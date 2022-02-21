ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Breaking down Arizona high school boys basketball 3A quarterfinals

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5s39_0eLD55GX00

The Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A boys basketball quarterfinals all move to Prescott Valley on Tuesday with Findlay Toyota Center the site for games starting at 1 p.m.

After this, the semifinals and final moves to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Let's break down the games with predictions.

3A boys basketball quarterfinals

No. 6 Holbrook (24-4) vs. No. 3 Camp Verde (20-6), 1 p.m.

Holbrook has won its last seven games, edging Snowflake by one and putting away a Tucson Sabino team that was coming on strong. Noah Brown has been a leader, averaging 15 points. Can he keep it up against Camp Verde? Chino Salas-Zorrilla has had a great season, averaging 23 points and five assists.

Final: Holbrook 63, Camp Verde 60

No. 7 American Leadership Gilbert North (20-9) vs. No. 2 Coolidge (25-2), 2:30

ALA Gilbert North is the last team to beat second-seeded Valley Christian. It's a young team that came of age in that win. But Coolidge is so strong and features a tremendous backcourt, led by Mark Clegg, in the revival of the program under coach Dave Glasgow.

Final: Coolidge 71, ALA GN 63

No. 13 Phoenix Northwest Christian (15-9) vs. No. 5 Fountain Hills (21-6), 4

Northwest Christian has come through in the season's final stretch, posting impressive postgame wins over Tuba City (with its great support) and stunning No. 4-seed Yuma Catholic by 14 points. Fountain Hills limited Northwest Christian to 28 points in a 22-point win in January. But this is a different Crusaders team.

Final: Northwest Christian 55, Fountain Hills 54

No. 9 Thatcher (23-5) vs. No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (24-3), 5:30

This might be the game of the day. Thatcher is a dangerous team with size, led by 6-6 Bradley Curtis, who is averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds. He had 38 points in a narrow loss to top-seed Coolidge late in the season. Valley Christian will need the best game out of  6-5 point guard Caleb Shaw (26 points a game) to survive.

Final: Valley Christian 67, Thatcher 65

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Breaking down Arizona high school boys basketball 3A quarterfinals

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott Valley, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Thatcher, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Tuba City, AZ
City
Coolidge, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Sports
City
Camp Verde, AZ
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Breaking Down#Highschoolsports#Findlay Toyota Center#Snowflake#Tucson Sabino#American#Valley Christian#Northwest Christian
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy