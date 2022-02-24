Kelli Morton is first responder for Hartselle schools

Hartselle educators say Lead Nurse Kelli Morton guided students and staff through the storm of COVID-19, and she says her concern for others drove her to serve in a field she loves.

“I feel like compassion is my strong suit,” Morton said.

Before taking her role in the school system, Morton worked for 21 years as a registered nurse in the Birmingham area.

“I’ve spent a majority of my time in women’s and nurse education,” Morton said.

Morton grew up in Lanett and graduated from the school of nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was working as a nurse educator in Birmingham when she saw an opportunity to work for the Hartselle school system and was hired as a substitute nurse.

“I realized how much I loved it and, of course, it’s the same hours as my kids’,” Morton said.

Morton said the school system is what motivated her, her husband Neil, and their three children to pack up and move to Hartselle five years ago.

“Realtors and people that knew the area told us, ‘You can’t go wrong with these schools,’” Morton said. “Plus, (Neil) had just gotten a job in Huntsville so Hartselle was a good location for us.”

Morton said there was a noticeable change when she started serving the healthcare needs of a school system as opposed to a hospital. She said she started work immediately once she was hired as a school nurse.

“There really wasn’t an orientation for me,” Morton said. “In a hospital, you have doctors and other nurses right at your fingertips at all times, but being within a school, you are the primary first responder for the health care needs of the kids.”

Whenever she was promoted to the role of lead nurse, she looked at the position as more than just an office job.

“I like to be in the trenches with the other nurses,” Morton said. “I like to be out there in the schools and do the things that they do.”

Morton said her success is the result of all the nurses in the school system working with her to keep children and staff safe.

"I could not possibly do my job without the amazing nurses I work with and the support of (Hartselle City Schools) administration, faculty and staff," Morton said. "The team effort that has been put forth over the past two years has been second to none, and I’m so thankful that I have been given the opportunity to serve on that team."

Morton’s dedication and work ethic have not gone unnoticed by the school system.

“Kelli stands out because she is such a team player,” said Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones. “She is willing to jump in and help.”

“Mrs. Morton has just had a real servant heart,” said Hartselle school board President Randy Sparkman. “She’s been very skilled with managing the logistics of identifying those that are sick, managing the quarantines, and helping the teachers do what they have to do.”

Sparkman said that Hartselle schools have been able to maintain in-class learning most of this school year because of Morton’s attentiveness to guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health during the pandemic.

Sparkman said that Morton always answers the call to any Hartselle school whenever they need her assistance.

“She’s at the school board meetings, she’s in the schools, she’s just very visible in the characteristic of the way she works,” Sparkman said.

Sparkman believes that Morton has strengthened nursing throughout the school district since she has been employed.

“She’s grown the district nursing competence into a much more cohesive and skilled capability,” Sparkman said. “Instead of having six school nurses, we have an integrated competence across the district. It is one team.”

Jones praised Morton for her enthusiasm and her ways of seeking positivity.

“She looks for a win-win in all situations,” Jones said.

Jones said the school system depended on Morton to keep students and staff safe when COVID numbers started to rise.

“We leaned on her and her guidance because of her expertise in the medical field,” Jones said. “We worked in a very collaborative way. She quickly worked with other school systems to find out what they were doing.”

Sparkman said, “She has been really integral to our ability to have school and keep folks safe at the same time.”

Jones said that anytime a school nurse within the school system has had to go into quarantine, Morton never hesitated to fill in for them.

“She’s always helping out wherever she can,” Jones said. “Anytime we’ve had to call 911, she jumps right in and goes to the school and communicates with first responders.”

Jones said that Morton has authored an instructional guide on various protocols that the school system has to follow as it pertains to the COVID pandemic so future staff members will have instructions.

“The most gratifying thing is to be able to go into the schools and be with the kids and support those other school nurses,” Morton said. “That’s one of the favorite parts of my job.”

