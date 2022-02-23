Bitcoin price news – live: ‘Crypto spiralling’ amid Russia and Ukraine tensions

Geopolitical tensions appear to have killed off a strong bitcoin recovery, which saw gains of more than $10,000 for the cryptocurrency in the first half of February.

The price of BTC managed to return above $37,000 on Wednesday, though it did little to relieve the 15 per cent drop it has seen over the last seven days.

The downtrend was mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA), which have all fallen by between 15-20 per cent since mid February.

The losses saw the overall crypto market shrink by around $350 million in just over a week, with analysts warning that continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia could see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “spiral”.

You can follow all the latest bitcoin price news and crypto market developments in our live blog below.

We will be posting indepth market analysis from leading figures within the industry, as well as expert price predictions for 2022 and beyond.