PA

- Typical home value: $181,613
- 1-year price change: +10.3%
- 5-year price change: +46.5%

Stacker

#24. Manchester, PA

- Typical home value: $226,974
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +47.8%

Stacker

#23. Wrightsville, PA

- Typical home value: $229,979
- 1-year price change: +14.5%
- 5-year price change: +51.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHM9X_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#22. York, PA

- Typical home value: $233,584
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +63.5%

Stacker

#21. Weigelstown, PA

- Typical home value: $234,015
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +46.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP4nD_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#20. New Salem, PA

- Typical home value: $236,811
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +46.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR2Hw_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#19. Dallastown, PA

- Typical home value: $244,848
- 1-year price change: +14.2%
- 5-year price change: +49.4%

Stacker

#18. Hanover, PA

- Typical home value: $245,116
- 1-year price change: +13.3%
- 5-year price change: +40.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3dl9_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#17. Red Lion, PA

- Typical home value: $256,187
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +45.3%

Stacker

#16. York Haven, PA

- Typical home value: $266,396
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +53.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBtBn_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#15. Delta, PA

- Typical home value: $267,483
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +42.1%

Stacker

#14. Goldsboro, PA

- Typical home value: $271,511
- 1-year price change: +12.9%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%

Stacker

#13. Spring Grove, PA

- Typical home value: $281,707
- 1-year price change: +15.0%
- 5-year price change: +45.6%

Stacker

#12. Mount Wolf, PA

- Typical home value: $283,627
- 1-year price change: +14.8%
- 5-year price change: +50.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6tU0_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#11. Jacobus, PA

- Typical home value: $291,767
- 1-year price change: +13.2%
- 5-year price change: +48.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NW5xN_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#10. Airville, PA

- Typical home value: $292,375
- 1-year price change: +15.3%
- 5-year price change: +47.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrhtA_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#9. Felton, PA

- Typical home value: $293,217
- 1-year price change: +15.2%
- 5-year price change: +46.4%

Stacker

#8. Wellsville, PA

- Typical home value: $314,066
- 1-year price change: +15.3%
- 5-year price change: +48.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClpWe_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#7. Dillsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $321,797
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWHlx_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#6. Glen Rock, PA

- Typical home value: $325,606
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +42.3%

Stacker

#5. Seven Valleys, PA

- Typical home value: $326,670
- 1-year price change: +13.5%
- 5-year price change: +45.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHYvT_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#4. Lewisberry, PA

- Typical home value: $332,086
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.1%

Stacker

#3. Stewartstown, PA

- Typical home value: $336,495
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +45.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6wiU_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#2. Fawn Grove, PA

- Typical home value: $348,609
- 1-year price change: +14.1%
- 5-year price change: +46.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xk3eq_0eLgi9Nk00
Stacker

#1. New Freedom, PA

- Typical home value: $357,984
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +38.9%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrightsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
York, PA
Real Estate
City
Jacobus, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Felton, PA
City
York Haven, PA
City
Goldsboro, PA
City
Hanover, PA
City
Manchester, PA
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
City
Lewisberry, PA
City
Wellsville, PA
City
Delta, PA
City
Spring Grove, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Mortgage
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy