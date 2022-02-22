ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

2 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Tries To Get Around Another Vehicle

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two drivers were killed in an early morning multi-vehicle head-on crash just north of Newman, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. along River Road near Villa Manucha Road. The location is just north of the town of Newman and southeast of Crows Landing.

CHP said three vehicles — a Ram truck, a Nissan Maxima and a tractor-trailer — were found with damage at the scene.

The truck was turned on its side  and engulfed in flames along the shoulder of River Road. The was on the same shoulder but on its wheels. The tractor-trailer was on the opposite shoulder and in its wheels.

The drivers of the Ram and Nissan died at the scene from their injuries and were the only occupants in their vehicles. They have not yet been identified.

Investigators said the Ram had been trailing the tractor-trailer on River Road and tried to pass it by using the opposite lane. Consequently, the Ram collided head-on with the Nissan that had been approaching from the opposite direction.

The crash caused a closure of River Road between Villa Manucha and Azevedo roads.

