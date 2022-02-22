North Carolina deputy allegedly shot by Robeson County man during traffic stop out of hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had surgery after being shot during a traffic stop was hit a total of five times, the department said on Monday while releasing more details of what took place.

A man who was concerned about his unstable son flagged down the deputy about 4 p.m. Saturday on Salome Church Road, according to the sheriff’s report. While the deputy talked with the man, the man’s son drove by in a vehicle.

The deputy, later identified as Dijon Whyms, pursued the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. As he approached the vehicle, the driver, Aidan Bryant, 23, of Pembroke, in Robeson County, started shooting and hit the deputy twice in his lower body and three times in his upper body, police said.

RELATED: Attempted murder warrant issued for suspect who shot Meck County deputy

Whyms returned fire and hit Bryant. He was able to get away but showed up a short time later at Mallard Creek Urgent Care and was taken to Atrium Main. It is still unclear if this was actually the son of the concerned citizen who flagged down Whyms, a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Sheriff confirmed.

A Charlotte Police officer who responded to the scene rendered aid to Whyms, who was taken to Atrium Main where he underwent successful surgery on Sunday and was released on Monday.

Bryant remains hospitalized, and warrants for possession of a stolen gun and attempted first-degree murder have been issued for after his release. The arrest warrants indicated that he had multiple guns stolen from two North Carolina gun shops – Midsouth Guns, and Shooters Express.

He previously had a warrant out of Scotland County for a stolen gun.

