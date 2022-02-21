ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dana Delany visits the ER after suffering head injury: 'All I could think of was poor Bob Saget'

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Following the death of comedian Bob Saget , Dana Delany decided to make a trip to the emergency room after suffering a head injury .

The actress, 65, took to Twitter on Friday to reveal she sustained a black eye after falling down a flight of stairs and hitting her head.

"You should see the other guy," Delany wrote, along with a selfie showing off her shiner.

The actress added that she thought of Saget, who died of blunt head trauma" a month ago according to a family statement, and decided to seek medical attention after her fall.

"Thank you all for your concern," Delany wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget. So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John's emergency took great care of me."

Bob Saget died after brushing off a blow to the head. Could it happen to you?

Saget, 65, was found unresponsive in the bed of his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Jan. 9 with no sign of trauma or foul play, according to the sheriff's office. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive. Deputies and paramedics came to the scene and he was pronounced dead.

A statement from Saget's family released on Feb. 9 shared the conclusion from the medical examiner's office investigating the death of the "America's Funniest Home Video" host. The Orange County chief medical examiner corroborated the statement a day later.

Bob Saget's family doesn't want autopsy photos released. What would people be able to see?

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the statement sent by Saget's longtime publicist Michael O'Brien said. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

Joshua Stephany, Chief Medical Examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, said in a statement that Saget's injuries "were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."

"It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma," Stephany said. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Judge temporarily blocks release of Bob Saget's autopsy records after family's request

Contributing: Bryan Alexander

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dana Delany visits the ER after suffering head injury: 'All I could think of was poor Bob Saget'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Bob Saget died because because of a head injury he thought was fine — I know how easily it can happen

After Bob Saget’s family announced on Wednesday that his January 9 death was due to a concussion he didn’t think was “that serious,” the question we should be asking ourselves is: When is a head injury not serious?Classified technically as a mild traumatic brain injury, a concussion is normally treated as minor, leaning heavily into the “mild” portion of the terminology. But at the start of February 2022, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine claimed the classification of traumatic brain injuries as “mild,” “moderate,” and “severe” has led to unnecessary deaths. The circumstances surrounding Saget’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dana Delany
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Danadelany#Ritz Carlton
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

397K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy