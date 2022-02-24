Lawless doing double duty as a nurse and college instructor

Lawless

Susan Lawless is teaching future nurses while at the same time working on the front line as a registered nurse.

She is in her 19th year as a Calhoun Community College instructor. She specializes in women’s health, labor and delivery, and newborns, but sometimes her job requires across-the-curriculum instruction.

Lawless balances her full-time job at Calhoun’s Decatur campus with her part-time job as a PRN at Lincoln County Health System in Lincoln, Tennessee.

“Working bedside keeps me current,” Lawless said.

She does clinicals at a number of hospitals, and she said that “allows me to see what all of them do. Then I can take that back to class and say to my students, ‘This is what is going on here.’”

Health-Sciences Dean Bret McGill said Lawless’ field work “gives a real-life perspective to the classroom. She can be teaching and say, ‘This happened to me last weekend.’ It’s a huge benefit to our students.”

Lawless said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected enrollment or applications to Calhoun’s Nursing Program. However, the pandemic has created a shortage of nurses in Lincoln County and elsewhere.

“Everyone was cautious, even at Calhoun,” Lawless said. “They didn’t allow people to go into hospitals initially, but we (the Calhoun Nursing Program) stepped up when the hospitals asked for additional help.”

Calhoun’s student nurses stepped up to fill the void in any way they could, whether it was clinics, screening or just helping with patients, she said.

McGill said the student nurses and teachers were particularly helpful when Calhoun partnered with the state Department of Public Health and local hospitals in vaccination clinics.

“The hospitals were so short-handed,” McGill said. “They needed our students to give the vaccination shots so their nurses could focus on their patients in the hospital.”

While Lawless specializes in women’s health and newborns, she said Lincoln County’s hospital is so small “that we often get pulled for assistance in other areas.”

Lawless is a particularly effective fill-in nurse because she also has experience in intensive care, family medicine and surgery.

“I love nursing in general,” Lawless said. “I find all of it fascinating. With Calhoun, I’m getting the opportunity to do clinics in a variety of units. There’s always something to learn.”

Lawless said some people have called nurses heroes for the work they do and the risk they take during the coronavirus pandemic, “but we don’t see ourselves as heroes. We just do what we do every day.”

