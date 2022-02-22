ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Center Township K-9 Ingo Dies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Center Township police’s very first K-9 has died.

Police said K-9 Ingo joined the department in 2011 after an $8,000 grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

K-9 Ingo was with his handler Sergeant Cindric for 8 years, seizing illegal drugs and helping with arrests. Ingo helped get hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs off the street, Center Township police said.

Ingo also made many appearances in school and police said he was always happy to be pet.

After retiring, Ingo spent his time at Cindric’s home with the current K-9, Dani.

