Best Golf Balls For Beginners 2022

Best Golf Balls For Beginners

If you're starting out in the game, you're no doubt going to be looking for a golf ball that offers decent performance but comes at a price that won't break the bank. It's worth noting that beginner golfers are not blessed with the same swing speeds, technique and power as some more experienced golfers. That means there are some golf balls on the market that beginner players may want to avoid.

Some beginners may want to use the very best golf balls on the market from the outset, but they will be outnumbered by those who choose to invest a little more cautiously in their early golfing years. So, while acknowledging that not all beginners’ needs are the same golf balls, the most common ball requirements are: something to help you optimize your hitting distances, adequate feel for those shots around the green and a price that won’t dent your bank balance too much. Acknowledging that, here is our guide to the best golf balls for beginners. We do also recommend checking out some of other golf ball guides too, such as the best distance golf balls , best golf balls for slow swing speeds or the best value golf balls .

Best Golf Balls for Beginners

(Image credit: Future)

Construction: Two-piece | Construction: 1 (white)

Excellent value for those starting out Dimple pattern enhances power Great distance all-round Very durable Cover may feel too hard on putts

This low-compression Wilson ball promises extreme distance through a hard ionomer cover material. That optimizes trajectory for maximum yardage and roll allowing players to get big lengths from their golf shots. From our testing, we can vouch that this ball certainly delivers in this regard. Its enhanced aerodynamic dimple pattern really does add to the power potential you can achieve from the tee. Plus, even if you're not the biggest hitter, you can seriously send these balls. a long way.

And while you may want to unleash all your power on them, we also find these balls to be very durable and didn't mark up easily, even when we scuffed them with the toe of our club or they bounced off the cart path. Although the Wilson Velocity Distance is a low-compression ball overall, its mid-compression core introduces an element of greenside playability too, helping players add greater control to their short game and get the ball in the hole.

The Velocity Distance is also up there as one of the best-value golf balls on the market, thanks to the three extra golf balls you'll find in the box. While most other brands provide only 12, we were surprised to find 15 in the Wilson Velocity Distance package. Overall, it is the perfect golf ball that can help recreational golfers reach higher distances off the tee.

Read our full Wilson Tour Velocity Tour Distance Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 3 (white, yellow, red)

The least expensive option from golf’s premier ball brand Soft sound and feel Offers good control for this type of ball Less driver distance at higher swing speeds

The Titleist TruFeel Golf Ball is one of the softest balls in the Titleist range and is an excellent option for beginner golfers. The brand chose to give this ball a full update at the beginning of 2022 and it is now better than ever. With a new TruFlex cover and a larger TruTouch core, players can achieve greater distances with a much softer feeling golf ball.

More importantly for beginner players, though, is that this ball has a much lower spin rate compared to its predecessor. This is good because golf balls that have less spin can offer stronger, more consistent ball flights and allow beginner players to hit the ball greater distances. Additionally, if you prefer a softer feel around the greens, this ball is great for those small chips and approach shots onto the dancefloor. It is available in white, optic yellow and also a matte red design. Plus, why not also check out the other balls Titleist have in their range in our best Titleist golf balls guide.

Read our full Titleist TruFeel 2022 Golf Ball review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

Impressive distance combined with a degree of greenside feel HEX aerodynamics in the cover reduces drag for added hang time and distance Excellent value for money For some, it won't offer quite enough spin around the greens

The Callaway Warbird has been synonymous with distance and speed and the latest Warbird offering seriously lives up to that. It uses a two-piece construction with an extra-large, high-energy core to promote distance with a high launch at different swing speeds. All of that sounds ideal for a beginner golfer who might struggle to get the ball in the air and also wants more distance. And in our testing, we found there were certainly extra yards to be had, especially on iron shots into the greens. But one thing to note is that its thin and firm ionomer cover does provide less check and control than some might want greenside. However, we feel this tradeoff is worth it because of the yardage on offer with this ball. Why not pair this up with one of the best callaway drivers and see how far you can hit it.

Read our full Callaway Warbird ball review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 2 (white, yellow)

AD333 has been offering economical all-round performance for 17 years now A particularly good performer in crosswinds Cover perhaps scuffs up a little quicker than some

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its ninth generation. Such longevity isa testament to its rightly gained popularity. Given how long it has been around, it is unquestionably one of the best Srixon golf balls and is a great option for those who are relatively new to the game and can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-around performance as their budget allows.

The latest AD333 features a new FastLayer Core that maximizes speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the center and then progressively firmer towards its edges. Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximize spin.

