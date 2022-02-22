Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Buries goal in loss

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO