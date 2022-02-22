Trauma concerns community following Chuck E. Cheese shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is outraged over a deadly shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese as children played inside.

“Now we’re talking about the roots of these problems,” Community Organizer Ron Gee said. “These are affecting everybody that don’t have nothing to do with nothing!”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 10000 block of East Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a scene of chaos. Parents were frantic to reunite with their children. There were people trying to flee, and a man lying dead outside the Chuck E. Cheese.

Police believe the gunshots happened outside the restaurant, which had several families inside. IMPD said officers have identified one vehicle in question but said it is not considered a suspect’s vehicle at this time.

“Can you imagine you hear shots being fired at that particular location,” Public Information Officer William Young said. “It kind of makes your heart drop. It’s extremely disturbing.”

“What we don’t want them to believe is this is normal,” Gee said. “You should be able to go to Chuck E Cheese, most likely they’re having a birthday party there for another kid that’s celebrating life in this world, they should be able to do that!”

Gee and Della Brown, who co-organize Ceasefire weekends, want people to mobilize to stop the violence, but also help those who were at Chuck E. Cheese Sunday to heal. They are inviting everyone to a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the 1313 Eatery.

“It’s open to the public,” Brown said. ‘We’re really calling for the community leaders but just anyone who’s just tired of this, we’re all just going to come together and strategize and figure out what we can do as a community to collectively come together so that we can make a change.”

As a mother, Michele Evans understands how crucial resources are to young people who witnessed the shooting.

“It absolutely does make you angry because now the children because if they don’t get the proper help they need, it’s not going to affect them positively,” Evans said. “It’s going to affect them negatively because hurting people hurt people.”

Evans’ daughter Londen Wiley acknowledges the long-lasting impact of trauma following a traumatic event.

“This is not right,” Wiley said. “This affects people’s lives. Even though it happened at that moment, it goes through somebody’s life. So they’re always going to feel some type of way about that, that situation.”

Community Organizer Antonio Patton went to the scene Chuck E. Cheese, and like many in our city, has experienced plenty of his own heartache. He believes each person is the key to securing peace in Indy.

“Even with all the tragedy with the shooting, with all the chaos, the homicides that’s going on, there’s no power greater on the face of this earth than love,” Patton said.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov .

