Pasadena, CA

NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about the NAACP Image Awards, which honors outstanding achievements in the entertainment...

www.cnn.com

Glamour

Surprise! Zendaya Wore Two Stunning Looks for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards

It’s never a surprise when Zendaya kills a red-carpet look with her fashion partner in crime Law Roach, but what about two?. On February 26, Zendaya virtually attended the 2022 NAACP Image Awards after being nominated for outstanding actress in a motion picture for her role in Malcolm and Marie. Roach, who has been styling the Emmy-winning actor for years, shared a clip of Zendaya strutting her stuff in a sparkling haute couture minidress and matching coat from Valentino.
WHAS 11

2022 NAACP Awards: Angela Bassett Reacts to Forgetting One of Her Children's Name During Speech (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett was so shocked, she forgot to thank one of her children!. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama series, for her work in 9-1-1, during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. During her speech, the actress -- who was a vision in white -- became tripped up and forgot one of her and Courtney B. Vance’s son's name, during her speech.
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
Vogue Magazine

Meghan Markle Accepts NAACP Award in Christopher John Rogers

Tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the President’s Award from the NAACP, for their record of special achievement and public service. In a short acceptance speech, the Duchess solidified the couple’s commitment to racial justice and voter rights—"It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," she said. "Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country." Together with the Duke, she also expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and then reflected on the powerful memory of George Floyd.
BET

Jennifer Hudson Cements Her Icon Status After Accepting 2022 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year

Give that lady all of your R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Jennifer Hudson is reminding the world that she has an Academy Award and a Grammy for a reason. And now, Hudson is about to add even more hardware to her trophy closet after being declared the “Entertainer of the Year” at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards during the live broadcast of the show on Saturday, February 26 on BET.
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Scores Two Awards in Velvet Corset Gown and Hidden Heels at NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson was an undeniable winner at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The “Respect” star accepted trophies for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Entertainer of the Year at this year’s awards in Los Angeles. Hudson was sharply dressed for the occasion in a sweeping black velvet gown by Christian Siriano. The floor-length number featured a slim-fitting skirt, as well as a ruffled off-the-shoulder top. Her dress was complete with a structured corset, giving it added sleekness. Stylist Law Roach finished Hudson’s outfit with Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings and rings. The “Dreamgirls” star’s look...
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Pics: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Premiere

On Tuesday, February 22, 2021 at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming with cast including Tyler Perry, Brendan O’Carroll, Brandon Black, Isha Blaaker, Candace Maxwell, Geneva Maccarone, Amani Atkinson, Jennifer Gibney and producer Will Areu. Tyler...
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times a Winner’s Speech Inspired Us

The NAACP Image Awards honors outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music, and literature and recognizes stars whose contributions have surpassed their performances on stage. Over the years, not only have these recipients continued their efforts in the community but have used their platform to encourage others to join, like when Rihanna told fellow allies to “pull up” or when Denzel Washington encouraged aspiring filmmakers not to give up while using director Barry Jenkins as a reference point.
TheWrap

NAACP Image Awards: Regina King, Mary J. Blige, Natasha Rothwell Lead Night 5 Winners

The NAACP Image Awards held night five of its non-televised ceremonies Friday, with awards announced for supporting actors in the television and film categories, among others. Both Regina King and Regina Hall won Supporting Actress honors – King for her performance in the motion picture “The Harder They Fall” and Hall for her role in limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
Variety

Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks. Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Taylor made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007 following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival. Taylor and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the...
ETOnline.com

NAACP Awards: Samuel L. Jackson Accepts Chairman's Award

Samuel L. Jackson is getting his flowers. The actor is one of the most recognized actors of his generation and, during Saturday night's NAACP Image Awards, he received the prestigious Chairman's Award, an honor recognizing individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use of their platforms as agents of change. Past recipients include the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Danny Glover, Tyler Perry and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Funny Moments From Tiffany Haddish

It’s never a dull moment with award-winning actress Tiffany Haddish. Since her breakout star-making role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, the California native has kept the jokes coming. That same year she made history by becoming the first Black woman stand-up comic to host Saturday Night Live in its 43 seasons. Her other accolades include a BET Award for “Best Actress” and a Grammy Award for "Best Comedy Album".
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Stunning Performances from ‘Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture’ Nominee Lakeith Stanfield

In just a short time frame, actor Lakeith Stanfield has shown viewers the kind of versatility not typically seen in a young acting career. He started in indie films like the 2013 drama Short Term 12. He’s since worked on major studio films like Straight Outta Compton and Knives Out. Though he’s usually unintentionally stealing the spotlight as a supporting actor, Stanfield made his actual leading debut in 2018 with the Black surrealist comedy.
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Daniel Kaluuya Stole the Spotlight

Ask most fans where they first saw Oscar Award-winning star Daniel Kaluuya, and most might say the cultural phenom and Jordan Peele’s directorial debut with Get Out. However, the British actor got his start years before in quirky dark comedies, some probably never even heard of, including the class Skins and Babylon.
