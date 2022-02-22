Top seeded Eagles look to build on successful season with sectional title

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The girls high school basketball postseason continues this week as local teams look for sectional titles.

Robert C. Byrd, the top seed in Class Triple-A region II, section 2 has worked towards this since the beginning of the season.

The Eagles’ 14-8 regular season record includes wins over quality teams and fellow sectional opponents.

RCB head coach Robert Shields said it’s all about the mindset and now that it’s tournament time- his team needs to bring their A-game.



“I think they’ve progressed throughout the year and the key ingredient was that they had a goal in mind and they captured that goal, they got the number one seed and put them in a good position right now and just playing at home means a lot,” Shields said. “They know that there’s no tomorrow so they have to be able to put their best foot forward and determination is basically the difference between victory and defeat. We’re just trying to strive for them to give it their all and if they make a mistake just to play through it, hustle and take care of the basketball.”

RCB is set to face Elkins in its first game of the tournament. The Tigers are coming off of a win over Lincoln to remain in the sectional hunt.

The Eagles recently saw the Tigers in early February and recorded a regular season sweep. Byrd remembers how it got the win in the first game and knows what will have to happen in order to beat the Tigers again.







“As an opponent they are very scrappy, they’re very a good team but I feel like we have a lot of talent and we could definitely beat them again,” Rhi Haller, senior forward said.



“During that game we really took advantage of our post player, Avery Childers, we had some shots and they just couldn’t handle us so we got a big lead in the beginning. When our guards are hitting shots and we get it in the paint. They try to focus on our post players but they can’t because our guards are hitting shots, that’s probably our biggest strength,” Jaden Sturm, junior forward said.

RCB welcomes Elkins on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tip.

