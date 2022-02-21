Sportscast February 19th, 2022

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — 3A boys substate semifinal — Clear Lake vs. Waverly-Shell Rock — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00. IOWA FALLS — The Newman boys basketball team had their season come to a close as they fell to Dunkerton 82-75 in the Class 1A District 4 championship game in Iowa Falls last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Preston Gillespie had 36 points to lead the Raiders to the substate championship game on Saturday night in Clear Lake against Lake Mills, who beat GTRA 54-49 in the District 3 championship game in Britt last night. Doug Taylor had 23 points, Tim Castle 18 and Max Burt 10 to lead the Knights, who end their season with a 22-2 record.

