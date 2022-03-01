ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Acquired by Veritas Capital for $21/sh

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (Nasdaq: HMHC) a learning technology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private investment firm, for...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Milbank, WilmerHale Lead Veritas Capital’s Houghton Mifflin Buy

Milbank said it’s advising Veritas Capital on its acquisition of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., a Boston-based publisher of education materials and technology, for $2.8 billion. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr is advising Houghton Mifflin on the transaction, which calls for the publisher’s shareholders to get $21 per share....
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

In $2.8 billion deal, Houghton Mifflin heads back to private equity ownership

Famed Boston textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is turning the page on a nearly nine-year chapter as a public company with a $2.8 billion deal to be acquired by New York private equity firm Veritas Capital. It’s a familiar story for Houghton Mifflin, which has previously bounced between public and...
BOSTON, MA
Seeking Alpha

Laughing Water Capital - Houghton Mifflin: Primed To Gush Cash

Houghton Mifflin is now primed to gush cash in the coming years. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Houghton Mifflin, the largest provider of K-12 instructional materials in the U.S., was introduced in our 1H’21 letter, and there is a slide deck outlining the thesis available on www.laughingwatercapital.com. The market has begun to realize that thanks to drastic changes to its cost structure and an on-going shift toward a digital first approach to education HMHC is no longer the perennial money loser that it once was. In fact, HMHC is now primed to gush cash in the coming years as the country attempts to fill in the learning loss created by Covid. The company has very attractive avenues in which to re-deploy this cash, suggesting that normalized earnings per share could double over the next 4-5 years. Additionally, the company is becoming more predictable as the business mix shifts toward digital and SAAS solutions, which suggests a higher than historical multiple would be appropriate. This combination of increasing cash flow and likely multiple expansion has the potential to reward us for years to come.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.6% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veritas Capital#Hmhc#Streetinsider Premium#Board Of Directors

Comments / 0

Community Policy