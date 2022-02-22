ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Hometown Hero: Cameron Rust

By JP Smollins
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ruaAl_0eLD40t700

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cameron Rust.

The South Kingstown native is making her mark in her first season at Worcester Academy, averaging over 14 points a game with 8 rebounds.

“She is such a threat on so many different levels, really difficult to defend Cam,” said Hilltoppers Head Coach Sherry Levin. “She shoots the three, she runs the floor, she can hit inside. She’s a very powerful player, at every position. She can play everyone, so in that sense, she’s just such a tremendous threat.”

Rust’s success has earned her scholarship offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss, and she’s sure to receive more over the next few months, especially if she can lead her team to a NEPSAC Championship.

“It’s crazy honestly,” Rust said. “When I got my first offer, I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually do this for my life, and pursue this,’ and it’s honestly crazy. I can’t even describe it. I was so estatic and I wanted antoher one and another one and you know, more opportunities to show what I can do and show what I can prove.”

“The offers will come no doubt, not only in our season, but the Summer months and the fact that she has two more years,” Levin said. “That again creates a ceiling. How are you going to stop her at the next level? So, she gives that versatility to a coach at any level.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

URI women set program record with win No. 22

KINGSTON (WPRI) – On Senior Night, URI women’s basketball made history. A convincing 67-54 win, and sendoff for a group of players that turned this program around, over St. Bonaventure marked the 22nd of the season and the most ever in a single year for the program. M.P. Foppossi had a game-high 23 points and […]
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
City
Worcester, MA
State
Ohio State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
South Kingstown, RI
Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
South Kingstown, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Academy#Hilltoppers Head#Rust#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

MLB makes slight concessions toward deal; talks to continue Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with new intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and owners made a pair of slight moves toward locked-out players but put off big-ticket bargaining issues until later. With a week or perhaps a little more time left to preserve openers on March 31, union head Tony […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Sports
Boston College
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy