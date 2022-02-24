ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Temporary job turns into career for paramedic Butts

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqddO_0eLcWJTn00
Buy Now Shane Butts is a paramedic with First Response Ambulance Service. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Shane Butts was just looking for a quick path to a decent job and now, 28 years later, he’s entrenched in the life of emergency medical services.

A First Response Ambulance paramedic, Butts took a basic emergency medical technician class in 1994 because he could start work after one semester and possibly buy some time before returning to finish his degree to become a math teacher.

Butts started his career with Hank’s Ambulance Service in Birmingham. He returned home to American Ambulance Services in Cullman when he became a certified paramedic three years later.

In 2003 during the second Iraq War, Butts jumped at a chance to boost his pay by working as a remote-duty paramedic for private contractor Halliburton’s KBR. He spent his time working in a medical clinic taking care of KBR employees.

Butts said he was worried about his safety during his first month in Iraq, but then he relaxed and began to feel comfortable.

“I liked the money and it was the easiest job I ever had,” Butts said. “They paid me $105,000 a year, and I didn’t have to do much.”

He like the job so much he stayed 12 months, came home and got his wife at the time, and they returned for another six months while their children stayed with grandparents.

Butts has been working for First Response since 2018. The Decatur company is smaller than previous ambulance services where he worked and that’s preferable, he said.

“Smaller companies are more personable and more flexible,” Butts said. “And I love that my schedule allows me to spend more time with my children.”

Butts said there’s a family-like closeness with his co-workers that gives him some flexibility. He typically works a 24-hour shift and then he’s off two or three days, depending on the week, but there are times he has to be late to work.

“It’s not often, but occasionally my son who has autism doesn’t cooperate and acts up in the morning,” Butts said. “My co-workers are willing to cover for me because they know my issues.”

Butts said the company initially lost some of his co-workers when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 because they were afraid of exposure. The call volume was also low at the start because people didn’t want to go to the hospital for fear of exposure.

Butts and his co-workers pushed forward, no matter the risk, call volume or workload. They just wore protection and tried to take any precaution they could.

“Most of us had COVID-19,” Butts said. “My son and I had it about two months ago. It wasn’t severe.”

Butts said his favorite part of the job is helping people in their time of need. One of his most memorable incidents involved providing care to a child experiencing sudden infant death syndrome.

“The child died a few days later, but the parents wrote us a note thanking us for giving them a few extra days with their son,” he said.

While he was once into the thrill of responding to a call, Butts said that excitement has worn off.

“I’ve seen almost everything, although occasionally something comes along that surprises me,” Butts said.

He said he now prefers the less-exciting non-emergency transfers, and he’s started to consider moving into management. He’s only 13 hours from completing his management degree at UAB.

“I’ll do this (work as a paramedic) until my body lets me down and then I’ll look at getting into management,” Butts said. “I expect to work in this field until I die.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

10,000 workers in Alabama now getting $1,500 stimulus package bonuses

More than 10,000 Alabama workers are now receiving bonuses of up to $1,500 through a stimulus package program that benefits childcare workers. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, 1,278 childcare providers – roughly 65% of all o in the businesses in the state – applied for and were approved for grants in December 2021 and January 2022. The grants cover bonuses of up to $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees. In all, some 10,065 employees will receive the money.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Charge dropped against Alabama woman who renewed pain pill prescription while pregnant

Prosecutors in north Alabama on Wednesday dropped the felony charge against a Florence woman who renewed a longstanding pain prescription while pregnant. Kim Blalock, a mother of six, faced a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance because she engaged in fraud for renewing a hydrocodone prescription while pregnant, prosecutors for Lauderdale County alleged.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WAFF

Man killed in wreck involving tractor, truck in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man, who was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Friday, has died. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roy L. Behel, 81, was killed when the 1995 John Deere tractor he was driving was struck by a 2018 Isuzu NPR truck. ALEA says the truck was driven by David O. Calahan, 60, of Holly Pond. The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near the 330-mile marker, near Killen.
WAFF

Grieving family of Huntsville woman wins wrongful death lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Kathy Miller won a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to her death in October of 2019. Miller lived in Huntsville and worked as a photographer for the FBI. According to a medical examiner, Kathy Miller was intentionally drowned. Kathy’s family says she was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedic#Iraq War#Hank S Ambulance Service#Kbr
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Hero: Paramedic dedicates his career to well-being of children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The chance to make a difference began more than 15 years ago for Blake Bobbitt when he started taking pre-med classes. He turned his focus to an Emergency Medical Technician class, later becoming a paramedic. Six years on the ground landed him an opportunity to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFF

Decatur Police Department seeing increase in illegitimate currency

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit announced that there has been an increase in the use of illegitimate currency in the city of Decatur. According to investigators, the currency may come in any denomination and people should pay attention to the possibly of “replica”...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Country
Iraq
Morning Journal

LCCC: Transitions 2.0 networking group supports job search and career change

Transitions 2.0 supports individuals in their job search or career change with free monthly networking events that are open to all, according to a news release. Transitions meetings feature short seminars on topics relevant to a successful job search, networking and support, the release said. Sponsored by Lorain County Community...
ELYRIA, OH
WAAY-TV

Nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lauderdale County

Crews with Florence Utilities are responding to large power outages in Lauderdale County. The electricity department warned it may take some time to assess and repair damage. Customers are asked to call 256-764-4456 to report an outage or downed power line. An outage map for the utility showed nearly 1,000...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Broken heart syndrome is real, and deadly

Most people consider the phrase "broken heart" to be a metaphor for sadness, but cardiologists say it's a real — and dangerous — condition. "It's a syndrome that happens when folks are exposed to a real stressor in life," explained Dr. Jacqueline Green, a cardiologist with Huntsville Hospital. "Sometimes we can identify the stressor; sometimes we can't."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to put ourselves in the best position for when the worst strikes. That means planning now and getting everything in order, from your finances to your severe weather kits, before you need it. Severe Weather Awareness Week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
244
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy