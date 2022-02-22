ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX launches new satellites weeks after up to 40 fell out of orbit

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxbVx_0eLD50qu00

(NEXSTAR) – Less than three weeks after up to 40 satellites fell out of orbit shortly after launch, SpaceX has sent 46 more skyward.

SpaceX announced Monday that 46 more Starlink satellites were taken into orbit during a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the fourth Starlink mission launch of 2022.

Earlier this month, SpaceX reported that as many as 40 of its satellites were expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere after they were hit by a geomagnetic storm. According to SpaceX , the satellites were deployed into their intended orbit and each one achieved controlled flight.

PBS Kids show ‘Arthur’ comes to an end after 25 seasons

The next day, though, a geomagnetic storm hit. During these storms, the atmospheric density where the satellites are deployed increased. With the rapid change in conditions, SpaceX’s Starlink team put the satellites into safe mode, helping them to “take cover from the storm.”

Unfortunately, SpaceX reports a preliminary analysis found the increased drag at the low altitudes where the satellites orbit prevented them from leaving their safe mode. Because of this, up to 40 of the satellites from the launch were expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere.

While it may seem daunting to think of satellites falling out of orbit and heading toward Earth, don’t expect to see any debris landing on your front lawn.

Has Russia invaded Ukraine?

The company says deorbiting satellites “pose zero collision risk with other satellites and by design demise upon atmospheric reentry.” This means no debris is created and parts won’t hit the ground, according to SpaceX. If a satellite experiences problems, it quickly de-orbits and burns up in the atmosphere, preventing any “space junk.”

Starlink satellites are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the globe. SpaceX has roughly 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth, with the first launched in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Man sentenced to 12 years for invading homes of Dayton-area drug dealers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus, Ohio man was sentenced for his role in several home invasions that took place in the Dayton-area. Kieran Furness, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiring to violate the Hobbs Act with four other people, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Stolen semi leads police on chase, bursts into flames

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two semi-truck thieves lead police on a chase that began in Ohio and ended in Indiana with a standoff and flames early Tuesday morning. According to Major Matthew Sturgeon with Riverside Police, an officer was dispatched to 1100 Brandt Pk. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on reports of a stolen semi-truck. Maj. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Deputy hit by car in Vandalia identified; suspect shot twice

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after he was struck by a suspect in an alleged stolen vehicle Tuesday night. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said the incident started at 8 p.m. on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township. Deputies were called to the scene on the report of […]
VANDALIA, OH
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Low Earth Orbit#Earth#Nexstar
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa warns that Elon Musk’s SpaceX internet satellites could stop humans getting to space

Nasa has raised concerns about SpaceX’s megaconstellation because of the risks of collision in Earth’s orbit.The American space agency told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had worries about “the potential for a significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts to Nasa’s science and human spaceflight missions".There are currently 25,000 total objects in orbit around the Earth, with over 6,000 of them below 600 kilometres. ‘Low-Earth orbit’, a height at which satellite networks such as Starlink would operate in, is defined as an altitude of 2,000 kilometres or less.SpaceX’s expansion of Starlink would “more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy