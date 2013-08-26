NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

Tonight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted the President’s Award from the NAACP, for their record of special achievement and public service. In a short acceptance speech, the Duchess solidified the couple’s commitment to racial justice and voter rights—"It’s inspiring to think about the legacy surrounding the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law," she said. "Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country." Together with the Duke, she also expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and then reflected on the powerful memory of George Floyd.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO