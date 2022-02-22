ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Slick roads, patches of black ice causing multiple crashes in Utah County

By FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKuAd_0eLD4ok400

Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to several crashes on I-15 in Utah County Monday night.

One of the crashes happened on southbound I-15 at University Ave. in Provo.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden says a driver gout out of a car after a collision and was hit by another car.

That person suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Troopers are working at least 20 crashes between Provo and Spanish Fork.

They ask motorists to slow down as roads are extremely slick with patches of black ice.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Utah County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Provo, UT
Accidents
City
Provo, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ice#Utah Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Uhp Sgt#Spanish Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy