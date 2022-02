A doctor in Houston, Texas is suing JPMorgan Chase Bank after claiming that she was discriminated against and denied service because of her skin colour. Dr Malika Mitchell-Stewart told KTRK that she had recently finished her residency and that she was trying to open an account and deposit a $16,000 check she had received as a signing bonus from her new job at Valley Oaks Medical Group.But in a lawsuit, she claims that the staff at Chase’s First Colony Bank asked odd questions about the authenticity of the check and about her work as a medical professional. “As soon as...

ECONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO