Suspected RI unemployment fraud topped $500M during pandemic

By Kim Kalunian
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Suspected unemployment fraud in Rhode Island skyrocketed to more than half a billion dollars during the pandemic, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

DLT Director Matt Weldon said Monday during 12 News at 4 that they’ve confirmed roughly $70 million in fraud, but estimate that dollar figure balloons to an estimated $550 million when they add in suspected fraud or instances where no victim came forward to report it.

“It’s a lot of money. It’s happening all over the country,” Weldon said. “In states like California, that number is in the billions. Unfortunately, bad people do bad things.”

Watch the full interview with DLT Director Matt Weldon in the video above.

Weldon said because of the fraud, Rhode Islanders may receive a 1099 form in the mail from DLT for benefits they never received. He said anyone who received such a form for fraudulent benefits can report it on the DLT website.

When 12 News reported on the issue earlier in February , about 650 people had responded to the DLT, a number that’s since risen to 2,600 according to Weldon.

“We’ve re-issued 2,300 tax forms that go out with a zero balance,” Weldon said. “Because again, if you didn’t receive unemployment, you’re not responsible for a dime of tax money.”

While fraud was rampant during COVID, particularly due to special federal pandemic-related programs, overpayments that happened due to technical errors or mistakes also increased.

According to Weldon, overpayments happen all the time, and Rhode Island has the ability to waive them. He said they’re taking a “deep look” at the issue and tabulating just how big of a problem it was during the pandemic.

Additionally, he said people are notified when they’re overpaid and have the right to appeal.

