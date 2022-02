Sergey Kovalev wants to end his career with one last piece of hardware. The former longtime light heavyweight titleholder from Russia is hoping to become a two-division titlist by winning a belt in the cruiserweight ranks, according to his manager Egis Klimas. Kovalev, a force in the light heavyweight class for the first half of the 2010s, has seen his career plunge dramatically ever since his 11th-round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in November of 2019, which was the last time Kovalev fought.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO