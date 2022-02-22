ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Buries goal in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Engvall scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Engvall netted the...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM ARIZONA COYOTES IN MINOR TRADE

The Toronto Maple Leafs were apparently in the market for another goaltender. Now they have it. The Leafs have acquired goalie Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes. The return is future considerations, so nothing at this moment. Hutton just cleared waivers so he can be sent straight to the AHL without having to clear again.
NHL
The Associated Press

Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip back to Philadelphia helped fix Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Playing the skidding Flyers didn’t hurt, either. Binnington rebounded from three awful starts, making 25 saves, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Generates assist in loss

Rielly notched an assist, four shots on goal and minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Rielly has been a little hit-or-miss in February with five points in eight appearances. Two of those games were multi-point efforts. The 27-year-old blueliner remains one of the league's best point-producing defensemen -- he has six goals, 37 assists, 130 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 49 outings.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire goaltender Carter Hutton

Goalie Carter Hutton is on the move from the Arizona Coyotes to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations, per the team. Hutton had cleared waivers today, meaning that he can be assigned directly to the AHL. This is the second trade between the two teams within a...
NHL
Person
Pierre Engvall
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Goal slump stretches to 10 games

Tavares has gone 10 games without a goal. Fans in Toronto are frothing about the team's so-called second-line struggles, but Tavares has still put up 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games. And seven assists in the 10 games he's gone without a goal. Toronto is a tough market and while Tavares is probably more of a $7 million player and not an $11 million one, he's still delivering for fantasy owners on a top offensive team.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sabres face the Blues on 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-14-6, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo enters the matchup against St. Louis as losers of four games in a row. The Blues have gone 18-6-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 177 goals and ranks fifth...
NHL
Yardbarker

Travis Dermott is better than we give him credit for, but is still the Leafs’ square peg

This is simultaneously a reminder that Travis Dermott is a perfectly fine 3rd pairing defenseman, but also a call for him to be traded before the trade deadline. The goal here is to upset absolutely everyone by saying that Travis Dermott is good, cheap, and probably has to go. It’s a pretty simple argument, but one that competes directly with the eye test, and the eye test has been a far harsher judge of Travis Dermott this season than the numbers.
NHL
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN JAKE MUZZIN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING COLLISION (W/VIDEO)

A scary scene at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday night. During the second period, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin collided with Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman. Neither player appeared to see each other coming and after colliding with Wideman, Muzzin's head bounced off the ice. Muzzin laid on...
NHL
markerzone.com

JACK CAMPBELL BLAMES HIMSELF FOR LEAFS' LATEST LOSS

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a three-game losing skid, and while there seems to be plenty of blame to go around, many are pointing the finger squarely at goaltending. One of those people is Leafs' goalie Jack Campbell, who was clearly not happy with his effort in a 4-3 overtime loss to Columbus Wednesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Armstrong, Tarasenko, Perunovich & More

The St. Louis Blues went 2-0-1 in their second trip to Canada of the season, with their one loss coming against the worst of the three in the Montreal Canadiens. The Blues didn’t play their best hockey on this road trip, which will continue with the Philadelphia Flyers this week, yet they added points in all three games. It may sound like me trying to be too positive, but I believe this team will be fine, and their bounce back against the Toronto Maple Leafs proves that.
NHL
NHL

Francouz makes 32 saves in Avalanche win against Red Wings

Goalie gets first win since Jan. 28; Helm has assist in Detroit return. Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring and notched an empty netter for his 25th goal of the season, fueling the Avalanche's win. 04:57 •. Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against...
NHL
Reuters

Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: Corrects save total for Mrazek; fixes spelling of Anderson in 8th graf. Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night. Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Mikheyev, Engvall & Muzzin

The Montreal Canadiens thoroughly dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs last night to score an easy 5-2 win over the team they had also dumped from last season’s playoffs. The lead was 5-0 before the Maple Leafs offered any kind of pushback, but it was too little and too late.
NHL

