Slick roads, patches of black ice causing multiple crashes in Utah County

Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to several crashes on I-15 in Utah County Monday night.

One of the crashes happened on southbound I-15 at University Ave. in Provo.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden says a driver gout out of a car after a collision and was hit by another car.

That person suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Troopers are working at least 20 crashes between Provo and Spanish Fork.

They ask motorists to slow down as roads are extremely slick with patches of black ice.