In testing, we found this ball offers great ball flights and strong distances. It felt more jumpy and springy off the face with our irons than the previous AD333, with a quieter sound contributing to a softer feel. And on the greens, we also liked the blue alignment stamp on the side of the ball too, which helped us improve our consistency in getting the ball closer to the hole. It combines excellent performance, value and durability to form a perfect product for beginner golfers who want to get as much out of their golf balls as possible. Visit our best Srixon golf balls guide for more advice on the best balls from one of golf's most reliable brands.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 1 (white)

Feels soft around the greens Offers excellent distances Perfect for beginners with fast swings High trajectory will help some golfers but won’t be right for all

This Srixon offering is slightly more expensive than most of the other balls on this list but may appeal to beginners happy to spend a little more without venturing into the realms of premium-priced balls . The Srixon UltiSoft is the brand's lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core that produces softer feel while maximizing energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance.

While it is designed primarily for low to mid-swing speed golfers, the Ultisoft performs well at faster swing speeds too. We carried out testing side by side with a premium golf ball and, to be honest, it was much harder to tell the difference than we had perhaps expected. Not only was distance good but the ultra-low compression core did limit sidespin and brought our dispersion down which beginner players will find very useful. Around the greens, we felt it was more than soft enough to inspire confidence on a variety of shots.

Read our full Srixon Ultisoft ball review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 5 (white, yellow, green, orange, red)

Designed for a mid-high launch with the driver Vibrant color options can improve visibility Cover may feel too firm to some on and around the greens

The Volvik Power Soft is an inexpensive ball available in a wide palette of color options. Its oversized Power Core promises high ball speeds off the face for a strong performance with the driver thanks to the low low spin and a mid-high launch the ball offers. A super soft ionomer cover adds in a suitable degree of greenside control too which will help players looking to hone in on their accuracy with their wedges.

On our review of this ball, we were pleasantly surprised with the performance on offer. It is a competitive ball for the money because it is durable, has a good feel for a 2-piece ball and more than enough spin to enable you to control it on and around the greens. Plus, the main selling point of this ball is that you can get it in a whole range of neon colors that will brighten up your round. That means it is perfect for the golfer who regularly finds themselves in the woods, but is also great for beginners and high handicap players too.

Read our full Volvik Power Soft Ball review

Inesis Soft 500 Golf Balls

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 6 (white, yellow, green, pink, orange, red)

Nice soft feel on all shots Surprisingly durable for the price Limited spin control on offer

The Inesis Soft 500 ball delivers an extra-soft touch with a good all-around performance, making it perfect for newcomers to the sport. You can also add some personality to your round, with this ball available in a range of six colors, including yellow, red, orange, green and pink. While Inesis produce some of the best range finders on the market, these golf balls are also a very reliable and durable golf ball to use. Ideal for players, like beginners, with slower swing speeds, tee them up high and let the golf ball fly. And don't worry if you lose a couple on the way either! These are a very affordable set of balls, with a pack of 12 balls costing less per dozen than some lake balls. That makes the Inesis a fantastic option for those who prefer to play with new balls but don’t have a limitless budget.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 4 (white, yellow, orange, red)

Low-priced option from a premium brand Super soft core is designed to reduce sidespin and stop slices May feel too soft to some off the clubface

Honma may be at the super-premium end of the club market, but the new A1 ball is anything but premium-priced and is an excellent option for beginners. Firstly it is lighter and around 20% softer than Honma’s D1 ball thanks to a newly developed super-soft core. The brand says this reduces sidespin and can help counter the dreaded slice with which many beginners are afflicted. Our testing did seem to suggest this worked. Slicing off the tee went reasonably unnoticed but the ball held consistent and strong flights in the air. For that reason, we feel the A1 ball will definitely assist golfers who are struggling to find distance. But what's also great is that it is available in white, yellow or orange colors and also comes in a multicolor pack option, which comes with a pink ball.

Read our full Honma A1 ball review

(Image credit: Future)

Construction: Two-piece | Colors: 1 (white)

Great distance Nice feel off the face 15-ball packs add to the value Greenside spin is almost non-existent May be better options for cheaper

The Pinnacle name has long been associated with good-value distance golf balls and the brand's latest edition, the Rush, is no exception. Its high-energy core drives the performance of this golf ball, which generates faster ball speeds with every club. When testing, we found this ball delivered high-quality distance straight away with both our drivers and our iron shots into the greens. It offers a nice high flight and doesn't feel clicky or loud as you might expect an out-and-out distance ball to feel.

Its icosahedral dimple design, comprising 332 dimples in a durable ionomer cover, promises a consistent, powerful ball flight and not too much spin. It is quite firm on the clubface and won't dazzle on approach shots or around the greens, but that's not this ball's objective. You know what to expect and it produces exactly that - in spades. If you're looking to put a few extra yards on your game, visit our guide on the best golf balls for distance .

Read our full Pinnacle Rush Golf Ball review

How we test golf balls

Here at Golf Monthly, our testing for beginners golf balls is built upon a comprehensive process combined with the knowledge and expertise of the entire Golf Monthly test team. Digital Editor Neil Tappin heads up all golf ball reviews and is currently playing with a Titleist Pro V1X. As far as the specific procedure goes, prior to testing, the team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer's R&D experts to understand the new technology in each golf ball. Next the team will put each ball into practice on the range, using premium launch monitors to assess data on the ball's spin ratio, its launch angles and its distance.

We also test all golf balls outdoors over a number of rounds on the UK's best golf courses to see how these golf balls perform in real-life conditions. We try to use each ball in as many different conditions as possible and play them from many different lies. That allows us to get a feel of each ball performs in different conditions and which type of golfer it would be best for. We think it is vitally important to continue to test the balls so that they have been comprehensively put to the test and we can also see how durable they are. It should also be mentioned that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review and we make our conclusions from our testing and the experiences we have with each product.

What to consider when buying golf balls

With so many golf balls available on the market, picking the right ball for you can sometimes be a very overwhelming choice. Particularly for beginner players, cutting through the many different brands and types of ball to get the right one for your abilities can be a difficult task. But don't fret! We've set out below a list of things you need to consider when buying your next pack of golf balls. Take a look and keep these points in mind when you head down to your local shop.

1. Durability

When it comes to beginner golf balls this is one of the most important factors to consider. Occasionally cheaper models don't last as long because they cut up, or the cover isn't made of a high quality. These balls tend not to perform as well or for as long as more premium offerings on the market. But you can pick up durable balls for a reasonable price, and the longer that ball lasts, the better value you'll get out of it. For more durable golf balls, look out for offerings that have firmer covers because they will be less likely to sustain cuts and scrapes. But if feel is more important to you than durability, go for models with softer covers.

2. Long game or short game?

Which aspect of the game is most important to you as a beginner? Do you want to get as much distance as possible from your golf ball, or would you prefer a model that allows your short game to flourish thanks to an improved feel?

If you're looking to add some yards to your game, pick a firmer golf ball as they spin less in the air and don't veer off as much if you hit a hook or a slice. For more control around the greens, look out for a ball with a premium feel that will give you more stopping power on the dance floor.

3. Color

No longer do your golf balls have to all be white. Instead they can be different colors like yellow, red, or even green. Do you regularly find yourself in the trees? Or do you have a hard time seeing your golf ball on the fairways as it is? Colored balls can help you find your ball in tricky situations and that can also prolong the life of your balls.

4. Budget

In the beginner section of the golf ball market, there are different price points to be aware of, so assess how much you want to spend before heading down to the golf shop and picking up a pack of balls.

5. Number of balls

Given how cheap some of the models are above, you can occasionally find deals on models that mean you can get 24 or sometimes even 36 golf balls for a generous price. Beginners tend to lose golf balls more quickly so it makes sense to get as many as possible when you can in the sales.

For more advice on the best golf balls for you, take a look at our guides on the best golf balls for high handicappers and the best golf balls for distance .

FAQ's

What types of golf balls should a beginner use?

This will vary from golfer to golfer but we have found the most common requirements are: balls that help players get the ball into the air and hit it further, adequate feel for those shots around the green, durable enough to deal with marks and dents during a round and a good value price.

How many golf balls does a beginner need?

Generally, beginners tend to lose more balls on the course than players who have been playing for some time. Granted we all have days where we swat three balls into the water, but as beginners are less experienced players, it is wise to carry a few extra balls in the bag to ensure you have enough to get around with. Make sure though not to weigh your bag down too much with too many balls!

Do golf balls matter for beginners?

We think golf balls matter at every level of the game. From a game improvement standpoint, there are serious gains to be made for a newcomer to the sport using the correct ball for their needs. There is no point in a beginner using a Tour-level golf ball as they wouldn't be able to consistently utilise what the ball has been designed for. But there are balls out there that can help beginner players get to a stage where they might one day be able to use a Titleist Pro V1, for example. So yes, golf balls do matter for beginners, as they can help you become a better player.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.