STORM WATCH: Winter storm late Thursday into Friday to bring heavy snow, icy mix

News 12 meteorologists are tracking a winter storm late Thursday into Friday that will bring heavy snow before changing into an icy mix and possibly rain from south to north.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Thursday evening through Friday afternoon for parts of Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. This will be for heavy snow with totals between 3-6 inches, higher totals likely for Dutchess and Ulster counties, and ice accumulation 0.1-0.2 inches.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Most of the day is dry. Highs in the mid-30s. Snow develops toward midnight. Lows around 30.

FRIDAY: STORM WATCH - hazardous travel. Heavy, wet snow changing to a wintry mix gradually from south to north after 2 a.m. Main roads likely end up more slushy/sloppy, but icy conditions will be possible through the morning. A change to plain rain is possible into the afternoon before ending, especially south.

SNOW TOTALS BEFORE CHANGEOVER: 1 to 3 inches south, more than 6 inches North of I-84, 3 to 6 inches in between.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny - colder - highs around 34. Lows around 22.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny - chance for a couple of late-day snow showers. Highs around 39. Lows near 19.