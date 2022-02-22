Murfreesboro PD cruiser T-boned by other vehicle; no serious injuries reported
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Murfreesboro police officers are okay following a crash Monday night.
It happened on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Elam Farm Road just before 8 p.m.
A spokesperson for Murfreesboro PD says the police cruiser was t-boned by another driver.
The driver of the other vehicle, along with two officers inside the cruiser, were checked out by medics at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.
Police have not released any other details about the crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
