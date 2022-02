That was quick, and we won’t be complaining! A shot by Kai Havertz leads to the first corner play of the game in Chelsea’s favour, with Hakim Ziyech taking it. He puts a nice cross to the box that meets Kai on a free run towards the goal, meeting the ball with a downward header to beat the opposing shot-stopper and get Chelsea in the lead against Lille.

