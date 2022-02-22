HS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Roundup from Feb. 21

Pierce Mackey 03/09/2021 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

BASEBALL

MHS 6

ANDREWS 5

The Midland High baseball team came from behind to beat Andrews in the season opener at Zachery Field on Tuesday.

MHS scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Then after Andrews tied the game at 5-all with a run in the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs scored the winning run in the bottom oft the seventh on a Pierce Mackey RBI single.

Jaron Gignac drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, while Landry Walls had a double.

Hunter Poe got the win in relief after he allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

Andrews out-hit MHS 8-5 but committed four errors.

Auden Bustamante was 3-for-4 with three RBI and run scored for the Mustang offense and also took the loss in relief. Clay Manning was 2-for-4 with a triple.

GREENWOOD 5

BIG SPRING 1

The Greenwood baseball team won its season opener over Big Spring at Greenwood High School on Monday afternoon.

Greenwood out-hit BSHS 10-5 and was led by Rance Purser, who was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and a run scored. Purser also got the win on the mound after he allowed three hits, walked two and struck out seven over five innings.

Zach Rybolt was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Cade Carrell was 1-for-2 with a triple, walk and a run scored; Andrew Gomez had a double and an RBI; and Jonathan Mason had a double and an RBI.

MCA 7

COAHOMA 6

COAHOMA – MCA had a five-run third inning and took advantage of three errors in a non-district win over Coahoma on Monday afternoon.

Coahoma led 6-5 after five innings before the Knights scored two runs in the top of the sixth.

Josh Patterson led MCA (1-1) by going 3-for-4 with a double; Reagan Layh was 2-for-4, with triple and two runs scored; Cort Miller homered and drove in two runs; and Kameron Armstead had a solo homer.

Charles McMillian picked up the win in relief and Miller earned the save

For Coahoma, Nick Gonzales was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored; and Billy Starr was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Kobe Cervantes took the loss for the Bulldogs (3-1).

MCA next plays at McCamey at 6 p.m. Friday.

Coahoma is at the Post Tournament beginning on Friday.

SOFTBALL

COAHOMA 13

JIM NED 3

TUSCOLA – The Coahoma softball team had 14 hits and seven-run fourth inning to run-rule Jim Ned in five innings on Monday.

Karleigh Burt was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored; Brynn Rodgers was 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored; while Nevaeh Kerby, Shae Lang and Cayhill Lewis each added two hits.

Makayla Calvio got the win in the circle after she allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts over five innings.

Coahoma (3-1) next play in the Abilene tournament beginning on Thursday.