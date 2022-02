Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the world, and he recently participated in his 3rd All-Star Game. There is no doubt that he is a fantastic scorer and playmaker, and Luka Doncic is currently putting up 27.5 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 9.0 APG this season. It is clear that he is having a great season currently.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO