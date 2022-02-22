ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Top seeded Eagles look to build on successful season with sectional title

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdG12_0eLD4COa00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The girls high school basketball postseason continues this week as local teams look for sectional titles.

Robert C. Byrd, the top seed in Class Triple-A region II, section 2 has worked towards this since the beginning of the season.

The Eagles’ 14-8 regular season record includes wins over quality teams and fellow sectional opponents.

RCB head coach Robert Shields said it’s all about the mindset and now that it’s tournament time- his team needs to bring their A-game.

“I think they’ve progressed throughout the year and the key ingredient was that they had a goal in mind and they captured that goal, they got the number one seed and put them in a good position right now and just playing at home means a lot,” Shields said. “They know that there’s no tomorrow so they have to be able to put their best foot forward and determination is basically the difference between victory and defeat. We’re just trying to strive for them to give it their all and if they make a mistake just to play through it, hustle and take care of the basketball.”

RCB is set to face Elkins in its first game of the tournament. The Tigers are coming off of a win over Lincoln to remain in the sectional hunt.

The Eagles recently saw the Tigers in early February and recorded a regular season sweep. Byrd remembers how it got the win in the first game and knows what will have to happen in order to beat the Tigers again.



“As an opponent they are very scrappy, they’re very a good team but I feel like we have a lot of talent and we could definitely beat them again,” Rhi Haller, senior forward said.

“During that game we really took advantage of our post player, Avery Childers, we had some shots and they just couldn’t handle us so we got a big lead in the beginning. When our guards are hitting shots and we get it in the paint. They try to focus on our post players but they can’t because our guards are hitting shots, that’s probably our biggest strength,” Jaden Sturm, junior forward said.

RCB welcomes Elkins on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Basketball
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Elkins, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown picks up road win over Wheeling Park

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown ended a seven-game win streak for Wheeling Park with a 61-50 victory on Wednesday. The Mohigans posted just a one point lead after the first quarter. Cam Danser hit a three-pointer to give Morgantown a 21-18 lead at the halftime break. Morgantown earned a seven point lead in the third that […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State remains unbeaten with road win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The top ranked women’s Division II program in the nation, Glenville State remains unbeaten with a win over Charleston. Charleston had the early advantage, outscoring Glenville State 18-14 after the first quarter. A big second quarter for the Pioneers put them on top at the halftime break, 39-33. Although both teams shot […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Sectional#Highschoolsports#Rcb#Tigers#Lincoln
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County’s strong start leads to sectional win over Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lewis County’s scrappiness and strong rebounding came in handy in the Minutemaids’ 54-39 win over Liberty in the Class-AAA Region II, Section 2 semifinal. Lewis County was quick to score in the first quarter building up a 16-11 lead. The Mountaineers kept it close heading into the halftime break trailing 25-21. The […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West drops 30 points as Notre Dame upsets (3) Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Jaidyn West led all-scorers with 30 points as Notre Dame upset third-ranked Fairmont Senior, 53-49. The Irish went on a quick run to start the game, holding Fairmont to just one field goal in the first quarter. Notre Dame kept up the intensity to extend its 9-2 lead in the second quarter […]
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

WVU gymnastics makes trek to UNC

The West Virginia University gymnastics team returns to the road this week, as it travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to compete against No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 24. Competition inside Carmichael Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s action will be streamed live on GoHeels.com/Watch, while fans also can follow along with […]
SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy