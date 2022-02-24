ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Winter storm late Thursday into Friday to bring heavy snow, icy mix

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

News 12 meteorologists are tracking a winter storm late Thursday into Friday that will bring heavy snow before changing into an icy mix and possibly rain from south to north.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for parts of Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. This will be for heavy snow with totals between 3-6 inches, higher totals likely for Dutchess and Ulster counties, and ice accumulation 0.1-0.2 inches.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Most of the day is dry. Highs in the mid-30s. Snow develops toward midnight. Lows around 30.

FRIDAY: STORM WATCH - hazardous travel. Heavy, wet snow changing to a wintry mix gradually from south to north after 2 a.m. Main roads likely end up more slushy/sloppy, but icy conditions will be possible through the morning. A change to plain rain is possible into the afternoon before ending, especially south.

SNOW TOTALS BEFORE CHANGEOVER: 1 to 3 inches south, more than 6 inches North of I-84, 3 to 6 inches in between.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny - colder - highs around 34. Lows around 22.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny - chance for a couple of late-day snow showers. Highs around 39. Lows near 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1JjS_0eLRDzV700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMpSq_0eLRDzV700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvDhG_0eLRDzV700

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

How Much Snow Are We Getting on Friday?

Incase you haven’t heard yet, there’s a lot going on in the weather department this week. Let’s take it day by day and break down how it will be impactful to you. Tuesday, clouds are thickening up ahead of showers and steadier rain moving in. Have the umbrella with you, especially from late afternoon onward as the wet weather arrives west to east generally between 3 and 6 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Storm Watch#Rain Shower#Meteorologists#Heavy Snow
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
KFOR

Another round of winter weather moves in tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Winter weather moves into the forecast tonight. We will see freezing rain, sleet and ice move in around sunrise. The chance of ice means we will see slick spots on roads, bridges, overpasses and on/off ramps. We’re also reporting multiple business, school and church closures...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Freezing rain, showers moving out; chance of lake effect snow later today

CLEVELAND (WJW) —A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of Northeast Ohio. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties. The National Weather Service said residents should plan for slippery […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NECN

Friday's Winter Storm Could Dump 6-12 Inches of Snow on Much of Mass.

Mild temperatures Wednesday set record highs by afternoon, particularly in central and southern New England where most records were in the middle and upper 60s and were set on a warm Feb. 23 back in 2017. Boston, Worcester, Hartford and Providence all set records. The warmth certainly is exceptional but...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy