Hayton scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Hayton tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The goal was his first point in three games since he returned from a hand injury. The 21-year-old center will look to build on this tally as he tries to find his feet at the NHL level. He's posted seven points, 30 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating in 29 contests this season.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO