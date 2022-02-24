Temporary job turns into career for paramedic Butts

Buy Now Shane Butts is a paramedic with First Response Ambulance Service. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Shane Butts was just looking for a quick path to a decent job and now, 28 years later, he’s entrenched in the life of emergency medical services.

A First Response Ambulance paramedic, Butts took a basic emergency medical technician class in 1994 because he could start work after one semester and possibly buy some time before returning to finish his degree to become a math teacher.

Butts started his career with Hank’s Ambulance Service in Birmingham. He returned home to American Ambulance Services in Cullman when he became a certified paramedic three years later.

In 2003 during the second Iraq War, Butts jumped at a chance to boost his pay by working as a remote-duty paramedic for private contractor Halliburton’s KBR. He spent his time working in a medical clinic taking care of KBR employees.

Butts said he was worried about his safety during his first month in Iraq, but then he relaxed and began to feel comfortable.

“I liked the money and it was the easiest job I ever had,” Butts said. “They paid me $105,000 a year, and I didn’t have to do much.”

He like the job so much he stayed 12 months, came home and got his wife at the time, and they returned for another six months while their children stayed with grandparents.

Butts has been working for First Response since 2018. The Decatur company is smaller than previous ambulance services where he worked and that’s preferable, he said.

“Smaller companies are more personable and more flexible,” Butts said. “And I love that my schedule allows me to spend more time with my children.”

Butts said there’s a family-like closeness with his co-workers that gives him some flexibility. He typically works a 24-hour shift and then he’s off two or three days, depending on the week, but there are times he has to be late to work.

“It’s not often, but occasionally my son who has autism doesn’t cooperate and acts up in the morning,” Butts said. “My co-workers are willing to cover for me because they know my issues.”

Butts said the company initially lost some of his co-workers when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 because they were afraid of exposure. The call volume was also low at the start because people didn’t want to go to the hospital for fear of exposure.

Butts and his co-workers pushed forward, no matter the risk, call volume or workload. They just wore protection and tried to take any precaution they could.

“Most of us had COVID-19,” Butts said. “My son and I had it about two months ago. It wasn’t severe.”

Butts said his favorite part of the job is helping people in their time of need. One of his most memorable incidents involved providing care to a child experiencing sudden infant death syndrome.

“The child died a few days later, but the parents wrote us a note thanking us for giving them a few extra days with their son,” he said.

While he was once into the thrill of responding to a call, Butts said that excitement has worn off.

“I’ve seen almost everything, although occasionally something comes along that surprises me,” Butts said.

He said he now prefers the less-exciting non-emergency transfers, and he’s started to consider moving into management. He’s only 13 hours from completing his management degree at UAB.

“I’ll do this (work as a paramedic) until my body lets me down and then I’ll look at getting into management,” Butts said. “I expect to work in this field until I die.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.