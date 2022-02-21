ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sportscast February 19th, 2022

WQAD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Wrestling from Iowa and Illinois. We...

www.wqad.com

KGLO News

Thursday February 24th Local Sports

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00. IOWA FALLS — The Newman boys basketball team had their season come to a close as they fell to Dunkerton 82-75 in the Class 1A District 4 championship game in Iowa Falls last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Preston Gillespie had 36 points to lead the Raiders to the substate championship game on Saturday night in Clear Lake against Lake Mills, who beat GTRA 54-49 in the District 3 championship game in Britt last night. Doug Taylor had 23 points, Tim Castle 18 and Max Burt 10 to lead the Knights, who end their season with a 22-2 record.
IOWA FALLS, IA
WQAD

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska, Iowa for Dec. 15 storms

OMAHA, Neb. — VIDEO ABOVE: The top 5 Iowa weather stories of 2021. President Joe Biden has approved requests for a federal disaster declaration for Nebraska and Iowa after a line of destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the states in mid December. The designation, announced Wednesday by the...
IOWA STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

PREP WRESTLING: Strong finish lifts Moline to state dual finals

CHATHAM — With an altered lineup, the Moline High School wrestling team was facing an Edwardsville squad with plenty of firepower in Tuesday’s Class 3A team dual semifinal. Despite trailing the dual with three matches left and needing all three to win, a pair of seniors and a...
MOLINE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Roundup For Feb. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill.( WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a terrific night for central Illinois girls basketball teams in sectional semifinal games of the IHSA state tournament. In Class 3A, Morton and Washington won at the LaSalle-Peru sectional to set up an all Mid-Illini sectional championship game Thursday night. In Class 2A, Canton and U-High pick up victories […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tournament hoops scores for Wednesday, Feb. 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls tournament basketball scores for Rockford area teams for Wednesday evening from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Catch “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39. Girls 1A Forreston SectionalStockton 43 Pecatonica 31Galena 37 Aquin 26Girls […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: West vs North Class 4A Substate 1 boys basketball

Sioux City North plays Sioux City West in Class 4A Substate 1 basketball action Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at West High School. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Times-Republican

Bobcat repeat denied by Waukee

WATERLOO — Playoff sports can hinge on a hot streak, a stroke of individual brilliance or a bad matchup. Try as the Bobcats might, a title repeat was not in the cards for Marshalltown boys’ bowling. The Bobcats finished second in the 2022 Class 3A team bowling state...
WAUKEE, IA
WQAD

Hawkeyes earn AP Top-25 spot for first time this season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It took 16 weeks, but Iowa men's basketball has finally cracked the AP poll for the first time this season, earning a No. 25 spot following Saturday's 75-62 road win over then-No. 18 Ohio State. The bounce-back win comes on the heels of a disappointing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox11online.com

St. Nobert men and women both advance in NACC Tournament

DE PERE (WLUK) - The Green Knights swept the double header on Wednesday as St. Norbert women's team defeated Rockford 60-46 and the men defeated Wisconsin Lutheran, 87-78 OT. Mary Cravillion had 16 points and Olivia DeCleene had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists. The Green Knights will host Benedictine in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday.
DE PERE, WI
WQAD

2 Iowans named semifinalists for top culinary honor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowans have been named semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Aaron Hall was nominated for "Outstanding Baker" for his work at The Local Crumb in Mount Vernon. Kevin Scharpf of Brazen Open Kitchen | Bar in Dubuque was nominated...
DUBUQUE, IA

