Spokane, WA

Business owners in North Spokane concerned about possible homeless camp

By Melissa Luck
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A potential plan to move a homeless camp to northeast Spokane is no longer a possibility. Business owners in the area had expressed concern and urged people to contact city leaders about the potential homeless camp in the area.

4 News Now confirmed with Spokane City Council Member Jonathan Bingle that the camp along I-90 will not move. He says he got a call from Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward on Monday night, who told him they’re not moving the camp to the area.

The controversy surrounds a city-owned property near Rowan and Florida.

On Monday, business owners began calling and sharing emails, saying they met with two Spokane city council members who were gathering information about the property.

“Between our two gyms, we have over 1,000 kids that are here seven days a week,” said Jon Moyles, Program Director at Recon Athletics. “Just have huge concerns for their safety and what that environment would look like.”

One of the businesses, Dynamic Gymnastics, sent an email to its families Monday. It says, in part, “we have been informed that Spokane Mayor Woodward is relocating a homeless camp of 200 people 2 blocks from our gym… we currently have 900 students and families that use this area and feel it will make a negative impact on the area.”

“Who’s going to clean up. Who’s going to make sure at night — this is not a well-lit area,” said Tabitha Ward, a coach at Dynamics. “This is a prime place for them to roam around, crime can happen.”

Ward said she is not only concerned for the people in the area, but those living at the homeless camp near I-90 currently.

“We’re moving them away from transportation, we’re moving them away from medical facilities whether for physical health, their mental health,” Ward said.

The company is encouraging families to contact city hall and share their concerns.

When 4 News Now contacted the city Monday, we were told there was nothing to announce. 4 News Now later spoke with the city. The spokesperson says they are not going to be moved at this point and there are conversations all the time about different possibilities and ideas.

The owner of a coffee shop in the area also took to Facebook Monday, saying “We already deal with a large amount of theft and vandalism in this area. There are tons of small businesses in the area that this is going to impact as well as housing. Please call/email the city council and voice your concern.”

Spokane City Council Member Michael Cathcart says he’s spoken to business owners in the area and while nothing is finalized, he said “there are a lot of very valid concerns coming from the community, which I share. The discussion is ongoing with the Mayor and City Administrator.”

While there is no plan to move the camp, Moyles says this is a bigger issue.

“The problem is bigger than just one camp moving from one place to another,” he explained. “There’s obviously a homeless problem and the city isn’t doing what they need to be doing to solve that problem the right way.”

Cathcart also shared that there’s a town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

The meeting is at the Hill House Event Center on North Market at 5 pm. Because of the recent decision, it’s not clear if the town hall will still happen.

Comments / 38

Joshua Wells
2d ago

I have great concern over how so many people in Spokane are so fast to judge and push a growing problem away. kinda like sweeping trash under a rug. How great this is to teach our kids ? Have no love and compassion !!!! If you're so afraid of the problem deal with it help people not judge them.

Reply(10)
4
Tara Cline
1d ago

Inslee gets lots of money every year to have homeless people move to our state but does nothing with the funds. HMMM...

Reply
5
Thomas Wayne
1d ago

how about moving them out of town, say ritzville or somewhere out in the booneys

Reply(1)
5
