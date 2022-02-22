TCU secures critical win vs. fading West Virginia

Emanuel Miller’s 18 points led five Texas Christian University players in double figures as the Horned Frogs ended a three-game losing streak by defeating West Virginia 77-67 on Monday night at Fort Worth, Texas

TCU shot 53.7 percent from the field, helping it match its largest point total in its last 14 games.

Mike Miles had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon Jr. provided 11 points and Damion Baugh and Xavier Cork both had 10 points for TCU (17-8, 6-7 Big 12).

Baugh was 5-for-6 from the floor, while O’Bannon connected on three of TCU’s four 3-point baskets.

West Virginia (14-13, 3-11) shed its scoring woes in the first half, but those problems resurfaced in the second half. The Mountaineers, who lost their fourth game in a row, scored just 12 points in the first 14 minutes after the break.

Taz Sherman bagged 23 points and Kedrian Johnson added 12 points for the Mountaineers, who also received nine points apiece from Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges.

Sherman made three 3s and shot 10-for-19 from the floor. But Sean McNeil, the team’s second-leading scorer, was held scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting.

Cork’s dunk and Baugh’s layup were the only points during a stretch of more than two minutes as the Horned Frogs pushed their lead to 68-56. West Virginia had an untimely drought without a field goal lasting more than three minutes.

TCU finished with a 42-24 rebounding advantage, led by Miller’s eight boards. The Horned Frogs outscored West Virginia 15-9 at the free-throw line.

TCU led 43-32 on O’Bannon’s 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the first half. The Horned Frogs didn’t score again before halftime as West Virginia closed to within 43-42, aided by a stretch when Sherman posted eight points in 50 seconds.

TCU played without center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s loss at Baylor.

This was a make-up game from early January when TCU went on pause because of COVID-19 issues.

–Field Level Media

