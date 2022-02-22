ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 and Russia responds with a stark warning

By Julia Horowitz, Charles Riley
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia's huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern...

Hope Hathaway
2d ago

That's an awesome step toward influencing Russia's actions. So far Germany has not received any benefits from the pipeline, and so, it does not hurt them. They have also taken the initial action by removing possible Russian retaliation. Basically, they beat them to the punch.

205
Ben Caxton
2d ago

We should be ready to export oil to them to help. Ooops, Biden shut down our oil production when Trump had us exporting and now Russia has all the cards. Great job Joe!

232
Jack
2d ago

Ok , We the people of the world what is plan B if Russia cuts all fuel to the EU , we have to make sure Putin never gets the upper hand in his crimes against humanity. He is going to get very desperate

99
