Breaking down Arizona high school boys basketball 3A quarterfinals

The Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A boys basketball quarterfinals all move to Prescott Valley on Tuesday with Findlay Toyota Center the site for games starting at 1 p.m.

After this, the semifinals and final moves to Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Let's break down the games with predictions.

3A boys basketball quarterfinals

No. 6 Holbrook (24-4) vs. No. 3 Camp Verde (20-6), 1 p.m.

Holbrook has won its last seven games, edging Snowflake by one and putting away a Tucson Sabino team that was coming on strong. Noah Brown has been a leader, averaging 15 points. Can he keep it up against Camp Verde? Chino Salas-Zorrilla has had a great season, averaging 23 points and five assists.

Final: Holbrook 63, Camp Verde 60

No. 7 American Leadership Gilbert North (20-9) vs. No. 2 Coolidge (25-2), 2:30

ALA Gilbert North is the last team to beat second-seeded Valley Christian. It's a young team that came of age in that win. But Coolidge is so strong and features a tremendous backcourt, led by Mark Clegg, in the revival of the program under coach Dave Glasgow.

Final: Coolidge 71, ALA GN 63

No. 13 Phoenix Northwest Christian (15-9) vs. No. 5 Fountain Hills (21-6), 4

Northwest Christian has come through in the season's final stretch, posting impressive postgame wins over Tuba City (with its great support) and stunning No. 4-seed Yuma Catholic by 14 points. Fountain Hills limited Northwest Christian to 28 points in a 22-point win in January. But this is a different Crusaders team.

Final: Northwest Christian 55, Fountain Hills 54

No. 9 Thatcher (23-5) vs. No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (24-3), 5:30

This might be the game of the day. Thatcher is a dangerous team with size, led by 6-6 Bradley Curtis, who is averaging 20.5 points and 10 rebounds. He had 38 points in a narrow loss to top-seed Coolidge late in the season. Valley Christian will need the best game out of 6-5 point guard Caleb Shaw (26 points a game) to survive.

Final: Valley Christian 67, Thatcher 65

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Breaking down Arizona high school boys basketball 3A quarterfinals