Rehobeth swept Early County in a doubleheader in high school baseball action Monday in Blakely, Ga., as the Rebels won 6-2 and 10-5. In the opener, Zachary Hannah was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Shelton Arroyo 2-for-3 for Rehobeth. Cole Dykes added a hit and RBI. Parker Perry picked up the pitching win, allowing just two runs and six hits over five innings, while striking four. Noah Lee threw two innings of relief.

REHOBETH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO