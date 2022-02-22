Hometown Hero: Cameron Rust

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Cameron Rust.

The South Kingstown native is making her mark in her first season at Worcester Academy, averaging over 14 points a game with 8 rebounds.

“She is such a threat on so many different levels, really difficult to defend Cam,” said Hilltoppers Head Coach Sherry Levin. “She shoots the three, she runs the floor, she can hit inside. She’s a very powerful player, at every position. She can play everyone, so in that sense, she’s just such a tremendous threat.”

Rust’s success has earned her scholarship offers from Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss, and she’s sure to receive more over the next few months, especially if she can lead her team to a NEPSAC Championship.

“It’s crazy honestly,” Rust said. “When I got my first offer, I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually do this for my life, and pursue this,’ and it’s honestly crazy. I can’t even describe it. I was so estatic and I wanted antoher one and another one and you know, more opportunities to show what I can do and show what I can prove.”

“The offers will come no doubt, not only in our season, but the Summer months and the fact that she has two more years,” Levin said. “That again creates a ceiling. How are you going to stop her at the next level? So, she gives that versatility to a coach at any level.”

