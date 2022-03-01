Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Acquired by Veritas Capital for $21/sh

Houghton Mifflin is now primed to gush cash in the coming years. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Houghton Mifflin, the largest provider of K-12 instructional materials in the U.S., was introduced in our 1H’21 letter, and there is a slide deck outlining the thesis available on www.laughingwatercapital.com. The market has begun to realize that thanks to drastic changes to its cost structure and an on-going shift toward a digital first approach to education HMHC is no longer the perennial money loser that it once was. In fact, HMHC is now primed to gush cash in the coming years as the country attempts to fill in the learning loss created by Covid. The company has very attractive avenues in which to re-deploy this cash, suggesting that normalized earnings per share could double over the next 4-5 years. Additionally, the company is becoming more predictable as the business mix shifts toward digital and SAAS solutions, which suggests a higher than historical multiple would be appropriate. This combination of increasing cash flow and likely multiple expansion has the potential to reward us for years to come.

