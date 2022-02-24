The road to States begins for WV Girls High School Basketball

(WVNS) — The road to states begins in West Virginia for girls high school basketball.

Below is the schedule for Sectionals:

Class A Region 3, Section 1

GAME 1: Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 – No. 5 Greater Beckley Christian at No. 4 Mount View: Both teams forfeit

GAME 2: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 – Winner of game one at No. 1 James Monroe

GAME 3: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 – No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View: River View 58-28

GAME 4: Friday, Feb 25 at 7 – Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 at the highest remaining seed

Class A Region 3, Section 2

*GAMES ARE PLAYED AT OAK HILL HIGH SCHOOL**

GAME 1: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 – No. 3 Meadow Bridge vs. No. 2 Greenbrier West: Cavs wins 70-23

GAME 2: Tuesday, Feb 22 at 8 – No. 4 Richwood vs. No. 1 Webster County: Webster County wins 83-16

GAME 3: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1: Webster County wins 59-31

Class AA Region 3, Section 1

GAME 1: Saturday, Feb 19 – No. 3 Bluefield at No. 2 Summers County: Bobcats win 70 – 24

GAME 2: Wednesday, Feb. 23 – No. 2 Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East: Wyoming East 58-45

Class AA Region 3, Section 2

GAME 1: Tuesday, Feb 22 – No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central: Mingo Central 65-24

GAME 2: Friday, Feb 25 – Mingo Central at No. 1 Chapmanville

Class AAA Region 3, Section 1

GAME 1: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 – No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView: Panthers win 81-12

GAME 2: Tuesday, Feb 22 at 7 – No. 3 Westside at No. 2 Shady Spring: Shady wins 48-32

GAME 3: Thursday, Feb 24 at 7 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed: PikeView wins 69-37

Class AAA Region 3, Section 2

GAME 1: Wednesday, Feb 23 – No. 4 Midland Trail at No. 1 Herbert Hoover: Herbert Hoover 67-57

GAME 2: Wednesday, Feb 23 – No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Sissonville: Sissonville 51-29

GAME 3: Friday Feb 25 – Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed

Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2

GAME 1: Wednesday, Feb 23 – No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East : Spartans 71-41

GAME 2: Wednesday, Feb 23 – No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson: Flying Eagles 60-30

GAME 3: Friday, Feb 25 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at highest remaining seed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.